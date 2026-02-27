Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
27 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2642.0538 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
26 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
6,101
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2630.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2650.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2642.0538
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,859,441. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,859,441. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2642.0538
6,101
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
273
2640.00
08:51:21
00079390266TRLO0
XLON
65
2635.00
09:20:04
00079391945TRLO0
XLON
313
2640.00
09:33:26
00079392819TRLO0
XLON
275
2640.00
09:47:17
00079393459TRLO0
XLON
48
2640.00
10:01:43
00079394437TRLO0
XLON
88
2640.00
10:01:43
00079394436TRLO0
XLON
10
2640.00
10:01:43
00079394438TRLO0
XLON
81
2645.00
10:15:01
00079395005TRLO0
XLON
99
2645.00
10:15:01
00079395006TRLO0
XLON
81
2645.00
10:15:01
00079395011TRLO0
XLON
23
2645.00
10:15:01
00079395013TRLO0
XLON
29
2645.00
10:15:01
00079395014TRLO0
XLON
88
2645.00
10:15:01
00079395012TRLO0
XLON
39
2650.00
10:44:00
00079395897TRLO0
XLON
47
2650.00
10:44:00
00079395894TRLO0
XLON
68
2650.00
10:44:00
00079395892TRLO0
XLON
111
2650.00
10:44:00
00079395893TRLO0
XLON
7
2650.00
10:48:05
00079396007TRLO0
XLON
27
2650.00
10:48:05
00079396008TRLO0
XLON
126
2650.00
10:48:05
00079396002TRLO0
XLON
257
2650.00
10:48:05
00079396005TRLO0
XLON
323
2645.00
11:01:21
00079396493TRLO0
XLON
295
2645.00
11:49:09
00079397854TRLO0
XLON
303
2640.00
12:09:21
00079398484TRLO0
XLON
335
2645.00
12:24:36
00079399159TRLO0
XLON
297
2640.00
12:28:27
00079399332TRLO0
XLON
335
2635.00
12:45:15
00079400037TRLO0
XLON
373
2630.00
12:57:28
00079400448TRLO0
XLON
324
2645.00
13:29:55
00079401688TRLO0
XLON
280
2645.00
13:37:40
00079401944TRLO0
XLON
330
2645.00
13:37:40
00079401943TRLO0
XLON
301
2640.00
13:37:53
00079401964TRLO0
XLON
349
2640.00
13:57:23
00079403112TRLO0
XLON
101
2640.00
14:06:22
00079403827TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916