One of Europe's largest solar projects, and the largest in Greece, advances the region's energy transition and further expands Nextracker's global footprint and market leadership

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), a global leader in advanced solar energy solutions, today announced that its NX Horizon solar trackers will power one of Europe's largest solar projects, the 550 MW "Oricheio PPC Ptolemaida" solar PV park in Western Macedonia. Owned by Greek PPC Renewables (PPCR), a wholly owned subsidiary of utility PPC Group, the project was constructed by engineering procurement and construction (EPC) company Terna SA by repurposing the land of a former coal mine with high-performance solar energy infrastructure to generate clean, lower-cost electricity. Now in its final stage of construction, Oricheio PPC Ptolemaida is the largest single solar power project in Greece and is estimated to provide nearly 1.8% of the country's electricity per year when fully operational.

A former coal mine, Greece's Oricheio PPC Ptolemaida Solar PV Park will generate clean, low-cost energy and provide nearly 1.8% of country's electricity.

Large-scale solar projects play a key role in advancing Europe's drive to energy independence and net-zero carbon goals by 2050. This project represents a significant milestone, adding clean power generation capacity to the grid and bringing new economic development benefits to the region. According to Greece's revised National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the country aims to reach a target of 82% renewable energy in its electricity generation by 2030, a significant increase from the previous target of 66% set in 2019.

"The 550 MW Oricheio PPC Ptolemaida solar project is an important step to increase energy independence in Europe and derisk capacity shortages for the region," said Howard Wenger, president, Nextracker. "We are honored to partner with leaders like Terna SA and Greece's utility PPC who are operating at the highest European standards for executing large-scale utility solar projects. This landmark project reinforces our culture of serving our customers with world class technology, backed by our talented European team and a robust supply chain ecosystem."

Wood Mackenzie reported that Nextracker is now the European market share leader and global market leader with over 130 GW solar trackers shipped worldwide. With a growing team of experts serving customers throughout the continent, Nextracker has expanded its European operations. Building on the company's extensive global supply chain, the company strengthened strategic local manufacturing partnerships in Europe to ensure on-time delivery for large-scale utility and distributed-generation (DG) projects.

