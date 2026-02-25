Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

25 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2639.7020 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 24 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2635.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2640.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2639.7020

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,875,542. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,875,542. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2639.7020 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 309 2640.00 08:33:50 00079339040TRLO0 XLON 276 2640.00 08:33:50 00079339039TRLO0 XLON 299 2640.00 10:03:26 00079342468TRLO0 XLON 307 2640.00 10:03:26 00079342469TRLO0 XLON 283 2640.00 10:03:26 00079342470TRLO0 XLON 5000 2640.00 10:34:10 00079343784TRLO0 XLON 271 2635.00 10:43:33 00079344261TRLO0 XLON 328 2640.00 11:22:44 00079346121TRLO0 XLON 123 2640.00 14:30:56 00079354308TRLO0 XLON 125 2640.00 14:31:44 00079354353TRLO0 XLON 54 2640.00 14:31:44 00079354354TRLO0 XLON 23 2640.00 14:31:44 00079354355TRLO0 XLON 312 2640.00 14:31:44 00079354356TRLO0 XLON 268 2640.00 14:31:44 00079354357TRLO0 XLON 298 2640.00 14:31:44 00079354358TRLO0 XLON 325 2635.00 14:38:26 00079355037TRLO0 XLON 297 2640.00 16:10:11 00079361837TRLO0 XLON 276 2640.00 16:10:11 00079361838TRLO0 XLON 18 2640.00 16:10:11 00079361839TRLO0 XLON 312 2640.00 16:10:11 00079361841TRLO0 XLON 281 2640.00 16:10:11 00079361842TRLO0 XLON 101 2640.00 16:10:11 00079361843TRLO0 XLON 15 2640.00 16:10:11 00079361849TRLO0 XLON 99 2640.00 16:21:01 00079362770TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916