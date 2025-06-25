Anzeige
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
24.06.25 | 18:23
2,712 Euro
+1,42 % +0,038
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6562,73011:11
2,6562,72811:10
PR Newswire
25.06.2025 11:06 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense Highlights Flagship Display Products During FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Bringing Joyful Moments to Every Home

QINGDAO, China, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is showcasing its flagship display innovations during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, inviting global consumers to Own the Moment and enjoy joyful moments in sports, gaming, and home entertainment.


Imagine watching the match on a 100-inch ULED MiniLED U7 Series TV, where every kick, save, and celebration burst into life with breathtaking clarity. Designed for fans who want to feel like they're in the stadium, the U7's Mini-LED PRO technology delivers outstanding contrast and brightness, Quantum Dot Color and Pantone Validated Color create realistic images with incredible richness and depth. With 165Hz Game Mode Ultra,2.1.2 Multi-Channel Surround and Dolby Atmos, it's not just a TV-it's your front-row seat to every electrifying moment, whether you're watching live or jumping into the action. From the roar of the crowd to the hush before a penalty, the U7 captures every emotion with cinematic precision-perfect for sharing moments with family and friends.

For those seeking cinematic scale and stadium energy, the Hisense PX3-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema delivers an epic match-day experience. Whether you're hosting friends to witness the world's top clubs collide or enjoying a post-game film, the PX3-PRO brings it all to life on a massive 150-inch image with 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and 110% BT.2020 of color space. TriChroma laser technology ensures every goal, replay, and expression is rendered in razor-sharp detail and vibrant color. With Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced certificated visuals, and immersive built-in Harman Kardon audio, the PX3-PRO turns any space into the ultimate game-day destination.

For more freedom to create your own big-screen moments, the Hisense Laser Mini Projector C2 Ultra transforms any surface, any space, into a cinematic display up to 300 inches. Host an outdoor match screening, turn your bedroom into a cozy theater, or take it on the go for unforgettable travel nights. With 4K resolution, optical zoom, 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, and precision color accuracy, the C2 Ultra adapts to your life-wherever it takes you.

As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense continues to enhance daily experiences through cutting-edge display innovation. Whether watching the world's best clubs compete, gaming with friends, or enjoying a movie with loved ones, Hisense empowers users to enjoy the moments that matter-bigger, brighter, more joyful.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025Q1). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717591/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-highlights-flagship-display-products-during-fifa-club-world-cup-2025-bringing-joyful-moments-to-every-home-302490519.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
