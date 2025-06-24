ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company")

24 June 2025

Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTION DESCRIPTION VOTES



FOR %



FOR VOTES



AGAINST %



AGAINST VOTES



TOTAL % of ISC



VOTED VOTES



WITHHELD 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 17,772,901 99.94% 10,001 0.06% 17,782,902 28.15% 51,512 2 FINAL DIVIDEND 17,226,586 96.88% 555,235 3.12% 17,781,821 28.15% 52,593 3 RE-ELECT JANE TUFNELL 17,357,878 97.91% 370,881 2.09% 17,728,759 28.06% 105,654 4 RE-ELECT DAVID WARNOCK 17,340,263 97.84% 382,234 2.16% 17,722,497 28.05% 111,916 5 RE-ELECT ALASTAIR BRUCE 17,269,729 97.49% 444,486 2.51% 17,714,215 28.04% 120,198 6 RE-ELECT GERHARD FUSENIG 17,320,501 97.84% 381,670 2.16% 17,702,171 28.02% 132,242 7 RE-ELECT ADIBA IGHODARO 17,261,570 97.50% 442,440 2.50% 17,704,010 28.02% 130,403 8 RE-ELECT JANINE NICHOLLS 17,306,911 97.73% 402,321 2.27% 17,709,232 28.03% 125,181 9 REAPPOINT AUDITOR 17,608,261 99.33% 119,396 0.67% 17,727,657 28.06% 106,757 10 REMUNERATION OF AUDITOR 17,681,047 99.77% 40,832 0.23% 17,721,879 28.05% 112,535 11 REMUNERATION REPORT 17,463,555 98.79% 213,646 1.21% 17,677,201 27.98% 157,213 12 ALLOT SHARES 17,629,415 99.33% 118,947 0.67% 17,748,362 28.09% 85,979 13 PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 17,509,160 98.88% 197,712 1.12% 17,706,872 28.03% 127,542 14 PURCHASE SHARES 16,880,283 95.09% 871,893 4.91% 17,752,176 28.10% 82,238 15 GENERAL MEETING 17,656,752 99.42% 102,518 0.58% 17,759,270 28.11% 75,144 16 ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION 15,010,315 85.08% 2,633,141 14.92% 17,643,456 27.93% 190,958

Notes:



The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.

Votes "For" include discretionary votes.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

