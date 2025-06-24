Anzeige
WKN: 884637 | ISIN: GB0003292009 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2025 20:00 Uhr
17 Leser



ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company")

24 June 2025

Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTIONDESCRIPTIONVOTES

FOR		%

FOR		VOTES

AGAINST		%

AGAINST		VOTES

TOTAL		% of ISC

VOTED		VOTES

WITHHELD
1FINANCIAL STATEMENTS17,772,90199.94%10,0010.06%17,782,90228.15%51,512
2FINAL DIVIDEND17,226,58696.88%555,2353.12%17,781,82128.15%52,593
3RE-ELECT JANE TUFNELL17,357,87897.91%370,8812.09%17,728,75928.06%105,654
4RE-ELECT DAVID WARNOCK17,340,26397.84%382,2342.16%17,722,49728.05%111,916
5RE-ELECT ALASTAIR BRUCE17,269,72997.49%444,4862.51%17,714,21528.04%120,198
6RE-ELECT GERHARD FUSENIG17,320,50197.84%381,6702.16%17,702,17128.02%132,242
7RE-ELECT ADIBA IGHODARO17,261,57097.50%442,4402.50%17,704,01028.02%130,403
8RE-ELECT JANINE NICHOLLS17,306,91197.73%402,3212.27%17,709,23228.03%125,181
9REAPPOINT AUDITOR17,608,26199.33%119,3960.67%17,727,65728.06%106,757
10REMUNERATION OF AUDITOR17,681,04799.77%40,8320.23%17,721,87928.05%112,535
11REMUNERATION REPORT17,463,55598.79%213,6461.21%17,677,20127.98%157,213
12ALLOT SHARES17,629,41599.33%118,9470.67%17,748,36228.09%85,979
13PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS17,509,16098.88%197,7121.12%17,706,87228.03%127,542
14PURCHASE SHARES16,880,28395.09%871,8934.91%17,752,17628.10%82,238
15GENERAL MEETING17,656,75299.42%102,5180.58%17,759,27028.11%75,144
16ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION15,010,31585.08%2,633,14114.92%17,643,45627.93%190,958

Notes:

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
