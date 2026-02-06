Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06
6 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2435.9562 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
5 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
23,500
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2415.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2485.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2435.9562
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,952,622. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,952,622. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2435.9562
23,500
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
403
2485.00
08:22:15
00079018261TRLO0
XLON
165
2475.00
08:48:55
00079019940TRLO0
XLON
219
2475.00
08:48:55
00079019941TRLO0
XLON
354
2475.00
08:55:12
00079020254TRLO0
XLON
82
2460.00
09:36:06
00079022213TRLO0
XLON
249
2460.00
09:36:06
00079022214TRLO0
XLON
409
2470.00
10:14:31
00079024533TRLO0
XLON
369
2465.00
10:15:59
00079024604TRLO0
XLON
372
2460.00
10:37:58
00079025593TRLO0
XLON
360
2460.00
10:53:34
00079026222TRLO0
XLON
336
2455.00
10:55:26
00079026345TRLO0
XLON
293
2460.00
11:59:25
00079029022TRLO0
XLON
3
2460.00
11:59:25
00079029023TRLO0
XLON
76
2460.00
11:59:25
00079029024TRLO0
XLON
30
2460.00
11:59:25
00079029025TRLO0
XLON
396
2455.00
11:59:30
00079029026TRLO0
XLON
357
2460.00
12:30:14
00079030970TRLO0
XLON
355
2460.00
12:30:14
00079030971TRLO0
XLON
197
2455.00
12:46:54
00079031793TRLO0
XLON
206
2455.00
12:46:54
00079031794TRLO0
XLON
116
2450.00
13:26:22
00079033538TRLO0
XLON
198
2450.00
13:39:23
00079034635TRLO0
XLON
25
2450.00
13:42:06
00079034806TRLO0
XLON
347
2450.00
13:42:06
00079034807TRLO0
XLON
366
2450.00
13:42:06
00079034808TRLO0
XLON
405
2440.00
13:51:49
00079035407TRLO0
XLON
216
2450.00
14:22:32
00079036887TRLO0
XLON
12
2450.00
14:22:32
00079036888TRLO0
XLON
75
2450.00
14:22:32
00079036889TRLO0
XLON
89
2450.00
14:22:32
00079036890TRLO0
XLON
56
2450.00
14:30:22
00079037177TRLO0
XLON
75
2450.00
14:30:22
00079037178TRLO0
XLON
100
2450.00
14:30:22
00079037179TRLO0
XLON
75
2450.00
14:30:22
00079037180TRLO0
XLON
280
2445.00
14:32:15
00079037453TRLO0
XLON
64
2445.00
14:32:15
00079037454TRLO0
XLON
357
2440.00
14:37:07
00079037839TRLO0
XLON
73
2440.00
14:45:51
00079038598TRLO0
XLON
73
2440.00
14:45:51
00079038599TRLO0
XLON
157
2440.00
14:50:18
00079039061TRLO0
XLON
81
2440.00
14:50:18
00079039062TRLO0
XLON
158
2440.00
14:50:19
00079039084TRLO0
XLON
81
2440.00
14:50:19
00079039085TRLO0
XLON
196
2435.00
14:54:00
00079039362TRLO0
XLON
207
2435.00
14:54:00
00079039363TRLO0
XLON
6500
2425.00
15:00:57
00079039973TRLO0
XLON
358
2420.00
15:02:16
00079040108TRLO0
XLON
129
2415.00
15:23:40
00079041947TRLO0
XLON
230
2415.00
15:25:26
00079042242TRLO0
XLON
364
2415.00
15:25:44
00079042266TRLO0
XLON
559
2425.00
15:45:48
00079043815TRLO0
XLON
281
2425.00
15:45:48
00079043816TRLO0
XLON
39
2425.00
15:45:51
00079043820TRLO0
XLON
375
2425.00
15:45:51
00079043821TRLO0
XLON
332
2425.00
15:45:51
00079043822TRLO0
XLON
513
2420.00
15:48:24
00079044039TRLO0
XLON
348
2425.00
15:59:39
00079045094TRLO0
XLON
132
2425.00
15:59:42
00079045097TRLO0
XLON
132
2425.00
15:59:42
00079045098TRLO0
XLON
14
2425.00
15:59:42
00079045099TRLO0
XLON
9
2425.00
15:59:42
00079045100TRLO0
XLON
17
2425.00
15:59:42
00079045101TRLO0
XLON
83
2425.00
16:01:12
00079045224TRLO0
XLON
112
2425.00
16:01:12
00079045225TRLO0
XLON
192
2425.00
16:01:12
00079045226TRLO0
XLON
101
2420.00
16:04:45
00079045555TRLO0
XLON
293
2420.00
16:04:45
00079045556TRLO0
XLON
288
2420.00
16:04:45
00079045557TRLO0
XLON
373
2420.00
16:04:45
00079045558TRLO0
XLON
90
2420.00
16:12:43
00079046355TRLO0
XLON
241
2420.00
16:13:24
00079046439TRLO0
XLON
89
2420.00
16:13:24
00079046440TRLO0
XLON
282
2420.00
16:13:24
00079046441TRLO0
XLON
72
2420.00
16:14:33
00079046549TRLO0
XLON
69
2420.00
16:14:54
00079046586TRLO0
XLON
69
2420.00
16:14:59
00079046601TRLO0
XLON
69
2420.00
16:15:04
00079046627TRLO0
XLON
69
2420.00
16:15:34
00079046682TRLO0
XLON
69
2420.00
16:15:38
00079046688TRLO0
XLON
364
2425.00
16:16:03
00079046760TRLO0
XLON
78
2425.00
16:16:03
00079046761TRLO0
XLON
129
2425.00
16:16:03
00079046765TRLO0
XLON
84
2425.00
16:16:03
00079046766TRLO0
XLON
84
2425.00
16:16:27
00079046810TRLO0
XLON
143
2425.00
16:16:27
00079046811TRLO0
XLON
117
2425.00
16:16:27
00079046812TRLO0
XLON
361
2425.00
16:24:48
00079047721TRLO0
XLON
134
2425.00
16:24:48
00079047722TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916