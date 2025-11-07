Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Transnet Port Terminals continue sustainability-focused collaboration with significant order for hybrid straddle carriers

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 7 NOVEMBER 2025 AT 10:00 (EET)

Kalmar and Transnet Port Terminals continue sustainability-focused collaboration with significant order for hybrid straddle carriers

Kalmar has concluded an agreement to supply 16 hybrid straddle carriersto South African operator Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) for its Cape Town and Port Elizabeth container terminals. The significant order was booked in Kalmar's Q4 2025 order intake with delivery of the machines scheduled to be completed during Q2 2026.

TPT delivers integrated, reliable and cost-effective cargo handling services across Southern Africa for containers, vehicles, breakbulk and mineral and agricultural bulk. The company operates 16 sea-cargo terminals across South Africa in Durban, Richards Bay, East London, Cape Town, Gqeberha and Saldanha. TPT's equipment fleet includes diesel electric straddle carriers, RTGs, reach stackers, empty container handlers, forklift trucks and terminal tractors.

The hybrid straddle carriers will be the first of their kind to be delivered to a customer in Southern Africa. Of the 16 machines, 12 will be deployed at the Port Elizabeth Container Terminal and four at the Cape Town Container Terminal.



Dean Moodley, General Manager of Capital Projects at TPT: "We are committed to continuously improving efficiency and sustainability at all our port terminals, and hybrid straddle carriers have an important role to play in supporting this commitment. The new machines will enable us to significantly reduce fuel consumption, noise and carbon emissions all while enhancing operational excellence. Kalmar continues to be one of our valued partners in the renewal of our cargo-handling fleet."

Karri Keskinen, Head of Global Sales, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar: "Kalmar is a true partner for TPT, supporting their journey towards more sustainable and cost-efficient cargo handling operations. We have built a strong supplier-customer relationship over many years of working together. We are delighted that TPT has chosen our proven hybrid technology to future-proof their port terminal operations."

