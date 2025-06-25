Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Düsseldorf
25.06.25 | 12:32
20,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.06.2025 13:18 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Publication of Annual Report 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Oxford Instruments Plc - Publication of Annual Report 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

25 June 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

Publication of Annual Report 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") announces that it has published its Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2025 (the "Annual Report") and its Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 (the "Notice"). The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held at 11.00am on 28 July 2025 at the offices of Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London, E1 6PW.

The Annual Report and Notice have today been published online at https://www.oxinst.com/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations and https://www.oxinst.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.1 of the FCA's Listing Rules, copies of the Annual Report, Notice and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Information required in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 was included in the Preliminary Results announcement released on 13 June 2025.

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

louise.meads@oxinst.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.