WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
10.02.26 | 08:56
28,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,40029,60009:28
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

10 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2450.1092 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

9 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2440.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2470.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2450.1092

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,925,622. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,925,622. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2450.1092

12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

82

2470.00

08:16:52

00079075887TRLO0

XLON

385

2460.00

08:23:40

00079076224TRLO0

XLON

82

2465.00

10:03:56

00079079430TRLO0

XLON

112

2465.00

10:04:56

00079079456TRLO0

XLON

329

2460.00

10:14:59

00079079679TRLO0

XLON

344

2460.00

10:14:59

00079079680TRLO0

XLON

401

2455.00

10:30:09

00079079977TRLO0

XLON

367

2450.00

11:01:21

00079080800TRLO0

XLON

94

2445.00

11:37:02

00079082011TRLO0

XLON

8

2445.00

11:40:16

00079082102TRLO0

XLON

4

2455.00

12:43:51

00079083943TRLO0

XLON

409

2455.00

12:43:51

00079083944TRLO0

XLON

339

2455.00

12:43:51

00079083945TRLO0

XLON

111

2450.00

13:14:09

00079084585TRLO0

XLON

269

2450.00

13:56:44

00079085886TRLO0

XLON

363

2450.00

13:56:44

00079085887TRLO0

XLON

469

2445.00

14:07:21

00079086363TRLO0

XLON

355

2440.00

14:22:39

00079087073TRLO0

XLON

350

2440.00

14:22:39

00079087074TRLO0

XLON

80

2445.00

14:28:00

00079087386TRLO0

XLON

332

2445.00

14:28:00

00079087387TRLO0

XLON

349

2445.00

14:30:01

00079087505TRLO0

XLON

402

2445.00

14:30:01

00079087506TRLO0

XLON

18

2445.00

14:30:23

00079087545TRLO0

XLON

8

2445.00

14:30:23

00079087546TRLO0

XLON

333

2440.00

14:30:43

00079087590TRLO0

XLON

317

2440.00

14:30:43

00079087591TRLO0

XLON

84

2440.00

14:30:43

00079087592TRLO0

XLON

378

2440.00

14:36:38

00079088006TRLO0

XLON

3

2445.00

14:41:38

00079088232TRLO0

XLON

71

2445.00

14:46:01

00079088393TRLO0

XLON

54

2445.00

14:46:01

00079088394TRLO0

XLON

208

2445.00

14:47:00

00079088442TRLO0

XLON

333

2445.00

14:47:00

00079088443TRLO0

XLON

221

2450.00

15:01:47

00079089274TRLO0

XLON

393

2455.00

15:05:11

00079089517TRLO0

XLON

356

2450.00

15:10:12

00079089891TRLO0

XLON

48

2450.00

15:10:12

00079089892TRLO0

XLON

300

2450.00

15:10:12

00079089893TRLO0

XLON

72

2455.00

15:29:23

00079090978TRLO0

XLON

9

2455.00

15:29:23

00079090979TRLO0

XLON

11

2455.00

15:29:23

00079090980TRLO0

XLON

18

2455.00

15:29:23

00079090981TRLO0

XLON

34

2455.00

15:29:23

00079090982TRLO0

XLON

8

2455.00

15:29:23

00079090983TRLO0

XLON

13

2455.00

15:29:23

00079090984TRLO0

XLON

18

2455.00

15:29:23

00079090985TRLO0

XLON

38

2455.00

15:31:03

00079091058TRLO0

XLON

127

2455.00

15:31:03

00079091059TRLO0

XLON

17

2455.00

15:31:03

00079091060TRLO0

XLON

33

2450.00

15:32:52

00079091116TRLO0

XLON

17

2450.00

15:32:52

00079091117TRLO0

XLON

19

2450.00

15:32:52

00079091118TRLO0

XLON

2

2450.00

15:32:52

00079091119TRLO0

XLON

127

2455.00

15:41:33

00079091479TRLO0

XLON

16

2455.00

15:41:33

00079091480TRLO0

XLON

171

2455.00

15:41:33

00079091481TRLO0

XLON

16

2455.00

15:41:33

00079091482TRLO0

XLON

31

2455.00

15:41:33

00079091483TRLO0

XLON

263

2450.00

15:50:12

00079092013TRLO0

XLON

33

2450.00

15:50:12

00079092014TRLO0

XLON

73

2450.00

15:50:58

00079092048TRLO0

XLON

5

2450.00

15:50:58

00079092049TRLO0

XLON

3

2450.00

15:50:58

00079092050TRLO0

XLON

119

2450.00

15:50:58

00079092051TRLO0

XLON

82

2450.00

15:50:58

00079092052TRLO0

XLON

80

2450.00

15:51:56

00079092107TRLO0

XLON

357

2450.00

16:03:56

00079092900TRLO0

XLON

294

2455.00

16:10:56

00079093248TRLO0

XLON

9

2455.00

16:10:56

00079093249TRLO0

XLON

12

2455.00

16:10:56

00079093250TRLO0

XLON

49

2455.00

16:10:56

00079093251TRLO0

XLON

10

2455.00

16:10:56

00079093252TRLO0

XLON

2

2455.00

16:10:56

00079093253TRLO0

XLON

75

2455.00

16:14:13

00079093495TRLO0

XLON

4

2455.00

16:14:13

00079093496TRLO0

XLON

180

2455.00

16:14:13

00079093497TRLO0

XLON

52

2455.00

16:14:13

00079093498TRLO0

XLON

166

2455.00

16:14:13

00079093499TRLO0

XLON

54

2455.00

16:18:58

00079093835TRLO0

XLON

120

2455.00

16:18:58

00079093836TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


