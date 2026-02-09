Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09
9 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2420.7997 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
6 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2370.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2460.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2420.7997
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,937,622. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,937,622. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2420.7997
15,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
82
2400.00
08:09:27
00079049831TRLO0
XLON
14
2390.00
08:13:28
00079049997TRLO0
XLON
362
2395.00
08:24:00
00079050480TRLO0
XLON
361
2395.00
08:24:00
00079050483TRLO0
XLON
350
2375.00
09:03:24
00079052572TRLO0
XLON
100
2370.00
09:17:55
00079053413TRLO0
XLON
163
2370.00
09:17:55
00079053412TRLO0
XLON
328
2375.00
09:20:21
00079053626TRLO0
XLON
102
2370.00
09:20:23
00079053630TRLO0
XLON
198
2370.00
09:21:04
00079053686TRLO0
XLON
393
2370.00
09:27:21
00079053949TRLO0
XLON
70
2370.00
09:27:21
00079053948TRLO0
XLON
89
2370.00
09:27:21
00079053951TRLO0
XLON
18
2370.00
09:27:21
00079053950TRLO0
XLON
557
2385.00
10:15:18
00079055966TRLO0
XLON
352
2380.00
10:30:46
00079056568TRLO0
XLON
361
2380.00
10:30:46
00079056567TRLO0
XLON
1
2405.00
11:18:47
00079058478TRLO0
XLON
2
2405.00
11:18:47
00079058477TRLO0
XLON
22
2405.00
11:18:47
00079058481TRLO0
XLON
53
2405.00
11:18:47
00079058480TRLO0
XLON
102
2405.00
11:18:47
00079058479TRLO0
XLON
369
2405.00
11:19:47
00079058501TRLO0
XLON
292
2405.00
11:29:17
00079058726TRLO0
XLON
80
2405.00
11:29:17
00079058725TRLO0
XLON
14
2405.00
11:33:13
00079058852TRLO0
XLON
22
2405.00
11:33:13
00079058851TRLO0
XLON
362
2410.00
11:36:52
00079058949TRLO0
XLON
396
2410.00
11:41:06
00079059052TRLO0
XLON
51
2410.00
11:45:08
00079059172TRLO0
XLON
29
2410.00
11:55:37
|
00079059580TRLO0
XLON
15
2410.00
11:55:37
00079059579TRLO0
XLON
458
2420.00
12:22:07
00079060402TRLO0
XLON
112
2420.00
12:24:37
00079060460TRLO0
XLON
48
2420.00
12:24:37
00079060459TRLO0
XLON
138
2420.00
12:30:37
00079060659TRLO0
XLON
112
2420.00
12:30:37
00079060658TRLO0
XLON
56
2420.00
12:30:37
00079060657TRLO0
XLON
11
2420.00
12:30:37
00079060656TRLO0
XLON
368
2415.00
12:36:44
00079060839TRLO0
XLON
347
2415.00
12:36:44
00079060838TRLO0
XLON
343
2415.00
13:04:57
00079061502TRLO0
XLON
3
2415.00
13:04:57
00079061501TRLO0
XLON
356
2435.00
13:14:38
00079061766TRLO0
XLON
326
2435.00
13:19:21
00079061863TRLO0
XLON
4
2435.00
13:19:21
00079061862TRLO0
XLON
37
2435.00
13:19:21
00079061864TRLO0
XLON
190
2445.00
13:24:28
00079062054TRLO0
XLON
150
2445.00
13:24:28
00079062053TRLO0
XLON
62
2445.00
13:26:48
00079062111TRLO0
XLON
103
2445.00
13:26:48
00079062110TRLO0
XLON
69
2445.00
13:26:48
00079062109TRLO0
XLON
352
2440.00
13:27:32
00079062123TRLO0
XLON
349
2435.00
13:37:31
00079062457TRLO0
XLON
297
2435.00
14:01:30
00079063255TRLO0
XLON
66
2435.00
14:01:30
00079063254TRLO0
XLON
3
2450.00
14:37:51
00079065450TRLO0
XLON
598
2445.00
14:40:20
00079065577TRLO0
XLON
16
2440.00
14:56:04
00079066843TRLO0
XLON
342
2440.00
14:56:04
00079066842TRLO0
XLON
112
2445.00
15:04:26
00079067515TRLO0
XLON
23
2445.00
15:04:26
00079067514TRLO0
XLON
28
2445.00
15:04:26
00079067513TRLO0
XLON
92
2445.00
15:04:26
00079067512TRLO0
XLON
397
2445.00
15:12:49
00079068224TRLO0
XLON
50
2445.00
15:21:10
00079068641TRLO0
XLON
152
2460.00
15:45:15
00079070481TRLO0
XLON
130
2460.00
15:45:15
00079070480TRLO0
XLON
15
2460.00
15:45:15
00079070479TRLO0
XLON
1
2460.00
15:45:44
00079070532TRLO0
XLON
368
2460.00
15:47:36
00079070720TRLO0
XLON
12
2455.00
15:50:03
00079070891TRLO0
XLON
331
2455.00
15:50:39
00079070929TRLO0
XLON
329
2455.00
15:50:39
00079070928TRLO0
XLON
33
2450.00
15:53:14
00079071165TRLO0
XLON
19
2450.00
15:53:14
00079071164TRLO0
XLON
88
2450.00
15:53:14
00079071163TRLO0
XLON
8
2450.00
15:53:24
00079071172TRLO0
XLON
62
2450.00
15:53:24
00079071171TRLO0
XLON
130
2450.00
15:53:24
00079071170TRLO0
XLON
95
2450.00
15:53:24
00079071169TRLO0
XLON
106
2450.00
15:53:24
00079071168TRLO0
XLON
52
2450.00
15:53:24
00079071167TRLO0
XLON
26
2450.00
16:01:35
00079071688TRLO0
XLON
150
2450.00
16:01:35
00079071687TRLO0
XLON
148
2450.00
16:01:35
00079071686TRLO0
XLON
87
2450.00
16:01:35
00079071685TRLO0
XLON
144
2455.00
16:15:05
00079073058TRLO0
XLON
140
2455.00
16:15:05
00079073055TRLO0
XLON
64
2455.00
16:15:05
00079073054TRLO0
XLON
117
2455.00
16:15:05
00079073051TRLO0
XLON
150
2455.00
16:15:05
00079073048TRLO0
XLON
65
2455.00
16:15:05
00079073047TRLO0
XLON
19
2455.00
16:15:05
00079073046TRLO0
XLON
6
2455.00
16:15:05
00079073045TRLO0
XLON
1
2455.00
16:15:05
00079073044TRLO0
XLON
67
2455.00
16:16:05
00079073208TRLO0
XLON
75
2455.00
16:16:05
00079073207TRLO0
XLON
82
2455.00
16:16:05
00079073206TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916