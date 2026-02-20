Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

20 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2619.4795 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 19 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2600.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2635.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2619.4795

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,899,262. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,899,262. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2619.4795 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 169 2635.00 08:24:00 00079278985TRLO0 XLON 18 2635.00 08:24:00 00079278984TRLO0 XLON 151 2635.00 08:28:10 00079279109TRLO0 XLON 369 2630.00 08:29:09 00079279138TRLO0 XLON 313 2625.00 09:26:58 00079281424TRLO0 XLON 41 2610.00 10:17:24 00079283222TRLO0 XLON 358 2610.00 10:22:49 00079283338TRLO0 XLON 343 2610.00 10:22:49 00079283339TRLO0 XLON 368 2600.00 10:31:35 00079283547TRLO0 XLON 336 2615.00 10:35:37 00079283730TRLO0 XLON 348 2615.00 10:35:37 00079283731TRLO0 XLON 5000 2620.00 10:37:19 00079283770TRLO0 XLON 341 2610.00 11:08:35 00079284493TRLO0 XLON 171 2620.00 12:36:20 00079286893TRLO0 XLON 145 2620.00 12:39:21 00079286946TRLO0 XLON 362 2635.00 14:10:59 00079289584TRLO0 XLON 378 2625.00 14:35:49 00079290552TRLO0 XLON 21 2620.00 15:14:06 00079292417TRLO0 XLON 111 2620.00 15:17:50 00079292592TRLO0 XLON 216 2620.00 15:19:02 00079292646TRLO0 XLON 120 2620.00 15:54:09 00079294114TRLO0 XLON 73 2620.00 15:55:07 00079294135TRLO0 XLON 17 2615.00 16:06:19 00079294569TRLO0 XLON 156 2615.00 16:08:37 00079294663TRLO0 XLON 20 2615.00 16:08:37 00079294664TRLO0 XLON 55 2615.00 16:13:39 00079294818TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916