Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

26 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2649.8328 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 25 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2630.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2665.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2649.8328

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,865,542. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,865,542. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2649.8328 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 29 2665.00 10:04:15 00079369639TRLO0 XLON 32 2665.00 10:06:01 00079369674TRLO0 XLON 115 2665.00 10:06:01 00079369675TRLO0 XLON 329 2665.00 10:16:27 00079370069TRLO0 XLON 140 2665.00 10:16:27 00079370070TRLO0 XLON 273 2665.00 10:16:27 00079370071TRLO0 XLON 326 2660.00 10:47:15 00079370924TRLO0 XLON 367 2662.50 11:32:46 00079372470TRLO0 XLON 270 2665.00 11:59:59 00079373479TRLO0 XLON 291 2665.00 11:59:59 00079373480TRLO0 XLON 27 2665.00 12:23:00 00079374272TRLO0 XLON 328 2665.00 12:23:00 00079374273TRLO0 XLON 301 2665.00 13:21:00 00079376670TRLO0 XLON 300 2657.50 13:26:29 00079377028TRLO0 XLON 27 2650.00 13:34:00 00079377253TRLO0 XLON 273 2650.00 13:34:01 00079377254TRLO0 XLON 326 2650.00 13:34:01 00079377255TRLO0 XLON 305 2645.00 13:45:21 00079377728TRLO0 XLON 309 2640.00 14:12:56 00079378958TRLO0 XLON 331 2635.00 14:32:20 00079380134TRLO0 XLON 290 2635.00 14:32:20 00079380135TRLO0 XLON 86 2630.00 14:34:50 00079380320TRLO0 XLON 121 2630.00 14:40:43 00079380625TRLO0 XLON 120 2635.00 14:52:22 00079381398TRLO0 XLON 285 2645.00 14:57:19 00079381818TRLO0 XLON 26 2645.00 14:59:04 00079381988TRLO0 XLON 56 2645.00 14:59:04 00079381989TRLO0 XLON 151 2645.00 14:59:04 00079381990TRLO0 XLON 130 2645.00 14:59:04 00079381991TRLO0 XLON 55 2650.00 15:01:49 00079382130TRLO0 XLON 18 2650.00 15:01:49 00079382131TRLO0 XLON 9 2650.00 15:01:49 00079382132TRLO0 XLON 283 2645.00 15:02:31 00079382166TRLO0 XLON 8 2645.00 15:02:31 00079382167TRLO0 XLON 306 2645.00 15:02:31 00079382168TRLO0 XLON 334 2650.00 15:13:57 00079382570TRLO0 XLON 49 2645.00 15:20:44 00079382852TRLO0 XLON 96 2650.00 15:20:44 00079382853TRLO0 XLON 120 2650.00 15:20:44 00079382854TRLO0 XLON 87 2645.00 15:22:10 00079382891TRLO0 XLON 117 2645.00 15:23:08 00079382944TRLO0 XLON 65 2645.00 15:24:45 00079383036TRLO0 XLON 304 2645.00 15:30:15 00079383269TRLO0 XLON 326 2645.00 15:48:15 00079384031TRLO0 XLON 303 2645.00 15:53:15 00079384357TRLO0 XLON 270 2645.00 15:59:15 00079384595TRLO0 XLON 75 2645.00 16:00:49 00079384644TRLO0 XLON 140 2645.00 16:00:49 00079384645TRLO0 XLON 109 2645.00 16:00:49 00079384646TRLO0 XLON 136 2640.00 16:01:09 00079384692TRLO0 XLON 195 2640.00 16:01:09 00079384693TRLO0 XLON 291 2645.00 16:13:17 00079385563TRLO0 XLON 278 2640.00 16:16:44 00079385758TRLO0 XLON 62 2635.00 16:19:19 00079385989TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916