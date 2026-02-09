Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

9 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2420.7997 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 6 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2370.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2460.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2420.7997

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,937,622. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,937,622. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2420.7997 15,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 82 2400.00 08:09:27 00079049831TRLO0 XLON 14 2390.00 08:13:28 00079049997TRLO0 XLON 362 2395.00 08:24:00 00079050480TRLO0 XLON 361 2395.00 08:24:00 00079050483TRLO0 XLON 350 2375.00 09:03:24 00079052572TRLO0 XLON 100 2370.00 09:17:55 00079053413TRLO0 XLON 163 2370.00 09:17:55 00079053412TRLO0 XLON 328 2375.00 09:20:21 00079053626TRLO0 XLON 102 2370.00 09:20:23 00079053630TRLO0 XLON 198 2370.00 09:21:04 00079053686TRLO0 XLON 393 2370.00 09:27:21 00079053949TRLO0 XLON 70 2370.00 09:27:21 00079053948TRLO0 XLON 89 2370.00 09:27:21 00079053951TRLO0 XLON 18 2370.00 09:27:21 00079053950TRLO0 XLON 557 2385.00 10:15:18 00079055966TRLO0 XLON 352 2380.00 10:30:46 00079056568TRLO0 XLON 361 2380.00 10:30:46 00079056567TRLO0 XLON 1 2405.00 11:18:47 00079058478TRLO0 XLON 2 2405.00 11:18:47 00079058477TRLO0 XLON 22 2405.00 11:18:47 00079058481TRLO0 XLON 53 2405.00 11:18:47 00079058480TRLO0 XLON 102 2405.00 11:18:47 00079058479TRLO0 XLON 369 2405.00 11:19:47 00079058501TRLO0 XLON 292 2405.00 11:29:17 00079058726TRLO0 XLON 80 2405.00 11:29:17 00079058725TRLO0 XLON 14 2405.00 11:33:13 00079058852TRLO0 XLON 22 2405.00 11:33:13 00079058851TRLO0 XLON 362 2410.00 11:36:52 00079058949TRLO0 XLON 396 2410.00 11:41:06 00079059052TRLO0 XLON 51 2410.00 11:45:08 00079059172TRLO0 XLON 29 2410.00 11:55:37 00079059580TRLO0 XLON 15 2410.00 11:55:37 00079059579TRLO0 XLON 458 2420.00 12:22:07 00079060402TRLO0 XLON 112 2420.00 12:24:37 00079060460TRLO0 XLON 48 2420.00 12:24:37 00079060459TRLO0 XLON 138 2420.00 12:30:37 00079060659TRLO0 XLON 112 2420.00 12:30:37 00079060658TRLO0 XLON 56 2420.00 12:30:37 00079060657TRLO0 XLON 11 2420.00 12:30:37 00079060656TRLO0 XLON 368 2415.00 12:36:44 00079060839TRLO0 XLON 347 2415.00 12:36:44 00079060838TRLO0 XLON 343 2415.00 13:04:57 00079061502TRLO0 XLON 3 2415.00 13:04:57 00079061501TRLO0 XLON 356 2435.00 13:14:38 00079061766TRLO0 XLON 326 2435.00 13:19:21 00079061863TRLO0 XLON 4 2435.00 13:19:21 00079061862TRLO0 XLON 37 2435.00 13:19:21 00079061864TRLO0 XLON 190 2445.00 13:24:28 00079062054TRLO0 XLON 150 2445.00 13:24:28 00079062053TRLO0 XLON 62 2445.00 13:26:48 00079062111TRLO0 XLON 103 2445.00 13:26:48 00079062110TRLO0 XLON 69 2445.00 13:26:48 00079062109TRLO0 XLON 352 2440.00 13:27:32 00079062123TRLO0 XLON 349 2435.00 13:37:31 00079062457TRLO0 XLON 297 2435.00 14:01:30 00079063255TRLO0 XLON 66 2435.00 14:01:30 00079063254TRLO0 XLON 3 2450.00 14:37:51 00079065450TRLO0 XLON 598 2445.00 14:40:20 00079065577TRLO0 XLON 16 2440.00 14:56:04 00079066843TRLO0 XLON 342 2440.00 14:56:04 00079066842TRLO0 XLON 112 2445.00 15:04:26 00079067515TRLO0 XLON 23 2445.00 15:04:26 00079067514TRLO0 XLON 28 2445.00 15:04:26 00079067513TRLO0 XLON 92 2445.00 15:04:26 00079067512TRLO0 XLON 397 2445.00 15:12:49 00079068224TRLO0 XLON 50 2445.00 15:21:10 00079068641TRLO0 XLON 152 2460.00 15:45:15 00079070481TRLO0 XLON 130 2460.00 15:45:15 00079070480TRLO0 XLON 15 2460.00 15:45:15 00079070479TRLO0 XLON 1 2460.00 15:45:44 00079070532TRLO0 XLON 368 2460.00 15:47:36 00079070720TRLO0 XLON 12 2455.00 15:50:03 00079070891TRLO0 XLON 331 2455.00 15:50:39 00079070929TRLO0 XLON 329 2455.00 15:50:39 00079070928TRLO0 XLON 33 2450.00 15:53:14 00079071165TRLO0 XLON 19 2450.00 15:53:14 00079071164TRLO0 XLON 88 2450.00 15:53:14 00079071163TRLO0 XLON 8 2450.00 15:53:24 00079071172TRLO0 XLON 62 2450.00 15:53:24 00079071171TRLO0 XLON 130 2450.00 15:53:24 00079071170TRLO0 XLON 95 2450.00 15:53:24 00079071169TRLO0 XLON 106 2450.00 15:53:24 00079071168TRLO0 XLON 52 2450.00 15:53:24 00079071167TRLO0 XLON 26 2450.00 16:01:35 00079071688TRLO0 XLON 150 2450.00 16:01:35 00079071687TRLO0 XLON 148 2450.00 16:01:35 00079071686TRLO0 XLON 87 2450.00 16:01:35 00079071685TRLO0 XLON 144 2455.00 16:15:05 00079073058TRLO0 XLON 140 2455.00 16:15:05 00079073055TRLO0 XLON 64 2455.00 16:15:05 00079073054TRLO0 XLON 117 2455.00 16:15:05 00079073051TRLO0 XLON 150 2455.00 16:15:05 00079073048TRLO0 XLON 65 2455.00 16:15:05 00079073047TRLO0 XLON 19 2455.00 16:15:05 00079073046TRLO0 XLON 6 2455.00 16:15:05 00079073045TRLO0 XLON 1 2455.00 16:15:05 00079073044TRLO0 XLON 67 2455.00 16:16:05 00079073208TRLO0 XLON 75 2455.00 16:16:05 00079073207TRLO0 XLON 82 2455.00 16:16:05 00079073206TRLO0 XLON

