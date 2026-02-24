Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

24 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2634.1500 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 23 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2610.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2640.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2634.1500

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,885,542. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,885,542. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2634.1500 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 202 2625.00 09:02:30 00079318210TRLO0 XLON 144 2625.00 09:02:30 00079318211TRLO0 XLON 39 2625.00 09:02:30 00079318212TRLO0 XLON 308 2630.00 09:33:25 00079319296TRLO0 XLON 340 2625.00 09:40:09 00079319614TRLO0 XLON 309 2610.00 10:26:13 00079321003TRLO0 XLON 351 2625.00 12:15:19 00079324395TRLO0 XLON 375 2625.00 12:15:19 00079324396TRLO0 XLON 371 2620.00 12:30:14 00079324705TRLO0 XLON 20 2640.00 13:41:52 00079326635TRLO0 XLON 44 2640.00 13:48:12 00079327028TRLO0 XLON 20 2640.00 13:50:47 00079327105TRLO0 XLON 1 2640.00 13:52:27 00079327151TRLO0 XLON 1 2640.00 13:55:27 00079327370TRLO0 XLON 334 2640.00 13:55:28 00079327371TRLO0 XLON 347 2640.00 14:23:09 00079328510TRLO0 XLON 311 2640.00 14:23:09 00079328511TRLO0 XLON 335 2640.00 14:23:09 00079328512TRLO0 XLON 360 2640.00 14:30:30 00079328846TRLO0 XLON 383 2640.00 14:30:30 00079328847TRLO0 XLON 381 2640.00 14:30:30 00079328850TRLO0 XLON 359 2640.00 14:40:00 00079329633TRLO0 XLON 372 2640.00 14:40:00 00079329634TRLO0 XLON 372 2635.00 14:55:33 00079330615TRLO0 XLON 313 2640.00 15:03:12 00079331003TRLO0 XLON 327 2640.00 15:03:12 00079331004TRLO0 XLON 3 2640.00 15:30:12 00079332107TRLO0 XLON 5 2640.00 15:30:12 00079332108TRLO0 XLON 7 2640.00 15:30:12 00079332109TRLO0 XLON 2 2640.00 15:30:12 00079332110TRLO0 XLON 3 2640.00 15:52:35 00079333083TRLO0 XLON 334 2640.00 15:52:45 00079333111TRLO0 XLON 518 2640.00 15:52:45 00079333112TRLO0 XLON 53 2640.00 15:52:45 00079333113TRLO0 XLON 297 2640.00 15:52:45 00079333114TRLO0 XLON 372 2640.00 15:52:45 00079333115TRLO0 XLON 87 2640.00 15:52:45 00079333116TRLO0 XLON 358 2635.00 16:00:09 00079333674TRLO0 XLON 342 2635.00 16:00:09 00079333675TRLO0 XLON 379 2630.00 16:08:29 00079334400TRLO0 XLON 336 2625.00 16:13:05 00079334743TRLO0 XLON 185 2625.00 16:15:38 00079334970TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916