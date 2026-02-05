Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

5 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2496.3045 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 4 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2470.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2500.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2496.3045

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,976,122. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,976,122. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2496.3045 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 11 2475.00 08:20:46 00078981263TRLO0 XLON 71 2475.00 08:20:46 00078981264TRLO0 XLON 413 2470.00 08:27:02 00078981803TRLO0 XLON 333 2475.00 08:59:06 00078983924TRLO0 XLON 429 2495.00 09:52:12 00078988587TRLO0 XLON 364 2490.00 09:54:08 00078988899TRLO0 XLON 358 2500.00 11:06:52 00078993901TRLO0 XLON 403 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009980TRLO0 XLON 355 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009981TRLO0 XLON 331 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009982TRLO0 XLON 395 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009983TRLO0 XLON 211 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009984TRLO0 XLON 152 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009985TRLO0 XLON 403 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009986TRLO0 XLON 336 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009987TRLO0 XLON 397 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009988TRLO0 XLON 373 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009989TRLO0 XLON 362 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009990TRLO0 XLON 384 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009991TRLO0 XLON 353 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009992TRLO0 XLON 399 2500.00 15:31:16 00079009993TRLO0 XLON 770 2495.00 15:37:45 00079010621TRLO0 XLON 402 2500.00 15:50:09 00079011590TRLO0 XLON 346 2500.00 16:01:13 00079012702TRLO0 XLON 389 2500.00 16:01:13 00079012703TRLO0 XLON 349 2500.00 16:01:13 00079012704TRLO0 XLON 201 2495.00 16:13:00 00079013990TRLO0 XLON 131 2495.00 16:13:00 00079013991TRLO0 XLON 108 2495.00 16:18:28 00079014355TRLO0 XLON 110 2495.00 16:18:28 00079014356TRLO0 XLON 17 2495.00 16:18:28 00079014357TRLO0 XLON 14 2495.00 16:18:28 00079014358TRLO0 XLON 330 2495.00 16:19:19 00079014452TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916