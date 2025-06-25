RightBridge Ventures Group AB: RightBridge Ventures Group AB signs Letter of Intent regarding reverse takeover with Swemar Invest - a shipyard and maritime defense group

RightBridge Ventures Group AB (publ) ("RBV") has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) regarding a reverse takeover (RTO) with Swemar Invest Corp ("Swemar").

Swemar is involved in maritime and defence industries including shipbuilding, shipbroking, ship owning and operations. The company is also active in construction of vessels and equipment to the oil offshore service and offshore wind industries, aqua culture, design, R&D and ownership in US shipyards. Swemar has a clear ambition of rapid growth through extensive M&A activities in the maritime and defence sectors.

The indicative equity value of Swemar is approximately SEK 450 million. The purchase price is intended to be paid with a combination of 85.714.285.714 newly issued shares in RBV and the remaining 16 % through seller credit.

As part of a strategic review initiated in the first half of 2025, the Board of RBV has evaluated possible structural measures to strengthen the company's long-term position and create shareholder value. The proposed reverse takeover with Swemar is considered a natural step in this development.

The transaction is based on a structure where the current owners of Swemar, upon completion, will hold 98,67 percent of the shares in RBV. All existing shareholders in RBV will be given 10 options for each share they hold the day after completion of the transaction. Details regarding the transaction, including the warrant structure, will be determined with regards of the EGM.

The owners and board of directors in Swemar have comprehensive experience and know how in the maritime and defence sectors including high level commercial and investment banking, shipbuilding, ship owning and management, marine and aerospace autonomy and international organisations. Swemar possess a pipeline of opportunity cases under feasibility evaluations.

Completion of the transaction is subject to satisfactory due diligence the approval of final documentation, and the upcoming EGM.

"This transaction represents a transformative step for RBV. By combining with Swemar, we are entering strategically important industrial sectors through a company with operations in international maritime and defence industries," says Mads Jørgensen, Chairman of RightBridge Ventures Group AB.

For more information, please contact:

Claes Kalborg, CEO

Phone: +46 73 444 55 07

Email: claes.kalborg@rightbridge.se

Mads Jorgensen, Chairman of the Board

Phone: +45 28 97 15 75

Email: mvj@bluehorizoninvestment.com

Address:

Rightbridge Ventures Group AB (publ)

Nybrogatan 6

114 34 Stockholm

Disclosure

This information is such that RightBridge Ventures Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons above, on June 25th, 2025, at 08:30 CEST.