Swedish Logistic Property AB: SLP refinances a significant portion of the loan portfolio in advance and improves loan terms

During May and June, SLP has refinanced loans totalling SEK 2,800 million, corresponding to over a third of the company's total loan portfolio. The refinancing includes loans maturing in 2025 and 2026, and leads to an extension by up to additional 3 years. As a result of the refinancing, the average margin for the company's total loan portfolio is reduced from 1.43 percent to 1.35 percent.

"Through the refinancing, we are strengthening our financial position, increasing capital tie-up and strengthening our cash flow. We continue to see very strong interest from our existing banks to grow together with us on terms that are very attractive to us," says Tommy Åstrand, CEO of SLP.

The refinancing contributes to the capital tie-up increasing from 1.7 years at the end of the first quarter to 2.2 years at the end of the second quarter.

