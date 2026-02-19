Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19
19 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2618.8390 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
18 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
7,709
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2600.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2620.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2618.8390
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,909,262. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,909,262. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2618.8390
7,709
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
5000
2620.00
09:11:21
00079257646TRLO0
XLON
366
2615.00
08:21:06
00079255240TRLO0
XLON
39
2600.00
08:29:55
00079255691TRLO0
XLON
321
2610.00
08:49:35
00079256643TRLO0
XLON
361
2620.00
09:07:59
00079257487TRLO0
XLON
313
2615.00
10:49:16
00079261934TRLO0
XLON
54
2615.00
10:49:16
00079261935TRLO0
XLON
259
2615.00
10:49:16
00079261936TRLO0
XLON
331
2620.00
12:15:03
00079264523TRLO0
XLON
353
2620.00
13:02:21
00079266019TRLO0
XLON
312
2620.00
14:00:21
00079270994TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916