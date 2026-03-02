Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Stuttgart
02.03.26 | 12:04
29,400 Euro
-1,34 % -0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 11:48 Uhr
86 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Total Voting Rights

Oxford Instruments Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

2 March 2026

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Voting rights and capital

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

On 27 February 2026 the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 55,861,331 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure (55,861,331) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

louise.meads@oxinst.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
