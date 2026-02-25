Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.02.2026
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Stuttgart
25.02.26 | 09:15
30,200 Euro
-0,66 % -0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
25.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

25 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2639.7020 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

24 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2635.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2640.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2639.7020

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,875,542. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,875,542. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2639.7020

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

309

2640.00

08:33:50

00079339040TRLO0

XLON

276

2640.00

08:33:50

00079339039TRLO0

XLON

299

2640.00

10:03:26

00079342468TRLO0

XLON

307

2640.00

10:03:26

00079342469TRLO0

XLON

283

2640.00

10:03:26

00079342470TRLO0

XLON

5000

2640.00

10:34:10

00079343784TRLO0

XLON

271

2635.00

10:43:33

00079344261TRLO0

XLON

328

2640.00

11:22:44

00079346121TRLO0

XLON

123

2640.00

14:30:56

00079354308TRLO0

XLON

125

2640.00

14:31:44

00079354353TRLO0

XLON

54

2640.00

14:31:44

00079354354TRLO0

XLON

23

2640.00

14:31:44

00079354355TRLO0

XLON

312

2640.00

14:31:44

00079354356TRLO0

XLON

268

2640.00

14:31:44

00079354357TRLO0

XLON

298

2640.00

14:31:44

00079354358TRLO0

XLON

325

2635.00

14:38:26

00079355037TRLO0

XLON

297

2640.00

16:10:11

00079361837TRLO0

XLON

276

2640.00

16:10:11

00079361838TRLO0

XLON

18

2640.00

16:10:11

00079361839TRLO0

XLON

312

2640.00

16:10:11

00079361841TRLO0

XLON

281

2640.00

16:10:11

00079361842TRLO0

XLON

101

2640.00

16:10:11

00079361843TRLO0

XLON

15

2640.00

16:10:11

00079361849TRLO0

XLON

99

2640.00

16:21:01

00079362770TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


