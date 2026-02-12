Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

12 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2564.6481 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 11 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,396 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2540.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2570.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2564.6481

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,922,226. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,922,226. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2564.6481 3,396

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 242 2540.00 08:26:00 00079124185TRLO0 XLON 47 2555.00 08:39:32 00079124854TRLO0 XLON 357 2555.00 08:39:32 00079124855TRLO0 XLON 461 2570.00 09:38:58 00079127981TRLO0 XLON 21 2565.00 09:54:35 00079128877TRLO0 XLON 50 2570.00 09:54:35 00079128878TRLO0 XLON 2 2570.00 09:57:31 00079129038TRLO0 XLON 14 2570.00 09:57:31 00079129039TRLO0 XLON 4 2570.00 09:57:31 00079129040TRLO0 XLON 11 2570.00 09:57:31 00079129041TRLO0 XLON 14 2570.00 09:57:31 00079129042TRLO0 XLON 491 2565.00 10:09:27 00079129692TRLO0 XLON 185 2570.00 10:32:41 00079130764TRLO0 XLON 3 2570.00 10:32:41 00079130765TRLO0 XLON 228 2570.00 10:32:41 00079130766TRLO0 XLON 383 2570.00 11:14:01 00079133487TRLO0 XLON 424 2570.00 11:27:13 00079134330TRLO0 XLON 459 2565.00 11:38:31 00079135094TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916