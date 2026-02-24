Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

24 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2634.1500 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

23 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2610.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2640.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2634.1500

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,885,542. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,885,542. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2634.1500

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

202

2625.00

09:02:30

00079318210TRLO0

XLON

144

2625.00

09:02:30

00079318211TRLO0

XLON

39

2625.00

09:02:30

00079318212TRLO0

XLON

308

2630.00

09:33:25

00079319296TRLO0

XLON

340

2625.00

09:40:09

00079319614TRLO0

XLON

309

2610.00

10:26:13

00079321003TRLO0

XLON

351

2625.00

12:15:19

00079324395TRLO0

XLON

375

2625.00

12:15:19

00079324396TRLO0

XLON

371

2620.00

12:30:14

00079324705TRLO0

XLON

20

2640.00

13:41:52

00079326635TRLO0

XLON

44

2640.00

13:48:12

00079327028TRLO0

XLON

20

2640.00

13:50:47

00079327105TRLO0

XLON

1

2640.00

13:52:27

00079327151TRLO0

XLON

1

2640.00

13:55:27

00079327370TRLO0

XLON

334

2640.00

13:55:28

00079327371TRLO0

XLON

347

2640.00

14:23:09

00079328510TRLO0

XLON

311

2640.00

14:23:09

00079328511TRLO0

XLON

335

2640.00

14:23:09

00079328512TRLO0

XLON

360

2640.00

14:30:30

00079328846TRLO0

XLON

383

2640.00

14:30:30

00079328847TRLO0

XLON

381

2640.00

14:30:30

00079328850TRLO0

XLON

359

2640.00

14:40:00

00079329633TRLO0

XLON

372

2640.00

14:40:00

00079329634TRLO0

XLON

372

2635.00

14:55:33

00079330615TRLO0

XLON

313

2640.00

15:03:12

00079331003TRLO0

XLON

327

2640.00

15:03:12

00079331004TRLO0

XLON

3

2640.00

15:30:12

00079332107TRLO0

XLON

5

2640.00

15:30:12

00079332108TRLO0

XLON

7

2640.00

15:30:12

00079332109TRLO0

XLON

2

2640.00

15:30:12

00079332110TRLO0

XLON

3

2640.00

15:52:35

00079333083TRLO0

XLON

334

2640.00

15:52:45

00079333111TRLO0

XLON

518

2640.00

15:52:45

00079333112TRLO0

XLON

53

2640.00

15:52:45

00079333113TRLO0

XLON

297

2640.00

15:52:45

00079333114TRLO0

XLON

372

2640.00

15:52:45

00079333115TRLO0

XLON

87

2640.00

15:52:45

00079333116TRLO0

XLON

358

2635.00

16:00:09

00079333674TRLO0

XLON

342

2635.00

16:00:09

00079333675TRLO0

XLON

379

2630.00

16:08:29

00079334400TRLO0

XLON

336

2625.00

16:13:05

00079334743TRLO0

XLON

185

2625.00

16:15:38

00079334970TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


