Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

6 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2435.9562 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 5 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 23,500 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2415.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2485.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2435.9562

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,952,622. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,952,622. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2435.9562 23,500

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 403 2485.00 08:22:15 00079018261TRLO0 XLON 165 2475.00 08:48:55 00079019940TRLO0 XLON 219 2475.00 08:48:55 00079019941TRLO0 XLON 354 2475.00 08:55:12 00079020254TRLO0 XLON 82 2460.00 09:36:06 00079022213TRLO0 XLON 249 2460.00 09:36:06 00079022214TRLO0 XLON 409 2470.00 10:14:31 00079024533TRLO0 XLON 369 2465.00 10:15:59 00079024604TRLO0 XLON 372 2460.00 10:37:58 00079025593TRLO0 XLON 360 2460.00 10:53:34 00079026222TRLO0 XLON 336 2455.00 10:55:26 00079026345TRLO0 XLON 293 2460.00 11:59:25 00079029022TRLO0 XLON 3 2460.00 11:59:25 00079029023TRLO0 XLON 76 2460.00 11:59:25 00079029024TRLO0 XLON 30 2460.00 11:59:25 00079029025TRLO0 XLON 396 2455.00 11:59:30 00079029026TRLO0 XLON 357 2460.00 12:30:14 00079030970TRLO0 XLON 355 2460.00 12:30:14 00079030971TRLO0 XLON 197 2455.00 12:46:54 00079031793TRLO0 XLON 206 2455.00 12:46:54 00079031794TRLO0 XLON 116 2450.00 13:26:22 00079033538TRLO0 XLON 198 2450.00 13:39:23 00079034635TRLO0 XLON 25 2450.00 13:42:06 00079034806TRLO0 XLON 347 2450.00 13:42:06 00079034807TRLO0 XLON 366 2450.00 13:42:06 00079034808TRLO0 XLON 405 2440.00 13:51:49 00079035407TRLO0 XLON 216 2450.00 14:22:32 00079036887TRLO0 XLON 12 2450.00 14:22:32 00079036888TRLO0 XLON 75 2450.00 14:22:32 00079036889TRLO0 XLON 89 2450.00 14:22:32 00079036890TRLO0 XLON 56 2450.00 14:30:22 00079037177TRLO0 XLON 75 2450.00 14:30:22 00079037178TRLO0 XLON 100 2450.00 14:30:22 00079037179TRLO0 XLON 75 2450.00 14:30:22 00079037180TRLO0 XLON 280 2445.00 14:32:15 00079037453TRLO0 XLON 64 2445.00 14:32:15 00079037454TRLO0 XLON 357 2440.00 14:37:07 00079037839TRLO0 XLON 73 2440.00 14:45:51 00079038598TRLO0 XLON 73 2440.00 14:45:51 00079038599TRLO0 XLON 157 2440.00 14:50:18 00079039061TRLO0 XLON 81 2440.00 14:50:18 00079039062TRLO0 XLON 158 2440.00 14:50:19 00079039084TRLO0 XLON 81 2440.00 14:50:19 00079039085TRLO0 XLON 196 2435.00 14:54:00 00079039362TRLO0 XLON 207 2435.00 14:54:00 00079039363TRLO0 XLON 6500 2425.00 15:00:57 00079039973TRLO0 XLON 358 2420.00 15:02:16 00079040108TRLO0 XLON 129 2415.00 15:23:40 00079041947TRLO0 XLON 230 2415.00 15:25:26 00079042242TRLO0 XLON 364 2415.00 15:25:44 00079042266TRLO0 XLON 559 2425.00 15:45:48 00079043815TRLO0 XLON 281 2425.00 15:45:48 00079043816TRLO0 XLON 39 2425.00 15:45:51 00079043820TRLO0 XLON 375 2425.00 15:45:51 00079043821TRLO0 XLON 332 2425.00 15:45:51 00079043822TRLO0 XLON 513 2420.00 15:48:24 00079044039TRLO0 XLON 348 2425.00 15:59:39 00079045094TRLO0 XLON 132 2425.00 15:59:42 00079045097TRLO0 XLON 132 2425.00 15:59:42 00079045098TRLO0 XLON 14 2425.00 15:59:42 00079045099TRLO0 XLON 9 2425.00 15:59:42 00079045100TRLO0 XLON 17 2425.00 15:59:42 00079045101TRLO0 XLON 83 2425.00 16:01:12 00079045224TRLO0 XLON 112 2425.00 16:01:12 00079045225TRLO0 XLON 192 2425.00 16:01:12 00079045226TRLO0 XLON 101 2420.00 16:04:45 00079045555TRLO0 XLON 293 2420.00 16:04:45 00079045556TRLO0 XLON 288 2420.00 16:04:45 00079045557TRLO0 XLON 373 2420.00 16:04:45 00079045558TRLO0 XLON 90 2420.00 16:12:43 00079046355TRLO0 XLON 241 2420.00 16:13:24 00079046439TRLO0 XLON 89 2420.00 16:13:24 00079046440TRLO0 XLON 282 2420.00 16:13:24 00079046441TRLO0 XLON 72 2420.00 16:14:33 00079046549TRLO0 XLON 69 2420.00 16:14:54 00079046586TRLO0 XLON 69 2420.00 16:14:59 00079046601TRLO0 XLON 69 2420.00 16:15:04 00079046627TRLO0 XLON 69 2420.00 16:15:34 00079046682TRLO0 XLON 69 2420.00 16:15:38 00079046688TRLO0 XLON 364 2425.00 16:16:03 00079046760TRLO0 XLON 78 2425.00 16:16:03 00079046761TRLO0 XLON 129 2425.00 16:16:03 00079046765TRLO0 XLON 84 2425.00 16:16:03 00079046766TRLO0 XLON 84 2425.00 16:16:27 00079046810TRLO0 XLON 143 2425.00 16:16:27 00079046811TRLO0 XLON 117 2425.00 16:16:27 00079046812TRLO0 XLON 361 2425.00 16:24:48 00079047721TRLO0 XLON 134 2425.00 16:24:48 00079047722TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916