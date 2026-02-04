Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

4 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2492.2853 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 3 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 19,523 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2450.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2515.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2492.2853

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,986,122. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,986,122. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2492.2853 19,523

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 39 2515.00 08:38:15 00078950920TRLO0 XLON 230 2515.00 08:40:29 00078951052TRLO0 XLON 97 2515.00 08:40:29 00078951053TRLO0 XLON 7500 2515.00 09:01:11 00078952145TRLO0 XLON 128 2490.00 12:04:25 00078960367TRLO0 XLON 121 2490.00 12:05:41 00078960425TRLO0 XLON 144 2490.00 12:05:41 00078960426TRLO0 XLON 357 2500.00 12:36:51 00078962217TRLO0 XLON 110 2495.00 12:59:44 00078962965TRLO0 XLON 186 2500.00 13:06:11 00078963213TRLO0 XLON 147 2500.00 13:19:25 00078964159TRLO0 XLON 136 2500.00 13:19:25 00078964160TRLO0 XLON 144 2495.00 13:40:47 00078965026TRLO0 XLON 100 2495.00 13:45:08 00078965149TRLO0 XLON 19 2495.00 13:45:08 00078965150TRLO0 XLON 336 2495.00 13:45:08 00078965151TRLO0 XLON 85 2495.00 14:01:04 00078965965TRLO0 XLON 93 2495.00 14:01:49 00078965976TRLO0 XLON 134 2495.00 14:17:12 00078966778TRLO0 XLON 42 2495.00 14:17:25 00078966796TRLO0 XLON 22 2495.00 14:17:25 00078966797TRLO0 XLON 404 2495.00 14:17:25 00078966798TRLO0 XLON 403 2490.00 14:34:28 00078967425TRLO0 XLON 396 2480.00 14:43:26 00078968087TRLO0 XLON 362 2470.00 14:51:28 00078969098TRLO0 XLON 600 2455.00 14:57:35 00078969445TRLO0 XLON 178 2455.00 14:57:35 00078969446TRLO0 XLON 41 2450.00 14:59:24 00078969604TRLO0 XLON 360 2450.00 14:59:27 00078969611TRLO0 XLON 8 2460.00 15:09:02 00078970277TRLO0 XLON 118 2460.00 15:09:02 00078970278TRLO0 XLON 66 2460.00 15:09:02 00078970279TRLO0 XLON 449 2460.00 15:09:02 00078970280TRLO0 XLON 100 2460.00 15:09:02 00078970281TRLO0 XLON 391 2460.00 15:09:02 00078970282TRLO0 XLON 48 2460.00 15:09:02 00078970283TRLO0 XLON 48 2460.00 15:09:02 00078970284TRLO0 XLON 352 2465.00 15:24:37 00078972053TRLO0 XLON 358 2470.00 15:29:50 00078972484TRLO0 XLON 91 2475.00 15:34:28 00078972980TRLO0 XLON 168 2475.00 15:35:44 00078973045TRLO0 XLON 234 2475.00 15:35:44 00078973046TRLO0 XLON 8 2475.00 15:35:44 00078973047TRLO0 XLON 110 2475.00 15:38:03 00078973348TRLO0 XLON 91 2475.00 15:38:03 00078973349TRLO0 XLON 221 2475.00 15:38:03 00078973350TRLO0 XLON 96 2475.00 15:38:06 00078973351TRLO0 XLON 102 2475.00 15:38:44 00078973422TRLO0 XLON 34 2475.00 15:38:45 00078973423TRLO0 XLON 16 2475.00 15:39:41 00078973462TRLO0 XLON 65 2475.00 15:39:41 00078973463TRLO0 XLON 128 2475.00 15:39:41 00078973464TRLO0 XLON 78 2475.00 15:39:41 00078973465TRLO0 XLON 93 2475.00 15:39:41 00078973466TRLO0 XLON 165 2475.00 15:47:29 00078974028TRLO0 XLON 109 2475.00 15:47:29 00078974029TRLO0 XLON 147 2475.00 15:47:29 00078974030TRLO0 XLON 78 2475.00 15:47:29 00078974031TRLO0 XLON 342 2475.00 15:49:34 00078974216TRLO0 XLON 380 2475.00 15:49:34 00078974217TRLO0 XLON 405 2480.00 15:52:03 00078974415TRLO0 XLON 364 2485.00 15:58:49 00078975254TRLO0 XLON 383 2480.00 16:03:17 00078975878TRLO0 XLON 21 2480.00 16:07:29 00078976320TRLO0 XLON 382 2480.00 16:07:49 00078976342TRLO0 XLON 143 2475.00 16:09:03 00078976473TRLO0 XLON 217 2475.00 16:09:03 00078976474TRLO0 XLON

