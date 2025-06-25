

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate increased in May to the highest level in five years, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups rose to 10.5 percent in May from 10.2 percent in April.



Further, this was the lowest jobless rate since May 2020, when it was 10.9 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 10.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 308,000 in May from 288,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, climbed to a 1-year high of 28.1 percent in May from 27.2 percent in the previous month.



The unemployment rate trend for the 15-74 age groups was 8.8 percent in May.



Data showed that the employment rate came in at 63.0 percent, up from 62.2 percent in April.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News