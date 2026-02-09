Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Shakeout: Silber hat genau das getan, was echte Bullenmärkte immer tun - es hat die Touristen abgeschüttelt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
09.02.26 | 08:17
28,200 Euro
-0,70 % -0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,20028,60008:41
PR Newswire
09.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

9 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2420.7997 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

6 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2370.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2460.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2420.7997

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,937,622. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,937,622. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2420.7997

15,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

82

2400.00

08:09:27

00079049831TRLO0

XLON

14

2390.00

08:13:28

00079049997TRLO0

XLON

362

2395.00

08:24:00

00079050480TRLO0

XLON

361

2395.00

08:24:00

00079050483TRLO0

XLON

350

2375.00

09:03:24

00079052572TRLO0

XLON

100

2370.00

09:17:55

00079053413TRLO0

XLON

163

2370.00

09:17:55

00079053412TRLO0

XLON

328

2375.00

09:20:21

00079053626TRLO0

XLON

102

2370.00

09:20:23

00079053630TRLO0

XLON

198

2370.00

09:21:04

00079053686TRLO0

XLON

393

2370.00

09:27:21

00079053949TRLO0

XLON

70

2370.00

09:27:21

00079053948TRLO0

XLON

89

2370.00

09:27:21

00079053951TRLO0

XLON

18

2370.00

09:27:21

00079053950TRLO0

XLON

557

2385.00

10:15:18

00079055966TRLO0

XLON

352

2380.00

10:30:46

00079056568TRLO0

XLON

361

2380.00

10:30:46

00079056567TRLO0

XLON

1

2405.00

11:18:47

00079058478TRLO0

XLON

2

2405.00

11:18:47

00079058477TRLO0

XLON

22

2405.00

11:18:47

00079058481TRLO0

XLON

53

2405.00

11:18:47

00079058480TRLO0

XLON

102

2405.00

11:18:47

00079058479TRLO0

XLON

369

2405.00

11:19:47

00079058501TRLO0

XLON

292

2405.00

11:29:17

00079058726TRLO0

XLON

80

2405.00

11:29:17

00079058725TRLO0

XLON

14

2405.00

11:33:13

00079058852TRLO0

XLON

22

2405.00

11:33:13

00079058851TRLO0

XLON

362

2410.00

11:36:52

00079058949TRLO0

XLON

396

2410.00

11:41:06

00079059052TRLO0

XLON

51

2410.00

11:45:08

00079059172TRLO0

XLON

29

2410.00

11:55:37

00079059580TRLO0

XLON

15

2410.00

11:55:37

00079059579TRLO0

XLON

458

2420.00

12:22:07

00079060402TRLO0

XLON

112

2420.00

12:24:37

00079060460TRLO0

XLON

48

2420.00

12:24:37

00079060459TRLO0

XLON

138

2420.00

12:30:37

00079060659TRLO0

XLON

112

2420.00

12:30:37

00079060658TRLO0

XLON

56

2420.00

12:30:37

00079060657TRLO0

XLON

11

2420.00

12:30:37

00079060656TRLO0

XLON

368

2415.00

12:36:44

00079060839TRLO0

XLON

347

2415.00

12:36:44

00079060838TRLO0

XLON

343

2415.00

13:04:57

00079061502TRLO0

XLON

3

2415.00

13:04:57

00079061501TRLO0

XLON

356

2435.00

13:14:38

00079061766TRLO0

XLON

326

2435.00

13:19:21

00079061863TRLO0

XLON

4

2435.00

13:19:21

00079061862TRLO0

XLON

37

2435.00

13:19:21

00079061864TRLO0

XLON

190

2445.00

13:24:28

00079062054TRLO0

XLON

150

2445.00

13:24:28

00079062053TRLO0

XLON

62

2445.00

13:26:48

00079062111TRLO0

XLON

103

2445.00

13:26:48

00079062110TRLO0

XLON

69

2445.00

13:26:48

00079062109TRLO0

XLON

352

2440.00

13:27:32

00079062123TRLO0

XLON

349

2435.00

13:37:31

00079062457TRLO0

XLON

297

2435.00

14:01:30

00079063255TRLO0

XLON

66

2435.00

14:01:30

00079063254TRLO0

XLON

3

2450.00

14:37:51

00079065450TRLO0

XLON

598

2445.00

14:40:20

00079065577TRLO0

XLON

16

2440.00

14:56:04

00079066843TRLO0

XLON

342

2440.00

14:56:04

00079066842TRLO0

XLON

112

2445.00

15:04:26

00079067515TRLO0

XLON

23

2445.00

15:04:26

00079067514TRLO0

XLON

28

2445.00

15:04:26

00079067513TRLO0

XLON

92

2445.00

15:04:26

00079067512TRLO0

XLON

397

2445.00

15:12:49

00079068224TRLO0

XLON

50

2445.00

15:21:10

00079068641TRLO0

XLON

152

2460.00

15:45:15

00079070481TRLO0

XLON

130

2460.00

15:45:15

00079070480TRLO0

XLON

15

2460.00

15:45:15

00079070479TRLO0

XLON

1

2460.00

15:45:44

00079070532TRLO0

XLON

368

2460.00

15:47:36

00079070720TRLO0

XLON

12

2455.00

15:50:03

00079070891TRLO0

XLON

331

2455.00

15:50:39

00079070929TRLO0

XLON

329

2455.00

15:50:39

00079070928TRLO0

XLON

33

2450.00

15:53:14

00079071165TRLO0

XLON

19

2450.00

15:53:14

00079071164TRLO0

XLON

88

2450.00

15:53:14

00079071163TRLO0

XLON

8

2450.00

15:53:24

00079071172TRLO0

XLON

62

2450.00

15:53:24

00079071171TRLO0

XLON

130

2450.00

15:53:24

00079071170TRLO0

XLON

95

2450.00

15:53:24

00079071169TRLO0

XLON

106

2450.00

15:53:24

00079071168TRLO0

XLON

52

2450.00

15:53:24

00079071167TRLO0

XLON

26

2450.00

16:01:35

00079071688TRLO0

XLON

150

2450.00

16:01:35

00079071687TRLO0

XLON

148

2450.00

16:01:35

00079071686TRLO0

XLON

87

2450.00

16:01:35

00079071685TRLO0

XLON

144

2455.00

16:15:05

00079073058TRLO0

XLON

140

2455.00

16:15:05

00079073055TRLO0

XLON

64

2455.00

16:15:05

00079073054TRLO0

XLON

117

2455.00

16:15:05

00079073051TRLO0

XLON

150

2455.00

16:15:05

00079073048TRLO0

XLON

65

2455.00

16:15:05

00079073047TRLO0

XLON

19

2455.00

16:15:05

00079073046TRLO0

XLON

6

2455.00

16:15:05

00079073045TRLO0

XLON

1

2455.00

16:15:05

00079073044TRLO0

XLON

67

2455.00

16:16:05

00079073208TRLO0

XLON

75

2455.00

16:16:05

00079073207TRLO0

XLON

82

2455.00

16:16:05

00079073206TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.