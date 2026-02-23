Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23
23 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2623.8602 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
20 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
3,720
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2615.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2630.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2623.8602
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,895,542. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,895,542. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2623.8602
3,720
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
9
2615.00
08:28:09
00079297111TRLO0
XLON
22
2620.00
08:48:44
00079297629TRLO0
XLON
325
2620.00
08:48:44
00079297630TRLO0
XLON
340
2630.00
10:01:01
00079299821TRLO0
XLON
383
2620.00
10:29:33
00079300512TRLO0
XLON
71
2630.00
12:08:34
00079302896TRLO0
XLON
8
2630.00
12:08:43
00079302898TRLO0
XLON
134
2630.00
12:11:43
00079302992TRLO0
XLON
6
2630.00
12:11:43
00079302993TRLO0
XLON
8
2630.00
12:14:53
00079303143TRLO0
XLON
8
2630.00
12:16:13
00079303171TRLO0
XLON
8
2630.00
12:16:23
00079303174TRLO0
XLON
305
2625.00
12:23:05
00079303339TRLO0
XLON
3
2625.00
12:23:05
00079303340TRLO0
XLON
7
2625.00
12:41:14
00079303701TRLO0
XLON
337
2625.00
12:48:14
00079303871TRLO0
XLON
330
2620.00
12:48:18
00079303872TRLO0
XLON
23
2625.00
13:16:44
00079304984TRLO0
XLON
240
2625.00
13:31:57
00079305425TRLO0
XLON
68
2625.00
13:32:50
00079305452TRLO0
XLON
192
2625.00
13:32:50
00079305453TRLO0
XLON
59
2625.00
13:32:50
00079305454TRLO0
XLON
137
2625.00
13:32:50
00079305455TRLO0
XLON
353
2620.00
14:24:33
00079307240TRLO0
XLON
344
2625.00
14:47:22
00079308517TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
