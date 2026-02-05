Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05
5 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2496.3045 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
4 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2470.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2500.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2496.3045
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,976,122. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,976,122. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2496.3045
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
11
2475.00
08:20:46
00078981263TRLO0
XLON
71
2475.00
08:20:46
00078981264TRLO0
XLON
413
2470.00
08:27:02
00078981803TRLO0
XLON
333
2475.00
08:59:06
00078983924TRLO0
XLON
429
2495.00
09:52:12
00078988587TRLO0
XLON
364
2490.00
09:54:08
00078988899TRLO0
XLON
358
2500.00
11:06:52
00078993901TRLO0
XLON
403
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009980TRLO0
XLON
355
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009981TRLO0
XLON
331
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009982TRLO0
XLON
395
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009983TRLO0
XLON
211
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009984TRLO0
XLON
152
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009985TRLO0
XLON
403
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009986TRLO0
XLON
336
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009987TRLO0
XLON
397
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009988TRLO0
XLON
373
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009989TRLO0
XLON
362
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009990TRLO0
XLON
384
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009991TRLO0
XLON
353
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009992TRLO0
XLON
399
2500.00
15:31:16
00079009993TRLO0
XLON
770
2495.00
15:37:45
00079010621TRLO0
XLON
402
2500.00
15:50:09
00079011590TRLO0
XLON
346
2500.00
16:01:13
00079012702TRLO0
XLON
389
2500.00
16:01:13
00079012703TRLO0
XLON
349
2500.00
16:01:13
00079012704TRLO0
XLON
201
2495.00
16:13:00
00079013990TRLO0
XLON
131
2495.00
16:13:00
00079013991TRLO0
XLON
108
2495.00
16:18:28
00079014355TRLO0
XLON
110
2495.00
16:18:28
00079014356TRLO0
XLON
17
2495.00
16:18:28
00079014357TRLO0
XLON
14
2495.00
16:18:28
00079014358TRLO0
XLON
330
2495.00
16:19:19
00079014452TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916