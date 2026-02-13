Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13
13 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2598.9725 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
12 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2590.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2600.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2598.9725
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,912,226. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,912,226. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2598.9725
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
377
2600.00
08:17:50
00079157942TRLO0
XLON
426
2600.00
08:17:50
00079157944TRLO0
XLON
425
2600.00
10:12:11
00079164397TRLO0
XLON
382
2600.00
10:12:11
00079164398TRLO0
XLON
420
2590.00
10:37:51
00079165809TRLO0
XLON
409
2590.00
11:03:50
00079166724TRLO0
XLON
397
2595.00
11:23:05
00079167511TRLO0
XLON
5000
2600.00
11:59:31
00079168753TRLO0
XLON
223
2600.00
16:09:16
00079182673TRLO0
XLON
107
2600.00
16:09:16
00079182674TRLO0
XLON
378
2600.00
16:09:16
00079182675TRLO0
XLON
378
2600.00
16:09:16
00079182676TRLO0
XLON
355
2600.00
16:09:16
00079182677TRLO0
XLON
387
2600.00
16:09:16
00079182678TRLO0
XLON
182
2600.00
16:09:16
00079182679TRLO0
XLON
154
2600.00
16:09:16
00079182680TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916