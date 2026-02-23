Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

23 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2623.8602 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 20 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,720 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2615.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2630.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2623.8602

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,895,542. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,895,542. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2623.8602 3,720

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 9 2615.00 08:28:09 00079297111TRLO0 XLON 22 2620.00 08:48:44 00079297629TRLO0 XLON 325 2620.00 08:48:44 00079297630TRLO0 XLON 340 2630.00 10:01:01 00079299821TRLO0 XLON 383 2620.00 10:29:33 00079300512TRLO0 XLON 71 2630.00 12:08:34 00079302896TRLO0 XLON 8 2630.00 12:08:43 00079302898TRLO0 XLON 134 2630.00 12:11:43 00079302992TRLO0 XLON 6 2630.00 12:11:43 00079302993TRLO0 XLON 8 2630.00 12:14:53 00079303143TRLO0 XLON 8 2630.00 12:16:13 00079303171TRLO0 XLON 8 2630.00 12:16:23 00079303174TRLO0 XLON 305 2625.00 12:23:05 00079303339TRLO0 XLON 3 2625.00 12:23:05 00079303340TRLO0 XLON 7 2625.00 12:41:14 00079303701TRLO0 XLON 337 2625.00 12:48:14 00079303871TRLO0 XLON 330 2620.00 12:48:18 00079303872TRLO0 XLON 23 2625.00 13:16:44 00079304984TRLO0 XLON 240 2625.00 13:31:57 00079305425TRLO0 XLON 68 2625.00 13:32:50 00079305452TRLO0 XLON 192 2625.00 13:32:50 00079305453TRLO0 XLON 59 2625.00 13:32:50 00079305454TRLO0 XLON 137 2625.00 13:32:50 00079305455TRLO0 XLON 353 2620.00 14:24:33 00079307240TRLO0 XLON 344 2625.00 14:47:22 00079308517TRLO0 XLON

