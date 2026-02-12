Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
12.02.26 | 09:15
29,600 Euro
-1,99 % -0,600
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,40030,60009:37
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

12 February 2026

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2564.6481 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

11 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,396

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2540.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2570.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2564.6481

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,922,226. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,922,226. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2564.6481

3,396

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

242

2540.00

08:26:00

00079124185TRLO0

XLON

47

2555.00

08:39:32

00079124854TRLO0

XLON

357

2555.00

08:39:32

00079124855TRLO0

XLON

461

2570.00

09:38:58

00079127981TRLO0

XLON

21

2565.00

09:54:35

00079128877TRLO0

XLON

50

2570.00

09:54:35

00079128878TRLO0

XLON

2

2570.00

09:57:31

00079129038TRLO0

XLON

14

2570.00

09:57:31

00079129039TRLO0

XLON

4

2570.00

09:57:31

00079129040TRLO0

XLON

11

2570.00

09:57:31

00079129041TRLO0

XLON

14

2570.00

09:57:31

00079129042TRLO0

XLON

491

2565.00

10:09:27

00079129692TRLO0

XLON

185

2570.00

10:32:41

00079130764TRLO0

XLON

3

2570.00

10:32:41

00079130765TRLO0

XLON

228

2570.00

10:32:41

00079130766TRLO0

XLON

383

2570.00

11:14:01

00079133487TRLO0

XLON

424

2570.00

11:27:13

00079134330TRLO0

XLON

459

2565.00

11:38:31

00079135094TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


