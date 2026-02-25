Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25
25 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2639.7020 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
24 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2635.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2640.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2639.7020
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,875,542. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,875,542. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2639.7020
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
309
2640.00
08:33:50
00079339040TRLO0
XLON
276
2640.00
08:33:50
00079339039TRLO0
XLON
299
2640.00
10:03:26
00079342468TRLO0
XLON
307
2640.00
10:03:26
00079342469TRLO0
XLON
283
2640.00
10:03:26
00079342470TRLO0
XLON
5000
2640.00
10:34:10
00079343784TRLO0
XLON
271
2635.00
10:43:33
00079344261TRLO0
XLON
328
2640.00
11:22:44
00079346121TRLO0
XLON
123
2640.00
14:30:56
00079354308TRLO0
XLON
125
2640.00
14:31:44
00079354353TRLO0
XLON
54
2640.00
14:31:44
00079354354TRLO0
XLON
23
2640.00
14:31:44
00079354355TRLO0
XLON
312
2640.00
14:31:44
00079354356TRLO0
XLON
268
2640.00
14:31:44
00079354357TRLO0
XLON
298
2640.00
14:31:44
00079354358TRLO0
XLON
325
2635.00
14:38:26
00079355037TRLO0
XLON
297
2640.00
16:10:11
00079361837TRLO0
XLON
276
2640.00
16:10:11
00079361838TRLO0
XLON
18
2640.00
16:10:11
00079361839TRLO0
XLON
312
2640.00
16:10:11
00079361841TRLO0
XLON
281
2640.00
16:10:11
00079361842TRLO0
XLON
101
2640.00
16:10:11
00079361843TRLO0
XLON
15
2640.00
16:10:11
00079361849TRLO0
XLON
99
2640.00
16:21:01
00079362770TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916