Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

20 June 2025

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

On 19 June 2025 the Company's Executive Directors were granted awards of nominally priced options of £0.05, under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), as follows:

Executive Director Number of shares under award Richard Tyson 68,151 Paul Fry 53,397

The awards will ordinarily vest and become exercisable as from 31 July 2028, subject to the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions are met. Dividend equivalents will also be awarded, which will accrue during the performance period and for two years after the award vests. Once exercisable, an award shall ordinarily remain exercisable until the eve of the tenth anniversary of the grant date of the award. No consideration was paid for the grant of the awards and consideration of £0.05 per share is due on the exercise of the awards. The awards were made based on a share price of £17.66, which is the average of the mid-market share price over the three business days before the date of grant.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notifications below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Tyson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Award of nominally priced options of £0.05 under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 68,151 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 68,151 N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Fry 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Award of nominally priced options of £0.05 under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 53,397 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 53,397 N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

Louise.meads@oxinst.com