Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10
10 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2450.1092 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
9 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2440.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2470.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2450.1092
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,925,622. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,925,622. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2450.1092
12,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
82
2470.00
08:16:52
00079075887TRLO0
XLON
385
2460.00
08:23:40
00079076224TRLO0
XLON
82
2465.00
10:03:56
00079079430TRLO0
XLON
112
2465.00
10:04:56
00079079456TRLO0
XLON
329
2460.00
10:14:59
00079079679TRLO0
XLON
344
2460.00
10:14:59
00079079680TRLO0
XLON
401
2455.00
10:30:09
00079079977TRLO0
XLON
367
2450.00
11:01:21
00079080800TRLO0
XLON
94
2445.00
11:37:02
00079082011TRLO0
XLON
8
2445.00
11:40:16
00079082102TRLO0
XLON
4
2455.00
12:43:51
00079083943TRLO0
XLON
409
2455.00
12:43:51
00079083944TRLO0
XLON
339
2455.00
12:43:51
00079083945TRLO0
XLON
111
2450.00
13:14:09
00079084585TRLO0
XLON
269
2450.00
13:56:44
00079085886TRLO0
XLON
363
2450.00
13:56:44
00079085887TRLO0
XLON
469
2445.00
14:07:21
00079086363TRLO0
XLON
355
2440.00
14:22:39
00079087073TRLO0
XLON
350
2440.00
14:22:39
00079087074TRLO0
XLON
80
2445.00
14:28:00
00079087386TRLO0
XLON
332
2445.00
14:28:00
00079087387TRLO0
XLON
349
2445.00
14:30:01
00079087505TRLO0
XLON
402
2445.00
14:30:01
00079087506TRLO0
XLON
18
2445.00
14:30:23
00079087545TRLO0
XLON
8
2445.00
14:30:23
00079087546TRLO0
XLON
333
2440.00
14:30:43
00079087590TRLO0
XLON
317
2440.00
14:30:43
00079087591TRLO0
XLON
84
2440.00
14:30:43
00079087592TRLO0
XLON
378
2440.00
14:36:38
00079088006TRLO0
XLON
3
2445.00
14:41:38
00079088232TRLO0
XLON
71
2445.00
14:46:01
00079088393TRLO0
XLON
54
2445.00
14:46:01
00079088394TRLO0
XLON
208
2445.00
14:47:00
00079088442TRLO0
XLON
333
2445.00
14:47:00
00079088443TRLO0
XLON
221
2450.00
15:01:47
00079089274TRLO0
XLON
393
2455.00
15:05:11
00079089517TRLO0
XLON
356
2450.00
15:10:12
00079089891TRLO0
XLON
48
2450.00
15:10:12
00079089892TRLO0
XLON
300
2450.00
15:10:12
00079089893TRLO0
XLON
72
2455.00
15:29:23
00079090978TRLO0
XLON
9
2455.00
15:29:23
00079090979TRLO0
XLON
11
2455.00
15:29:23
00079090980TRLO0
XLON
18
2455.00
15:29:23
00079090981TRLO0
XLON
34
2455.00
15:29:23
00079090982TRLO0
XLON
8
2455.00
15:29:23
00079090983TRLO0
XLON
13
2455.00
15:29:23
00079090984TRLO0
XLON
18
2455.00
15:29:23
00079090985TRLO0
XLON
38
2455.00
15:31:03
00079091058TRLO0
XLON
127
2455.00
15:31:03
00079091059TRLO0
XLON
17
2455.00
15:31:03
00079091060TRLO0
XLON
33
2450.00
15:32:52
00079091116TRLO0
XLON
17
2450.00
15:32:52
00079091117TRLO0
XLON
19
2450.00
15:32:52
00079091118TRLO0
XLON
2
2450.00
15:32:52
00079091119TRLO0
XLON
127
2455.00
15:41:33
00079091479TRLO0
XLON
16
2455.00
15:41:33
00079091480TRLO0
XLON
171
2455.00
15:41:33
00079091481TRLO0
XLON
16
2455.00
15:41:33
00079091482TRLO0
XLON
31
2455.00
15:41:33
00079091483TRLO0
XLON
263
2450.00
15:50:12
00079092013TRLO0
XLON
33
2450.00
15:50:12
00079092014TRLO0
XLON
73
2450.00
15:50:58
00079092048TRLO0
XLON
5
2450.00
15:50:58
00079092049TRLO0
XLON
3
2450.00
15:50:58
00079092050TRLO0
XLON
119
2450.00
15:50:58
00079092051TRLO0
XLON
82
2450.00
15:50:58
00079092052TRLO0
XLON
80
2450.00
15:51:56
00079092107TRLO0
XLON
357
2450.00
16:03:56
00079092900TRLO0
XLON
294
2455.00
16:10:56
00079093248TRLO0
XLON
9
2455.00
16:10:56
00079093249TRLO0
XLON
12
2455.00
16:10:56
00079093250TRLO0
XLON
49
2455.00
16:10:56
00079093251TRLO0
XLON
10
2455.00
16:10:56
00079093252TRLO0
XLON
2
2455.00
16:10:56
00079093253TRLO0
XLON
75
2455.00
16:14:13
00079093495TRLO0
XLON
4
2455.00
16:14:13
00079093496TRLO0
XLON
180
2455.00
16:14:13
00079093497TRLO0
XLON
52
2455.00
16:14:13
00079093498TRLO0
XLON
166
2455.00
16:14:13
00079093499TRLO0
XLON
54
2455.00
16:18:58
00079093835TRLO0
XLON
120
2455.00
16:18:58
00079093836TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916