Genius Group Limited: Genius Group CEO Roger Hamilton buys 650,000 shares, increases shareholdings by 10%

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group") a leading AI powered education group with a Bitcoin-first treasury, today announced that its CEO and Founder, Roger Hamilton, has purchased 650,000 shares of the Company, increasing his shareholding by 10%.

Mr. Hamilton purchased the shares on June 23 and June 24, 2025 on the open market, at an average price of $0.54 per share.

The most recent purchase of shares in the Company by Mr. Hamilton follows a series of previous funding rounds he has personally made in the company, including over $2.1 million in funding via an interest free loan in 2023, participation in the Company's funding round in January 2024 with a $1.0 million equity purchase, and the purchase of 500,000 shares in October 2024 and a further purchase of 500,000 shares in January 2025. The purchase announced today increases Mr. Hamilton's shareholding by 10% to 7.5 million shares.

Mr. Hamilton said "As founder of Genius Group, I have been consistent in my ongoing financial support and optimism in our Company's future. With our recent legal successes and growth in our Education business and Bitcoin Treasury, I have never been more confident than now in our future success."

Suraj Naik, Board Director and Head of AI at Genius Group, said "The board welcomes Roger's additional investment. We continue to remain focused at the steps we can all take to protect the interests of the company and our shareholders. Further to shareholders approving up to a 20% buy back of shares at its recent EGM, we are focused at the additional steps we can take to ensure we build shareholder value, with a shareholder community aligned to our long-term success. Roger's investment is timely as we step into the AI powered future of education."

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is an AI powered education group with a Bitcoin-first treasury, delivering education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will", "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

