Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

19 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2618.8390 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 18 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,709 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2600.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2620.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2618.8390

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,909,262. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,909,262. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2618.8390 7,709

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 5000 2620.00 09:11:21 00079257646TRLO0 XLON 366 2615.00 08:21:06 00079255240TRLO0 XLON 39 2600.00 08:29:55 00079255691TRLO0 XLON 321 2610.00 08:49:35 00079256643TRLO0 XLON 361 2620.00 09:07:59 00079257487TRLO0 XLON 313 2615.00 10:49:16 00079261934TRLO0 XLON 54 2615.00 10:49:16 00079261935TRLO0 XLON 259 2615.00 10:49:16 00079261936TRLO0 XLON 331 2620.00 12:15:03 00079264523TRLO0 XLON 353 2620.00 13:02:21 00079266019TRLO0 XLON 312 2620.00 14:00:21 00079270994TRLO0 XLON

