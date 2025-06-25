

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland decreased in May to the lowest level in six months, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 5.0 percent in May, down from 5.2 percent in April. Further, a similar rate was last seen in November 2024.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 5.0 percent.



The number of registered unemployed people declined to 782,800 in May from 802,700 in April.



The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 decreased to 96,600 in May from 99,900 in the previous month.



