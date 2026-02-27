Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

27 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2642.0538 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 26 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 6,101 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2630.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2650.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2642.0538

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,859,441. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,859,441. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2642.0538 6,101

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 273 2640.00 08:51:21 00079390266TRLO0 XLON 65 2635.00 09:20:04 00079391945TRLO0 XLON 313 2640.00 09:33:26 00079392819TRLO0 XLON 275 2640.00 09:47:17 00079393459TRLO0 XLON 48 2640.00 10:01:43 00079394437TRLO0 XLON 88 2640.00 10:01:43 00079394436TRLO0 XLON 10 2640.00 10:01:43 00079394438TRLO0 XLON 81 2645.00 10:15:01 00079395005TRLO0 XLON 99 2645.00 10:15:01 00079395006TRLO0 XLON 81 2645.00 10:15:01 00079395011TRLO0 XLON 23 2645.00 10:15:01 00079395013TRLO0 XLON 29 2645.00 10:15:01 00079395014TRLO0 XLON 88 2645.00 10:15:01 00079395012TRLO0 XLON 39 2650.00 10:44:00 00079395897TRLO0 XLON 47 2650.00 10:44:00 00079395894TRLO0 XLON 68 2650.00 10:44:00 00079395892TRLO0 XLON 111 2650.00 10:44:00 00079395893TRLO0 XLON 7 2650.00 10:48:05 00079396007TRLO0 XLON 27 2650.00 10:48:05 00079396008TRLO0 XLON 126 2650.00 10:48:05 00079396002TRLO0 XLON 257 2650.00 10:48:05 00079396005TRLO0 XLON 323 2645.00 11:01:21 00079396493TRLO0 XLON 295 2645.00 11:49:09 00079397854TRLO0 XLON 303 2640.00 12:09:21 00079398484TRLO0 XLON 335 2645.00 12:24:36 00079399159TRLO0 XLON 297 2640.00 12:28:27 00079399332TRLO0 XLON 335 2635.00 12:45:15 00079400037TRLO0 XLON 373 2630.00 12:57:28 00079400448TRLO0 XLON 324 2645.00 13:29:55 00079401688TRLO0 XLON 280 2645.00 13:37:40 00079401944TRLO0 XLON 330 2645.00 13:37:40 00079401943TRLO0 XLON 301 2640.00 13:37:53 00079401964TRLO0 XLON 349 2640.00 13:57:23 00079403112TRLO0 XLON 101 2640.00 14:06:22 00079403827TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916