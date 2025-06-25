

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Within a day of a ceasefire, Iran's parliament has passed a resolution calling on the regime to suspend the country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA.



Lawmakers in Islamic Consultative Assembly, known as the Majles, chanted 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel', Iranian state-controlled IRIB TV Channel reported.



The vote by Iran's Parliament needs approval by the Supreme National Security Council, chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian, to come into effect.



Sunday, Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee had proposed the closure of Strait of Hormuz in protest against US bombardment of Iranian nuclear sites.



The development comes within hours of the UN nuclear watchdog proposing to meet Iranian Foreign Minister to speed up efforts to resume cooperation between the two entities.



'Resuming cooperation with the IAEA is key to a successful diplomatic agreement to finally resolve the dispute over Iran's nuclear activities. I've written to Foreign Minister Araghchi stressing the importance of us working together and proposing to meet soon,' IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a letter to Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Abbas Araghchi Tuesday.



After US B-2 stealth bombers bombed three of Iran's nuclear facilities over the weekend, Grossi appealed for immediate access to the targeted sites to assess the damage that is likely 'very significant'.



Meanwhile, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel is apparently holding, reports say.



In the latest development, Israeli defense minister Israel Katz on Wednesday designated the Central Bank of Iran as a terrorist organization.



