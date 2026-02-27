Anzeige
Freitag, 27.02.2026
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Stuttgart
27.02.26 | 09:15
29,600 Euro
-1,99 % -0,600
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,60030,80009:41
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

27 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2642.0538 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

26 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

6,101

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2630.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2650.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2642.0538

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,859,441. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,859,441. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2642.0538

6,101

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

273

2640.00

08:51:21

00079390266TRLO0

XLON

65

2635.00

09:20:04

00079391945TRLO0

XLON

313

2640.00

09:33:26

00079392819TRLO0

XLON

275

2640.00

09:47:17

00079393459TRLO0

XLON

48

2640.00

10:01:43

00079394437TRLO0

XLON

88

2640.00

10:01:43

00079394436TRLO0

XLON

10

2640.00

10:01:43

00079394438TRLO0

XLON

81

2645.00

10:15:01

00079395005TRLO0

XLON

99

2645.00

10:15:01

00079395006TRLO0

XLON

81

2645.00

10:15:01

00079395011TRLO0

XLON

23

2645.00

10:15:01

00079395013TRLO0

XLON

29

2645.00

10:15:01

00079395014TRLO0

XLON

88

2645.00

10:15:01

00079395012TRLO0

XLON

39

2650.00

10:44:00

00079395897TRLO0

XLON

47

2650.00

10:44:00

00079395894TRLO0

XLON

68

2650.00

10:44:00

00079395892TRLO0

XLON

111

2650.00

10:44:00

00079395893TRLO0

XLON

7

2650.00

10:48:05

00079396007TRLO0

XLON

27

2650.00

10:48:05

00079396008TRLO0

XLON

126

2650.00

10:48:05

00079396002TRLO0

XLON

257

2650.00

10:48:05

00079396005TRLO0

XLON

323

2645.00

11:01:21

00079396493TRLO0

XLON

295

2645.00

11:49:09

00079397854TRLO0

XLON

303

2640.00

12:09:21

00079398484TRLO0

XLON

335

2645.00

12:24:36

00079399159TRLO0

XLON

297

2640.00

12:28:27

00079399332TRLO0

XLON

335

2635.00

12:45:15

00079400037TRLO0

XLON

373

2630.00

12:57:28

00079400448TRLO0

XLON

324

2645.00

13:29:55

00079401688TRLO0

XLON

280

2645.00

13:37:40

00079401944TRLO0

XLON

330

2645.00

13:37:40

00079401943TRLO0

XLON

301

2640.00

13:37:53

00079401964TRLO0

XLON

349

2640.00

13:57:23

00079403112TRLO0

XLON

101

2640.00

14:06:22

00079403827TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


