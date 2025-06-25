Hisense Middle East: The Hisense Football Arena Lights Up Mall of the Emirates & a Real Madrid Legend Set to Appear Soon

DUBAI, UAE, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and the official partner and TV screen provider of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, kicked off an immersive brand activation at Mall of the Emirates on 20 June, running through to 29 June 2025. Named 'The Hisense Arena', the pop-up experience celebrates global sport, innovation and lifestyle entertainment, and aims to captivate football fans and families during the FIFA Club World Cup tournament.

As part of Hisense's "Own the Moment" campaign, the activation brings the spirit of the tournament to life in the UAE, offering fans the chance to engage with cutting-edge technology, immersive entertainment, and the electrifying energy of world-class football, right in the heart of Dubai.

Special Appearance by Real Madrid Legend

The 10-day activation will culminate in a headline moment on Saturday, 28 June, with the arrival of a football legend and former Real Madrid player. Fans can look forward to an exciting experience as the football icon engages with the crowd and helps unveil Hisense's latest innovation, a product designed to transform the way we experience sport, entertainment, and connected living.

A Playground for Fans and Future-Forward Tech

Showcasing the full Hisense product ecosystem built for sports and technology enthusiasts, including industry-leading TVs, laser TVs, smart home appliances, and more, the Hisense Arena offers an experience where visitors can truly Own the Moment, from exploring the latest in connected living to celebrating the region's love for football.

Inside the Hisense Arena, visitors are immersed in a vibrant world where entertainment, sport, and innovation collide. From high-energy live performances to interactive football challenges and freestyler showcases, every moment is designed to spark excitement. Guests can strike a pose in dynamic photobooths, win daily prizes, and take part in immersive challenges, such as scoring goals, embarking on a 2-minute VR football experience, and testing their skills on the latest FIFA video game powered by Hisense's cutting-edge AI-powered TV technology. For younger fans, family-friendly zones with face painting and entertainment will ensure an engaging experience for every age.

Where Sport Meets Everyday Innovation

As a proud sponsor of the FIFA Club World Cup, Hisense continues to lead the way in redefining fan engagement and supporting the world of sport. With this bold and interactive takeover, the brand invites the UAE community to witness firsthand how sports sponsorships, combined with smart technology, can elevate entertainment, lifestyle, and consumer connection.

Through Hisense's notable global sports partnerships with FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA EURO and Real Madrid, Hisense has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the viewing experience at home and in the stadium, and now it's bringing fans closer to the sport in shopping malls, too.

Further extending this excitement beyond the Arena, until 13 July 2025, shoppers who purchase selected Hisense products from authorised retail stores, brand shops, and official e-commerce platforms in the UAE will be entered into a raffle draw, with 48 lucky winners receiving a full refund if Real Madrid wins the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The Hisense Arena is located in the Central Atrium on the ground floor at Mall of the Emirates and will be open to the public daily till 29 June 2025. Entry is free, and visitors of all ages are invited to experience the future of connected living, celebrate the game, and Own the Moment with Hisense.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

