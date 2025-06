Thwaites (Daniel) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

Director Dealing in Shares

The Company announces the following dealings in shares:

Director: Mr. R. A. J. Bailey

Acquisition of 50,000 shares on 18 June 2025

Price: 0.7401 GBP per share

Total shares currently held by Mr. Bailey: 835,954

Percentage of issued share capital: 1.427%

The Directors of Daniel Thwaites P.L.C. accept responsibility for this announcement.