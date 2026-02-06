Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
06.02.26 | 08:56
28,000 Euro
+0,72 % +0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,20028,20009:13
PR Newswire
06.02.2026 08:12 Uhr
113 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

6 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2435.9562 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

5 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

23,500

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2415.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2485.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2435.9562

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,952,622. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,952,622. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2435.9562

23,500

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

403

2485.00

08:22:15

00079018261TRLO0

XLON

165

2475.00

08:48:55

00079019940TRLO0

XLON

219

2475.00

08:48:55

00079019941TRLO0

XLON

354

2475.00

08:55:12

00079020254TRLO0

XLON

82

2460.00

09:36:06

00079022213TRLO0

XLON

249

2460.00

09:36:06

00079022214TRLO0

XLON

409

2470.00

10:14:31

00079024533TRLO0

XLON

369

2465.00

10:15:59

00079024604TRLO0

XLON

372

2460.00

10:37:58

00079025593TRLO0

XLON

360

2460.00

10:53:34

00079026222TRLO0

XLON

336

2455.00

10:55:26

00079026345TRLO0

XLON

293

2460.00

11:59:25

00079029022TRLO0

XLON

3

2460.00

11:59:25

00079029023TRLO0

XLON

76

2460.00

11:59:25

00079029024TRLO0

XLON

30

2460.00

11:59:25

00079029025TRLO0

XLON

396

2455.00

11:59:30

00079029026TRLO0

XLON

357

2460.00

12:30:14

00079030970TRLO0

XLON

355

2460.00

12:30:14

00079030971TRLO0

XLON

197

2455.00

12:46:54

00079031793TRLO0

XLON

206

2455.00

12:46:54

00079031794TRLO0

XLON

116

2450.00

13:26:22

00079033538TRLO0

XLON

198

2450.00

13:39:23

00079034635TRLO0

XLON

25

2450.00

13:42:06

00079034806TRLO0

XLON

347

2450.00

13:42:06

00079034807TRLO0

XLON

366

2450.00

13:42:06

00079034808TRLO0

XLON

405

2440.00

13:51:49

00079035407TRLO0

XLON

216

2450.00

14:22:32

00079036887TRLO0

XLON

12

2450.00

14:22:32

00079036888TRLO0

XLON

75

2450.00

14:22:32

00079036889TRLO0

XLON

89

2450.00

14:22:32

00079036890TRLO0

XLON

56

2450.00

14:30:22

00079037177TRLO0

XLON

75

2450.00

14:30:22

00079037178TRLO0

XLON

100

2450.00

14:30:22

00079037179TRLO0

XLON

75

2450.00

14:30:22

00079037180TRLO0

XLON

280

2445.00

14:32:15

00079037453TRLO0

XLON

64

2445.00

14:32:15

00079037454TRLO0

XLON

357

2440.00

14:37:07

00079037839TRLO0

XLON

73

2440.00

14:45:51

00079038598TRLO0

XLON

73

2440.00

14:45:51

00079038599TRLO0

XLON

157

2440.00

14:50:18

00079039061TRLO0

XLON

81

2440.00

14:50:18

00079039062TRLO0

XLON

158

2440.00

14:50:19

00079039084TRLO0

XLON

81

2440.00

14:50:19

00079039085TRLO0

XLON

196

2435.00

14:54:00

00079039362TRLO0

XLON

207

2435.00

14:54:00

00079039363TRLO0

XLON

6500

2425.00

15:00:57

00079039973TRLO0

XLON

358

2420.00

15:02:16

00079040108TRLO0

XLON

129

2415.00

15:23:40

00079041947TRLO0

XLON

230

2415.00

15:25:26

00079042242TRLO0

XLON

364

2415.00

15:25:44

00079042266TRLO0

XLON

559

2425.00

15:45:48

00079043815TRLO0

XLON

281

2425.00

15:45:48

00079043816TRLO0

XLON

39

2425.00

15:45:51

00079043820TRLO0

XLON

375

2425.00

15:45:51

00079043821TRLO0

XLON

332

2425.00

15:45:51

00079043822TRLO0

XLON

513

2420.00

15:48:24

00079044039TRLO0

XLON

348

2425.00

15:59:39

00079045094TRLO0

XLON

132

2425.00

15:59:42

00079045097TRLO0

XLON

132

2425.00

15:59:42

00079045098TRLO0

XLON

14

2425.00

15:59:42

00079045099TRLO0

XLON

9

2425.00

15:59:42

00079045100TRLO0

XLON

17

2425.00

15:59:42

00079045101TRLO0

XLON

83

2425.00

16:01:12

00079045224TRLO0

XLON

112

2425.00

16:01:12

00079045225TRLO0

XLON

192

2425.00

16:01:12

00079045226TRLO0

XLON

101

2420.00

16:04:45

00079045555TRLO0

XLON

293

2420.00

16:04:45

00079045556TRLO0

XLON

288

2420.00

16:04:45

00079045557TRLO0

XLON

373

2420.00

16:04:45

00079045558TRLO0

XLON

90

2420.00

16:12:43

00079046355TRLO0

XLON

241

2420.00

16:13:24

00079046439TRLO0

XLON

89

2420.00

16:13:24

00079046440TRLO0

XLON

282

2420.00

16:13:24

00079046441TRLO0

XLON

72

2420.00

16:14:33

00079046549TRLO0

XLON

69

2420.00

16:14:54

00079046586TRLO0

XLON

69

2420.00

16:14:59

00079046601TRLO0

XLON

69

2420.00

16:15:04

00079046627TRLO0

XLON

69

2420.00

16:15:34

00079046682TRLO0

XLON

69

2420.00

16:15:38

00079046688TRLO0

XLON

364

2425.00

16:16:03

00079046760TRLO0

XLON

78

2425.00

16:16:03

00079046761TRLO0

XLON

129

2425.00

16:16:03

00079046765TRLO0

XLON

84

2425.00

16:16:03

00079046766TRLO0

XLON

84

2425.00

16:16:27

00079046810TRLO0

XLON

143

2425.00

16:16:27

00079046811TRLO0

XLON

117

2425.00

16:16:27

00079046812TRLO0

XLON

361

2425.00

16:24:48

00079047721TRLO0

XLON

134

2425.00

16:24:48

00079047722TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2026 PR Newswire
