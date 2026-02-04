Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
04.02.26 | 08:18
28,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,40029,60009:06
PR Newswire
04.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

4 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2492.2853 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

3 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

19,523

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2450.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2515.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2492.2853

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,986,122. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,986,122. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2492.2853

19,523

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

39

2515.00

08:38:15

00078950920TRLO0

XLON

230

2515.00

08:40:29

00078951052TRLO0

XLON

97

2515.00

08:40:29

00078951053TRLO0

XLON

7500

2515.00

09:01:11

00078952145TRLO0

XLON

128

2490.00

12:04:25

00078960367TRLO0

XLON

121

2490.00

12:05:41

00078960425TRLO0

XLON

144

2490.00

12:05:41

00078960426TRLO0

XLON

357

2500.00

12:36:51

00078962217TRLO0

XLON

110

2495.00

12:59:44

00078962965TRLO0

XLON

186

2500.00

13:06:11

00078963213TRLO0

XLON

147

2500.00

13:19:25

00078964159TRLO0

XLON

136

2500.00

13:19:25

00078964160TRLO0

XLON

144

2495.00

13:40:47

00078965026TRLO0

XLON

100

2495.00

13:45:08

00078965149TRLO0

XLON

19

2495.00

13:45:08

00078965150TRLO0

XLON

336

2495.00

13:45:08

00078965151TRLO0

XLON

85

2495.00

14:01:04

00078965965TRLO0

XLON

93

2495.00

14:01:49

00078965976TRLO0

XLON

134

2495.00

14:17:12

00078966778TRLO0

XLON

42

2495.00

14:17:25

00078966796TRLO0

XLON

22

2495.00

14:17:25

00078966797TRLO0

XLON

404

2495.00

14:17:25

00078966798TRLO0

XLON

403

2490.00

14:34:28

00078967425TRLO0

XLON

396

2480.00

14:43:26

00078968087TRLO0

XLON

362

2470.00

14:51:28

00078969098TRLO0

XLON

600

2455.00

14:57:35

00078969445TRLO0

XLON

178

2455.00

14:57:35

00078969446TRLO0

XLON

41

2450.00

14:59:24

00078969604TRLO0

XLON

360

2450.00

14:59:27

00078969611TRLO0

XLON

8

2460.00

15:09:02

00078970277TRLO0

XLON

118

2460.00

15:09:02

00078970278TRLO0

XLON

66

2460.00

15:09:02

00078970279TRLO0

XLON

449

2460.00

15:09:02

00078970280TRLO0

XLON

100

2460.00

15:09:02

00078970281TRLO0

XLON

391

2460.00

15:09:02

00078970282TRLO0

XLON

48

2460.00

15:09:02

00078970283TRLO0

XLON

48

2460.00

15:09:02

00078970284TRLO0

XLON

352

2465.00

15:24:37

00078972053TRLO0

XLON

358

2470.00

15:29:50

00078972484TRLO0

XLON

91

2475.00

15:34:28

00078972980TRLO0

XLON

168

2475.00

15:35:44

00078973045TRLO0

XLON

234

2475.00

15:35:44

00078973046TRLO0

XLON

8

2475.00

15:35:44

00078973047TRLO0

XLON

110

2475.00

15:38:03

00078973348TRLO0

XLON

91

2475.00

15:38:03

00078973349TRLO0

XLON

221

2475.00

15:38:03

00078973350TRLO0

XLON

96

2475.00

15:38:06

00078973351TRLO0

XLON

102

2475.00

15:38:44

00078973422TRLO0

XLON

34

2475.00

15:38:45

00078973423TRLO0

XLON

16

2475.00

15:39:41

00078973462TRLO0

XLON

65

2475.00

15:39:41

00078973463TRLO0

XLON

128

2475.00

15:39:41

00078973464TRLO0

XLON

78

2475.00

15:39:41

00078973465TRLO0

XLON

93

2475.00

15:39:41

00078973466TRLO0

XLON

165

2475.00

15:47:29

00078974028TRLO0

XLON

109

2475.00

15:47:29

00078974029TRLO0

XLON

147

2475.00

15:47:29

00078974030TRLO0

XLON

78

2475.00

15:47:29

00078974031TRLO0

XLON

342

2475.00

15:49:34

00078974216TRLO0

XLON

380

2475.00

15:49:34

00078974217TRLO0

XLON

405

2480.00

15:52:03

00078974415TRLO0

XLON

364

2485.00

15:58:49

00078975254TRLO0

XLON

383

2480.00

16:03:17

00078975878TRLO0

XLON

21

2480.00

16:07:29

00078976320TRLO0

XLON

382

2480.00

16:07:49

00078976342TRLO0

XLON

143

2475.00

16:09:03

00078976473TRLO0

XLON

217

2475.00

16:09:03

00078976474TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


