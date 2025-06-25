CHELSEA WATERFRONT OPENS NEW RIVERSIDE WALK WITH A POEM BY THE POET LAUREATE TO READ AND WATCH

New footbridge at Chelsea Waterfront opens 400m stretch of Thames Path for the first time in 100 years, blending nature, poetry and public space.

LONDON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Londoners and visitors looking for something new, inspiring - and free - to do this summer now have a fresh reason to head west: Chelsea Waterfront has opened a new walkable stretch of the Thames Path for the first time in over a century, complete with landscaped gardens and a permanent poem engraved into its striking new bridge by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

What's more passersby can scan a QR code to access a short film of the poet reading his work in situ - enabling them to hear his words as they look out over the Thames. [Links to photos and video of the poet reading his words below].

The bridge reconnects a 400-metre riverside path between Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham, transforming it a simple walk into an immersive cultural experience.

Armitage's poem celebrates the power, continuity and beauty of water, drawing on the rhythm of the Thames and its role in London life.

Visitors walking the path are now able to cross the newly built bridge - fabricated in Amsterdam and brought to London by canal boat - to explore the peaceful gardens designed by landscape architect Randle Siddeley, now in full bloom.

Chelsea Waterfront is the first major development of its kind on the north bank of the Thames, and includes the restoration of Powerhouse - the historic Lots Road Power Station, now reimagined as part of a 4.58-hectare site masterplanned by Sir Terry Farrell.

The Drift, by Simon Armitage:

The way divided water gathers together

and mends - we can take something from that.

How tangled threads of rills and runnels

unknot in the river, how strict detachments

of channels and sluices eventually loosen

into a single flow. Stalled by canal locks,

partitioned as basins and docks, tamed water

vanishes into the air, then - abracadabra - it's

somewhere else. The egret stamps its foot

through the glazed calm but the ripples heal;

sliced by turbines then shredded by weirs

the current comes out in one piece, rolls on

downstream shipping the sky to the sea.

And all bridges rise to applaud and salute.

With its combination of urban regeneration, cultural placemaking, and riverside beauty, Chelsea Waterfront offers a new London walk with poetry underfoot and nature all around.

