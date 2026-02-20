Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
PR Newswire
20.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

20 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2619.4795 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

19 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2600.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2635.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2619.4795

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,899,262. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,899,262. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2619.4795

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

169

2635.00

08:24:00

00079278985TRLO0

XLON

18

2635.00

08:24:00

00079278984TRLO0

XLON

151

2635.00

08:28:10

00079279109TRLO0

XLON

369

2630.00

08:29:09

00079279138TRLO0

XLON

313

2625.00

09:26:58

00079281424TRLO0

XLON

41

2610.00

10:17:24

00079283222TRLO0

XLON

358

2610.00

10:22:49

00079283338TRLO0

XLON

343

2610.00

10:22:49

00079283339TRLO0

XLON

368

2600.00

10:31:35

00079283547TRLO0

XLON

336

2615.00

10:35:37

00079283730TRLO0

XLON

348

2615.00

10:35:37

00079283731TRLO0

XLON

5000

2620.00

10:37:19

00079283770TRLO0

XLON

341

2610.00

11:08:35

00079284493TRLO0

XLON

171

2620.00

12:36:20

00079286893TRLO0

XLON

145

2620.00

12:39:21

00079286946TRLO0

XLON

362

2635.00

14:10:59

00079289584TRLO0

XLON

378

2625.00

14:35:49

00079290552TRLO0

XLON

21

2620.00

15:14:06

00079292417TRLO0

XLON

111

2620.00

15:17:50

00079292592TRLO0

XLON

216

2620.00

15:19:02

00079292646TRLO0

XLON

120

2620.00

15:54:09

00079294114TRLO0

XLON

73

2620.00

15:55:07

00079294135TRLO0

XLON

17

2615.00

16:06:19

00079294569TRLO0

XLON

156

2615.00

16:08:37

00079294663TRLO0

XLON

20

2615.00

16:08:37

00079294664TRLO0

XLON

55

2615.00

16:13:39

00079294818TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


