Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12
12 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2564.6481 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
11 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
3,396
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2540.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2570.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2564.6481
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,922,226. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,922,226. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2564.6481
3,396
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
242
2540.00
08:26:00
00079124185TRLO0
XLON
47
2555.00
08:39:32
00079124854TRLO0
XLON
357
2555.00
08:39:32
00079124855TRLO0
XLON
461
2570.00
09:38:58
00079127981TRLO0
XLON
21
2565.00
09:54:35
00079128877TRLO0
XLON
50
2570.00
09:54:35
00079128878TRLO0
XLON
2
2570.00
09:57:31
00079129038TRLO0
XLON
14
2570.00
09:57:31
00079129039TRLO0
XLON
4
2570.00
09:57:31
00079129040TRLO0
XLON
11
2570.00
09:57:31
00079129041TRLO0
XLON
14
2570.00
09:57:31
00079129042TRLO0
XLON
|
491
2565.00
10:09:27
00079129692TRLO0
XLON
185
2570.00
10:32:41
00079130764TRLO0
XLON
3
2570.00
10:32:41
00079130765TRLO0
XLON
228
2570.00
10:32:41
00079130766TRLO0
XLON
383
2570.00
11:14:01
00079133487TRLO0
XLON
424
2570.00
11:27:13
00079134330TRLO0
XLON
459
2565.00
11:38:31
00079135094TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916