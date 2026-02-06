Wood Mackenzie ranked NextPower as the world's top PV tracker manufacturer in the first half of 2025, with companies headquartered in the United States, China and Spain occupying all top 10 positions.Wood Mackenzie has ranked NextPower as the world's leading PV tracker manufacturer based on first-half 2025 data, ahead of China's Trina Tracker in second place and US-based Array in third. The league table assessed 24 tracker manufacturers headquartered across five countries. The ranking uses a new score-based methodology that de-emphasizes shipment volume in favor of execution quality. ESG and ...

