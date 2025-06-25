

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A mixed trend prevails in cryptocurrency markets as investors digest the current geopolitical situation as well as the recent congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Renewed hopes of a sustained ceasefire between Iran and Israel supported sentiment. Markets also assessed the Fed's potential interest rate trajectory in the wake of Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony that reiterated a wait and watch approach to monetary policy.



Anxiety ahead of the pending updates on first quarter GDP reading due on Thursday and the Fed's preferred PCE-based inflation readings for the month of May due on Friday continued to sway sentiment.



Overall crypto market capitalization has added 0.9 percent in the past 24 hours. It is currently at $3.28 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however decreased more than 32 percent overnight to $105 billion.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the emotional state of the market edged up to 48 that indicates a 'neutral' market state. The reading was at 47 a day earlier.



Bitcoin rallied 1.5 percent overnight to trade at $106,791. It is currently trading 5 percent below the all-time-high of $111,970 recorded on May 22. The original cryptocurrency traded between $106,979 and $104,889 during the past 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency is trading with gains of 1.9 percent over the 7-day horizon and losses of 2.7 percent over the 30-day horizon. Year-to-date gains are at 14.3 percent.



Ethereum edged up 0.24 percent overnight to trade at $2,422. Ether has shed 4.1 percent in the past week. Losses in 2025 have fallen to a little less than 28 percent. Ether's current trading price is 50 percent below its all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $2,481 and $2,400.



Inflows to Bitcoin-based Spot ETF products in the U.S. recorded $589 million on Tuesday versus $351 million on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with outflows of $436 million.



Ethereum-based Spot ETF products witnessed inflows of $71 million on Tuesday versus $101 million on Monday.



Bitcoin's crypto market dominance edged closer to the yearly high of 64.9 percent recorded on June 23. It is currently at 64.7 percent versus 64.5 percent a day ago. Ether dominates 8.9 percent of the overall crypto market whereas the residual cryptocurrencies command a market share of 26.4 percent.



Bitcoin is currently ranked 6th and Ethereum 39th in the ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked XRP edged down 0.3 percent overnight to trade at $2.18, around 43 percent below the all-time high.



5th ranked BNB also gained 0.9 percent overnight at its current trading price of $644.



The price of 6th ranked Solana jumped 1.1 percent overnight to $145.40.



8th ranked TRON added 0.5 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2732.



9th ranked Dogecoin added 1 percent overnight to trade at $0.1652. DOGE is currently trading 78 percent below the record high.



10th ranked Cardano slipped 1.1 percent overnight to trade at $0.5763. The trading price is 81 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high.



91st ranked Maple Finance (SYRUP) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of close to 17 percent. 83rd ranked DeXe and 27th ranked Pi (PI) followed with gains of more than 14 percent in the past 24 hours.



69th ranked Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 6 percent. 33rd ranked Bittensor (TAO) and 92nd ranked JasmyCoin (JASMY) followed with losses of more than 4.6 percent.



