Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

26 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2649.8328 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

25 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2630.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2665.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2649.8328

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,865,542. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,865,542. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2649.8328

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

29

2665.00

10:04:15

00079369639TRLO0

XLON

32

2665.00

10:06:01

00079369674TRLO0

XLON

115

2665.00

10:06:01

00079369675TRLO0

XLON

329

2665.00

10:16:27

00079370069TRLO0

XLON

140

2665.00

10:16:27

00079370070TRLO0

XLON

273

2665.00

10:16:27

00079370071TRLO0

XLON

326

2660.00

10:47:15

00079370924TRLO0

XLON

367

2662.50

11:32:46

00079372470TRLO0

XLON

270

2665.00

11:59:59

00079373479TRLO0

XLON

291

2665.00

11:59:59

00079373480TRLO0

XLON

27

2665.00

12:23:00

00079374272TRLO0

XLON

328

2665.00

12:23:00

00079374273TRLO0

XLON

301

2665.00

13:21:00

00079376670TRLO0

XLON

300

2657.50

13:26:29

00079377028TRLO0

XLON

27

2650.00

13:34:00

00079377253TRLO0

XLON

273

2650.00

13:34:01

00079377254TRLO0

XLON

326

2650.00

13:34:01

00079377255TRLO0

XLON

305

2645.00

13:45:21

00079377728TRLO0

XLON

309

2640.00

14:12:56

00079378958TRLO0

XLON

331

2635.00

14:32:20

00079380134TRLO0

XLON

290

2635.00

14:32:20

00079380135TRLO0

XLON

86

2630.00

14:34:50

00079380320TRLO0

XLON

121

2630.00

14:40:43

00079380625TRLO0

XLON

120

2635.00

14:52:22

00079381398TRLO0

XLON

285

2645.00

14:57:19

00079381818TRLO0

XLON

26

2645.00

14:59:04

00079381988TRLO0

XLON

56

2645.00

14:59:04

00079381989TRLO0

XLON

151

2645.00

14:59:04

00079381990TRLO0

XLON

130

2645.00

14:59:04

00079381991TRLO0

XLON

55

2650.00

15:01:49

00079382130TRLO0

XLON

18

2650.00

15:01:49

00079382131TRLO0

XLON

9

2650.00

15:01:49

00079382132TRLO0

XLON

283

2645.00

15:02:31

00079382166TRLO0

XLON

8

2645.00

15:02:31

00079382167TRLO0

XLON

306

2645.00

15:02:31

00079382168TRLO0

XLON

334

2650.00

15:13:57

00079382570TRLO0

XLON

49

2645.00

15:20:44

00079382852TRLO0

XLON

96

2650.00

15:20:44

00079382853TRLO0

XLON

120

2650.00

15:20:44

00079382854TRLO0

XLON

87

2645.00

15:22:10

00079382891TRLO0

XLON

117

2645.00

15:23:08

00079382944TRLO0

XLON

65

2645.00

15:24:45

00079383036TRLO0

XLON

304

2645.00

15:30:15

00079383269TRLO0

XLON

326

2645.00

15:48:15

00079384031TRLO0

XLON

303

2645.00

15:53:15

00079384357TRLO0

XLON

270

2645.00

15:59:15

00079384595TRLO0

XLON

75

2645.00

16:00:49

00079384644TRLO0

XLON

140

2645.00

16:00:49

00079384645TRLO0

XLON

109

2645.00

16:00:49

00079384646TRLO0

XLON

136

2640.00

16:01:09

00079384692TRLO0

XLON

195

2640.00

16:01:09

00079384693TRLO0

XLON

291

2645.00

16:13:17

00079385563TRLO0

XLON

278

2640.00

16:16:44

00079385758TRLO0

XLON

62

2635.00

16:19:19

00079385989TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


