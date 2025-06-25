BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency issued a positive opinion recommending approval of a new film-coated tablet formulation of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) for all approved indications. The CHMP positive opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which will grant the marketing authorization for the tablet formulation in the European Union and in the European Economic Area countries Norway and Iceland.

"The CHMP's positive opinion of our new tablet formulation of BRUKINSA is an important step toward bringing this thoughtful, patient-centered innovation to people facing certain B-cell cancers across Europe," said Giancarlo Benelli, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, BeOne. "We look forward to a potential approval later this year and remain committed to delivering our impactful medicines to more patients in the region."

The BRUKINSA tablets have been shown to be bioequivalent to the BRUKINSA capsules based on the results of two single-dose, open-label, randomized Phase 1 crossover studies in healthy subjects. The recommended dose of BRUKINSA remains 320 mg daily. The BRUKINSA tablets are 160 mg each, allowing patients to halve their daily pill intake and take two tablets daily. The new tablet formulation maintains BRUKINSA's dosing flexibility by providing patients and prescribers with the option of once- or twice-daily dosing and is designed to simplify management of dose reductions as per label recommendation. Additionally, the BRUKINSA tablets are smaller than the capsules and have a film coat, which makes them easier to swallow.

BeOne Medicines will begin to convert BRUKINSA from capsules to tabletsin regions outside China in 2025 as part of our commitment to sustainable business practices, including reducing our impact on the environment. This adjustment will decrease the bottle size by ~70% while also enabling the shipment of this medication with reduced temperature controls, which we expect to reduce energy needs, greenhouse gas emissions, and global transport costs.

Today's announcement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the new tablet formulation of BRUKINSA for all five approved indications earlier this month. In the U.S., BRUKINSA is the leader in new patient starts for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) across all lines of therapy, and for the first time, has become the overall BTK inhibitor market share leader.1

Important Safety Information

The current European Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) of BRUKINSA is available from the website of the European Medicines Agency.

This information is intended for a global audience. Product indications vary by region.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. With a growing global team of more than 11,000 colleagues spanning six continents, the Company is committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the future potential approval of the tablet formulation of BRUKINSA by the European Commission and the timing of such approval; and BeOne's plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading "About BeOne." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeOne's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeOne's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeOne's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeOne's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeOne's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeOne's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

To access BeOne media resources, please visit ourNewsroom

____________________ 1 As of May 7, 2025, based on reported sales from Q1 2025 earnings. BeiGene Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates NASDAQ (US) Website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250623706166/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Liza Heapes

+1 857-302-5663

ir@beonemed.com



Media Contact

Kim Bencker

+1 610-256-8932

media@beonemed.com