Swedish Logistic Property AB: Interim report January - June 2025: Continued positive momentum in a turbulent environment

During the first half of the year, SLP continued to deliver on its strategy of growth through acquisitions, value-adding development, and active management of logistics properties in prime locations. The pace of acquisitions remained high, averaging one acquisition per month, which contributed to continued strong growth in the property portfolio.

Rental income increased by 46%, amounting to SEK 489 m (335).

Net operating income increased by 49%, amounting to SEK 427 m (286).

Profit from property management increased by 53%, amounting to SEK 280 m (182).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.36 (1.45).

Net asset value (NAV) per share increased by 7% in the period and amounted to SEK 31.38.

Profit from property management per share increased by 34% in the period and amounted to SEK 1.08.

Value changes in investment properties totalled SEK 249 m (217).

Sustainable financing amounted to SEK 7,670 m (4,084) at the end of the period, corresponding to 94% (72) of the loan portfolio.

Net leasing income amounted to SEK 5.2 m (21.6) and the letting ratio to 96.5% (94.9).

A revised sustainability policy and new sustainability targets have been adopted.

During January, occupancy commenced in SLP's largest new construction project to date, totalling 61,500 square meters, in Hallsberg.

Eleven properties, of which one is an ongoing new construction project, were acquired and taken into ownership, with a lettable area of 247,000 square metres and a property value of SEK 2,353 m (1,051).

SLP has acquired a logistics property in Gothenburg with a property value of SEK 625 m, with transfer of ownership scheduled for the third quarter 2025.

SLP has appointed Filip Persson as its new CEO effective 1 September 2025, and the Annual General Meeting elected the current CEO, Tommy Åstrand, to the Board of Directors.

SLP has ahead of maturity refinanced a substantial share of its loan portfolio, resulting in improved financing terms.

"In an increasingly uncertain market environment, it is all the more crucial to be a proactive and responsive property owner, capable of swiftly adapting to evolving tenant needs. Through close dialogue and collaboration with our tenants, we create flexible solutions that support their business while generating long-term value in our own portfolio", comments Tommy Åstrand, CEO of SLP.

