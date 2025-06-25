Centuar Media has announced the conditional sale of its MiniMBA business to Brave Bison, for £19m (cash free, debt free). This follows on from the announcement in December of a strategic business review designed to maximise shareholder value, and MiniMBA is a key asset. The agreed price represents 1.7x FY24 revenue, and just under 7x operating profit. Centaur will now consult with its shareholders over the most efficient way to return the capital to them, following completion, which is expected in July. We will revisit our forecasts for the ongoing group on completion and following the interim figures, scheduled for 23 July.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...