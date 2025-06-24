Anzeige
WKN: A3D38F | ISIN: CA1348083025
Tradegate
20.06.25 | 18:26
1,680 Euro
+1,20 % +0,020
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANACOL ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANACOL ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6501,69011:35
1,6501,69010:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2025 23:06 Uhr
21 Leser
Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia? on June 24, 2025 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, Francisco Diaz, Gustavo Gattass, Valentina Garbarini, Silvestre Tovar Leopardi and David Winter to the Board of Directors; (ii) appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) approved the unallocated awards under the Corporation's omnibus long-term incentive plan.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Charle Gamba17,147,99699.493%87,4040.507%
Michael Hibberd16,753,71697.215%479,9022.785%
Francisco Diaz16,992,58798.592%242,6331.408%
Gustavo Gattass16,991,01898.583%244,2021.417%
Valentina Garbarini10,356,93260.092%6,878,28839.908%
Silvestre Tovar Leopardi10,094,99758.080%7,286,22341.920%
David Winter16,885,32297.978%348,4762.022%

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2025 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
