Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24
24 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2634.1500 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
23 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2610.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2640.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2634.1500
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,885,542. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,885,542. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2634.1500
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
202
2625.00
09:02:30
00079318210TRLO0
XLON
144
2625.00
09:02:30
00079318211TRLO0
XLON
39
2625.00
09:02:30
00079318212TRLO0
XLON
308
2630.00
09:33:25
00079319296TRLO0
XLON
340
2625.00
09:40:09
00079319614TRLO0
XLON
309
2610.00
10:26:13
00079321003TRLO0
XLON
351
2625.00
12:15:19
00079324395TRLO0
XLON
375
2625.00
12:15:19
00079324396TRLO0
XLON
371
2620.00
12:30:14
00079324705TRLO0
XLON
20
2640.00
13:41:52
00079326635TRLO0
XLON
44
2640.00
13:48:12
00079327028TRLO0
XLON
20
2640.00
13:50:47
00079327105TRLO0
XLON
1
2640.00
13:52:27
00079327151TRLO0
XLON
1
2640.00
13:55:27
00079327370TRLO0
XLON
334
2640.00
13:55:28
00079327371TRLO0
XLON
347
2640.00
14:23:09
00079328510TRLO0
XLON
311
2640.00
14:23:09
00079328511TRLO0
XLON
335
2640.00
14:23:09
00079328512TRLO0
XLON
360
2640.00
14:30:30
00079328846TRLO0
XLON
383
2640.00
14:30:30
00079328847TRLO0
XLON
381
2640.00
14:30:30
00079328850TRLO0
XLON
359
2640.00
14:40:00
00079329633TRLO0
XLON
372
2640.00
14:40:00
00079329634TRLO0
XLON
372
2635.00
14:55:33
00079330615TRLO0
XLON
313
2640.00
15:03:12
00079331003TRLO0
XLON
327
2640.00
15:03:12
00079331004TRLO0
XLON
3
2640.00
15:30:12
00079332107TRLO0
XLON
5
2640.00
15:30:12
00079332108TRLO0
XLON
7
2640.00
15:30:12
00079332109TRLO0
XLON
2
2640.00
15:30:12
00079332110TRLO0
XLON
3
2640.00
15:52:35
00079333083TRLO0
XLON
334
2640.00
15:52:45
00079333111TRLO0
XLON
518
2640.00
15:52:45
00079333112TRLO0
XLON
53
2640.00
15:52:45
00079333113TRLO0
XLON
297
2640.00
15:52:45
00079333114TRLO0
XLON
372
2640.00
15:52:45
00079333115TRLO0
XLON
87
2640.00
15:52:45
00079333116TRLO0
XLON
358
2635.00
16:00:09
00079333674TRLO0
XLON
342
2635.00
16:00:09
00079333675TRLO0
XLON
379
2630.00
16:08:29
00079334400TRLO0
XLON
336
2625.00
16:13:05
00079334743TRLO0
XLON
185
2625.00
16:15:38
00079334970TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916