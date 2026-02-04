Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04
4 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2492.2853 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
3 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
19,523
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2450.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2515.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2492.2853
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,986,122. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,986,122. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2492.2853
19,523
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
39
2515.00
08:38:15
00078950920TRLO0
XLON
230
2515.00
08:40:29
00078951052TRLO0
XLON
97
2515.00
08:40:29
00078951053TRLO0
XLON
7500
2515.00
09:01:11
00078952145TRLO0
XLON
128
2490.00
12:04:25
00078960367TRLO0
XLON
121
2490.00
12:05:41
00078960425TRLO0
XLON
144
2490.00
12:05:41
00078960426TRLO0
XLON
357
2500.00
12:36:51
00078962217TRLO0
XLON
110
2495.00
12:59:44
00078962965TRLO0
XLON
186
2500.00
13:06:11
00078963213TRLO0
XLON
147
2500.00
13:19:25
00078964159TRLO0
XLON
136
2500.00
13:19:25
00078964160TRLO0
XLON
144
2495.00
13:40:47
00078965026TRLO0
XLON
100
2495.00
13:45:08
00078965149TRLO0
XLON
19
2495.00
13:45:08
00078965150TRLO0
XLON
336
2495.00
13:45:08
00078965151TRLO0
XLON
85
2495.00
14:01:04
00078965965TRLO0
XLON
93
2495.00
14:01:49
00078965976TRLO0
XLON
134
2495.00
14:17:12
00078966778TRLO0
XLON
42
2495.00
14:17:25
00078966796TRLO0
XLON
22
2495.00
14:17:25
00078966797TRLO0
XLON
404
2495.00
14:17:25
00078966798TRLO0
XLON
403
2490.00
14:34:28
00078967425TRLO0
XLON
396
2480.00
14:43:26
00078968087TRLO0
XLON
362
2470.00
14:51:28
00078969098TRLO0
XLON
600
2455.00
14:57:35
00078969445TRLO0
XLON
178
2455.00
14:57:35
00078969446TRLO0
XLON
41
2450.00
14:59:24
00078969604TRLO0
XLON
360
2450.00
14:59:27
00078969611TRLO0
XLON
8
2460.00
15:09:02
00078970277TRLO0
XLON
118
2460.00
15:09:02
00078970278TRLO0
XLON
66
2460.00
15:09:02
00078970279TRLO0
XLON
449
2460.00
15:09:02
00078970280TRLO0
XLON
100
2460.00
15:09:02
00078970281TRLO0
XLON
391
2460.00
15:09:02
00078970282TRLO0
XLON
48
2460.00
15:09:02
00078970283TRLO0
XLON
48
2460.00
15:09:02
00078970284TRLO0
XLON
352
2465.00
15:24:37
00078972053TRLO0
XLON
358
2470.00
15:29:50
00078972484TRLO0
XLON
91
2475.00
15:34:28
00078972980TRLO0
XLON
168
2475.00
15:35:44
00078973045TRLO0
XLON
234
2475.00
15:35:44
00078973046TRLO0
XLON
8
2475.00
15:35:44
00078973047TRLO0
XLON
110
2475.00
15:38:03
00078973348TRLO0
XLON
91
2475.00
15:38:03
00078973349TRLO0
XLON
221
2475.00
15:38:03
00078973350TRLO0
XLON
96
2475.00
15:38:06
00078973351TRLO0
XLON
102
2475.00
15:38:44
00078973422TRLO0
XLON
34
2475.00
15:38:45
00078973423TRLO0
XLON
16
2475.00
15:39:41
00078973462TRLO0
XLON
65
2475.00
15:39:41
00078973463TRLO0
XLON
128
2475.00
15:39:41
00078973464TRLO0
XLON
78
2475.00
15:39:41
00078973465TRLO0
XLON
93
2475.00
15:39:41
00078973466TRLO0
XLON
165
2475.00
15:47:29
00078974028TRLO0
XLON
109
2475.00
15:47:29
00078974029TRLO0
XLON
147
2475.00
15:47:29
00078974030TRLO0
XLON
78
2475.00
15:47:29
00078974031TRLO0
XLON
342
2475.00
15:49:34
00078974216TRLO0
XLON
380
2475.00
15:49:34
00078974217TRLO0
XLON
405
2480.00
15:52:03
00078974415TRLO0
XLON
364
2485.00
15:58:49
00078975254TRLO0
XLON
383
2480.00
16:03:17
00078975878TRLO0
XLON
21
2480.00
16:07:29
00078976320TRLO0
XLON
382
2480.00
16:07:49
00078976342TRLO0
XLON
143
2475.00
16:09:03
00078976473TRLO0
XLON
217
2475.00
16:09:03
00078976474TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916