Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia? on June 24, 2025 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, Francisco Diaz, Gustavo Gattass, Valentina Garbarini, Silvestre Tovar Leopardi and David Winter to the Board of Directors; (ii) appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) approved the unallocated awards under the Corporation's omnibus long-term incentive plan.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Charle Gamba 17,147,996 99.493% 87,404 0.507% Michael Hibberd 16,753,716 97.215% 479,902 2.785% Francisco Diaz 16,992,587 98.592% 242,633 1.408% Gustavo Gattass 16,991,018 98.583% 244,202 1.417% Valentina Garbarini 10,356,932 60.092% 6,878,288 39.908% Silvestre Tovar Leopardi 10,094,997 58.080% 7,286,223 41.920% David Winter 16,885,322 97.978% 348,476 2.022%

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2025 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.



