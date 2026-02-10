Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

10 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2450.1092 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 9 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2440.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2470.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2450.1092

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,925,622. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,925,622. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2450.1092 12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 82 2470.00 08:16:52 00079075887TRLO0 XLON 385 2460.00 08:23:40 00079076224TRLO0 XLON 82 2465.00 10:03:56 00079079430TRLO0 XLON 112 2465.00 10:04:56 00079079456TRLO0 XLON 329 2460.00 10:14:59 00079079679TRLO0 XLON 344 2460.00 10:14:59 00079079680TRLO0 XLON 401 2455.00 10:30:09 00079079977TRLO0 XLON 367 2450.00 11:01:21 00079080800TRLO0 XLON 94 2445.00 11:37:02 00079082011TRLO0 XLON 8 2445.00 11:40:16 00079082102TRLO0 XLON 4 2455.00 12:43:51 00079083943TRLO0 XLON 409 2455.00 12:43:51 00079083944TRLO0 XLON 339 2455.00 12:43:51 00079083945TRLO0 XLON 111 2450.00 13:14:09 00079084585TRLO0 XLON 269 2450.00 13:56:44 00079085886TRLO0 XLON 363 2450.00 13:56:44 00079085887TRLO0 XLON 469 2445.00 14:07:21 00079086363TRLO0 XLON 355 2440.00 14:22:39 00079087073TRLO0 XLON 350 2440.00 14:22:39 00079087074TRLO0 XLON 80 2445.00 14:28:00 00079087386TRLO0 XLON 332 2445.00 14:28:00 00079087387TRLO0 XLON 349 2445.00 14:30:01 00079087505TRLO0 XLON 402 2445.00 14:30:01 00079087506TRLO0 XLON 18 2445.00 14:30:23 00079087545TRLO0 XLON 8 2445.00 14:30:23 00079087546TRLO0 XLON 333 2440.00 14:30:43 00079087590TRLO0 XLON 317 2440.00 14:30:43 00079087591TRLO0 XLON 84 2440.00 14:30:43 00079087592TRLO0 XLON 378 2440.00 14:36:38 00079088006TRLO0 XLON 3 2445.00 14:41:38 00079088232TRLO0 XLON 71 2445.00 14:46:01 00079088393TRLO0 XLON 54 2445.00 14:46:01 00079088394TRLO0 XLON 208 2445.00 14:47:00 00079088442TRLO0 XLON 333 2445.00 14:47:00 00079088443TRLO0 XLON 221 2450.00 15:01:47 00079089274TRLO0 XLON 393 2455.00 15:05:11 00079089517TRLO0 XLON 356 2450.00 15:10:12 00079089891TRLO0 XLON 48 2450.00 15:10:12 00079089892TRLO0 XLON 300 2450.00 15:10:12 00079089893TRLO0 XLON 72 2455.00 15:29:23 00079090978TRLO0 XLON 9 2455.00 15:29:23 00079090979TRLO0 XLON 11 2455.00 15:29:23 00079090980TRLO0 XLON 18 2455.00 15:29:23 00079090981TRLO0 XLON 34 2455.00 15:29:23 00079090982TRLO0 XLON 8 2455.00 15:29:23 00079090983TRLO0 XLON 13 2455.00 15:29:23 00079090984TRLO0 XLON 18 2455.00 15:29:23 00079090985TRLO0 XLON 38 2455.00 15:31:03 00079091058TRLO0 XLON 127 2455.00 15:31:03 00079091059TRLO0 XLON 17 2455.00 15:31:03 00079091060TRLO0 XLON 33 2450.00 15:32:52 00079091116TRLO0 XLON 17 2450.00 15:32:52 00079091117TRLO0 XLON 19 2450.00 15:32:52 00079091118TRLO0 XLON 2 2450.00 15:32:52 00079091119TRLO0 XLON 127 2455.00 15:41:33 00079091479TRLO0 XLON 16 2455.00 15:41:33 00079091480TRLO0 XLON 171 2455.00 15:41:33 00079091481TRLO0 XLON 16 2455.00 15:41:33 00079091482TRLO0 XLON 31 2455.00 15:41:33 00079091483TRLO0 XLON 263 2450.00 15:50:12 00079092013TRLO0 XLON 33 2450.00 15:50:12 00079092014TRLO0 XLON 73 2450.00 15:50:58 00079092048TRLO0 XLON 5 2450.00 15:50:58 00079092049TRLO0 XLON 3 2450.00 15:50:58 00079092050TRLO0 XLON 119 2450.00 15:50:58 00079092051TRLO0 XLON 82 2450.00 15:50:58 00079092052TRLO0 XLON 80 2450.00 15:51:56 00079092107TRLO0 XLON 357 2450.00 16:03:56 00079092900TRLO0 XLON 294 2455.00 16:10:56 00079093248TRLO0 XLON 9 2455.00 16:10:56 00079093249TRLO0 XLON 12 2455.00 16:10:56 00079093250TRLO0 XLON 49 2455.00 16:10:56 00079093251TRLO0 XLON 10 2455.00 16:10:56 00079093252TRLO0 XLON 2 2455.00 16:10:56 00079093253TRLO0 XLON 75 2455.00 16:14:13 00079093495TRLO0 XLON 4 2455.00 16:14:13 00079093496TRLO0 XLON 180 2455.00 16:14:13 00079093497TRLO0 XLON 52 2455.00 16:14:13 00079093498TRLO0 XLON 166 2455.00 16:14:13 00079093499TRLO0 XLON 54 2455.00 16:18:58 00079093835TRLO0 XLON 120 2455.00 16:18:58 00079093836TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916