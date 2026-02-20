Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20
20 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2619.4795 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
19 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2600.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2635.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2619.4795
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,899,262. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,899,262. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2619.4795
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
169
2635.00
08:24:00
00079278985TRLO0
XLON
18
2635.00
08:24:00
00079278984TRLO0
XLON
151
2635.00
08:28:10
00079279109TRLO0
XLON
369
2630.00
08:29:09
00079279138TRLO0
XLON
313
2625.00
09:26:58
00079281424TRLO0
XLON
41
2610.00
10:17:24
00079283222TRLO0
XLON
358
2610.00
10:22:49
00079283338TRLO0
XLON
343
2610.00
10:22:49
00079283339TRLO0
XLON
368
2600.00
10:31:35
00079283547TRLO0
XLON
336
2615.00
10:35:37
00079283730TRLO0
XLON
348
2615.00
10:35:37
00079283731TRLO0
XLON
5000
2620.00
10:37:19
00079283770TRLO0
XLON
341
2610.00
11:08:35
00079284493TRLO0
XLON
171
2620.00
12:36:20
00079286893TRLO0
XLON
145
2620.00
12:39:21
00079286946TRLO0
XLON
362
2635.00
14:10:59
00079289584TRLO0
XLON
378
2625.00
14:35:49
00079290552TRLO0
XLON
21
2620.00
15:14:06
00079292417TRLO0
XLON
111
2620.00
15:17:50
00079292592TRLO0
XLON
216
2620.00
15:19:02
00079292646TRLO0
XLON
120
2620.00
15:54:09
00079294114TRLO0
XLON
73
2620.00
15:55:07
00079294135TRLO0
XLON
17
2615.00
16:06:19
00079294569TRLO0
XLON
156
2615.00
16:08:37
00079294663TRLO0
XLON
20
2615.00
16:08:37
00079294664TRLO0
XLON
55
2615.00
16:13:39
00079294818TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916