WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
25.06.25 | 08:05
34,120 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Cagliari RoRo Terminal continue collaboration with new order for terminal tractors

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 25 JUNE 2025 AT 13.00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar and Cagliari RoRo Terminal continue collaboration with new order for terminal tractors

Kalmar has concluded an agreement with Cagliari RoRo Terminal in Italy to supply a total of eight Kalmar heavy terminal tractors. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2025 order intake, with delivery of the units scheduled for Q4 2025.

Cagliari RoRo Terminal was established in January 2008 and today is a recognized logistics player at the heart of the historic port of Cagliari, on the beautiful island of Sardinia. The port is one of the largest seaports in the Mediterranean Sea basin and an important local employer.

Cagliari RoRo Terminal's fleet includes several Kalmar terminal tractors. The new heavy terminal tractors will enable the company to further improve the efficiency and safety of its operations while adopting an advanced fleet management system which will further optimise the use of the tractors.

Franco Angioni, Managing Director, Cagliari RoRo Terminal: "Kalmar terminal tractors consistently deliver the reliability, durability and performance that we need to provide our customers with the best possible service. Furthermore, the excellent local service capabilities of their branch Kalmar Italia help to keep our operations running smoothly, with rapid delivery of OEM parts and on-demand maintenance services."

Fabio Mariani, Solution Sales Representative, Kalmar Italia: "Cagliari RoRo Terminal has been a loyal Kalmar customer for several years, so we are very pleased to be able to continue our collaboration. Thanks to its excellent reliability even in the most demanding applications, our heavy terminal tractor is popular with RoRo terminal operators across the globe."

Further information for the press:

Tommi Haavisto, Sales Development Lead Terminal Tractors Europe, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 7321, tommi.haavisto@kalmarglobal.com

Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 3635, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachments

  • NB_Kalmar Heavy Terminal Tractor (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/59690d03-1615-479b-b599-9a1a63057450)
  • NB_Heavy Terminal Tractor (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/465cb3a1-5c9f-48b2-be36-25ea8e04a260)

