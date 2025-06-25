Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB initiates evaluation of incorporating blockchain infrastructure, including a NOK 20 million Bitcoin allocation

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai"), has initiated an evaluation of blockchain infrastructure as a strategic complement to its AI-native financial platform. As part of this initiative, the company will allocate NOK 20 million to the purchase of Bitcoin, with the transaction expected to be executed imminently. The purpose of this allocation is to strengthen internal capabilities and support Done.ai's exploration of blockchain-based financial services, including tokenized assets, onchain settlement, and stablecoin applications.

Blockchain as infrastructure for the next generation of SME services

Done.ai is developing a modern, integrated platform for small and medium-sized enterprises across accounting, embedded finance, CRM, marketing and HRM. In line with its vision of building AI-powered, software-defined finance, Done.ai is evaluating the role of blockchain infrastructure to enhance resilience, automation, and reach. Areas of potential relevance include programmable settlement systems, digital assets within ERP environments, and modern treasury management.

Bitcoin allocation as part of strategic exploration

The NOK 20 million Bitcoin allocation, which will be executed through a regulated digital asset custodian, is intended to support the company's broader exploration of onchain technologies. The Bitcoin holding will be treated as a long-term treasury asset in accordance with applicable accounting standards and reported in Done.ai's quarterly reports.

Next steps: structured technical evaluation

Done.ai will initiate purchasing imminently and begin its evaluation process in the second half of 2025 with a structured technical exploration of blockchain-enabled services. While no final decisions have been made, initial areas of interest include:

Stablecoin feasibility and integrations,

Equity tokenization and digital securities infrastructure,

Secure collateralized lending using digital assets within its embedded finance ecosystem.

Additional use cases and technical paths may be explored as the evaluation progresses.

"This is not about asset speculation, it's about strategic learning and long-term platform readiness. We want to stay ahead of emerging trends while staying grounded in regulatory and operational discipline," Staffan Herbst CEO of Done.ai concludes.

For further information please contact:

Staffan Herbst, CEO

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00, ir@done.ai

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.