Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

13 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2598.9725 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 12 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2590.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2600.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2598.9725

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,912,226. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,912,226. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2598.9725 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 377 2600.00 08:17:50 00079157942TRLO0 XLON 426 2600.00 08:17:50 00079157944TRLO0 XLON 425 2600.00 10:12:11 00079164397TRLO0 XLON 382 2600.00 10:12:11 00079164398TRLO0 XLON 420 2590.00 10:37:51 00079165809TRLO0 XLON 409 2590.00 11:03:50 00079166724TRLO0 XLON 397 2595.00 11:23:05 00079167511TRLO0 XLON 5000 2600.00 11:59:31 00079168753TRLO0 XLON 223 2600.00 16:09:16 00079182673TRLO0 XLON 107 2600.00 16:09:16 00079182674TRLO0 XLON 378 2600.00 16:09:16 00079182675TRLO0 XLON 378 2600.00 16:09:16 00079182676TRLO0 XLON 355 2600.00 16:09:16 00079182677TRLO0 XLON 387 2600.00 16:09:16 00079182678TRLO0 XLON 182 2600.00 16:09:16 00079182679TRLO0 XLON 154 2600.00 16:09:16 00079182680TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916