Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26
26 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2649.8328 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
25 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2630.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2665.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2649.8328
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,865,542. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,865,542. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2649.8328
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
29
2665.00
10:04:15
00079369639TRLO0
XLON
32
2665.00
10:06:01
00079369674TRLO0
XLON
115
2665.00
10:06:01
00079369675TRLO0
XLON
329
2665.00
10:16:27
00079370069TRLO0
XLON
140
2665.00
10:16:27
00079370070TRLO0
XLON
273
2665.00
10:16:27
00079370071TRLO0
XLON
326
2660.00
10:47:15
00079370924TRLO0
XLON
367
2662.50
11:32:46
00079372470TRLO0
XLON
270
2665.00
11:59:59
00079373479TRLO0
XLON
291
2665.00
11:59:59
00079373480TRLO0
XLON
27
2665.00
12:23:00
00079374272TRLO0
XLON
328
2665.00
12:23:00
00079374273TRLO0
XLON
301
2665.00
13:21:00
00079376670TRLO0
XLON
300
2657.50
13:26:29
00079377028TRLO0
XLON
27
2650.00
13:34:00
00079377253TRLO0
XLON
273
2650.00
13:34:01
00079377254TRLO0
XLON
326
2650.00
13:34:01
00079377255TRLO0
XLON
305
2645.00
13:45:21
00079377728TRLO0
XLON
309
2640.00
14:12:56
00079378958TRLO0
XLON
331
2635.00
14:32:20
00079380134TRLO0
XLON
290
2635.00
14:32:20
00079380135TRLO0
XLON
86
2630.00
14:34:50
00079380320TRLO0
XLON
121
2630.00
14:40:43
00079380625TRLO0
XLON
120
2635.00
14:52:22
00079381398TRLO0
XLON
285
2645.00
14:57:19
00079381818TRLO0
XLON
26
2645.00
14:59:04
00079381988TRLO0
XLON
56
2645.00
14:59:04
00079381989TRLO0
XLON
151
2645.00
14:59:04
00079381990TRLO0
XLON
130
2645.00
14:59:04
00079381991TRLO0
XLON
55
2650.00
15:01:49
00079382130TRLO0
XLON
18
2650.00
15:01:49
00079382131TRLO0
XLON
9
2650.00
15:01:49
00079382132TRLO0
XLON
283
2645.00
15:02:31
00079382166TRLO0
XLON
8
2645.00
15:02:31
00079382167TRLO0
XLON
306
2645.00
15:02:31
00079382168TRLO0
XLON
334
2650.00
15:13:57
00079382570TRLO0
XLON
49
2645.00
15:20:44
00079382852TRLO0
XLON
96
2650.00
15:20:44
00079382853TRLO0
XLON
120
2650.00
15:20:44
00079382854TRLO0
XLON
87
2645.00
15:22:10
00079382891TRLO0
XLON
117
2645.00
15:23:08
00079382944TRLO0
XLON
65
2645.00
15:24:45
00079383036TRLO0
XLON
304
2645.00
15:30:15
00079383269TRLO0
XLON
326
2645.00
15:48:15
00079384031TRLO0
XLON
303
2645.00
15:53:15
00079384357TRLO0
XLON
270
2645.00
15:59:15
00079384595TRLO0
XLON
75
2645.00
16:00:49
00079384644TRLO0
XLON
140
2645.00
16:00:49
00079384645TRLO0
XLON
109
2645.00
16:00:49
00079384646TRLO0
XLON
136
2640.00
16:01:09
00079384692TRLO0
XLON
195
2640.00
16:01:09
00079384693TRLO0
XLON
291
2645.00
16:13:17
00079385563TRLO0
XLON
278
2640.00
16:16:44
00079385758TRLO0
XLON
62
2635.00
16:19:19
00079385989TRLO0
XLON
