Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Stuttgart
05.02.26 | 08:17
28,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 08:12 Uhr
90 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

5 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2496.3045 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

4 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2470.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2500.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2496.3045

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,976,122. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,976,122. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2496.3045

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

11

2475.00

08:20:46

00078981263TRLO0

XLON

71

2475.00

08:20:46

00078981264TRLO0

XLON

413

2470.00

08:27:02

00078981803TRLO0

XLON

333

2475.00

08:59:06

00078983924TRLO0

XLON

429

2495.00

09:52:12

00078988587TRLO0

XLON

364

2490.00

09:54:08

00078988899TRLO0

XLON

358

2500.00

11:06:52

00078993901TRLO0

XLON

403

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009980TRLO0

XLON

355

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009981TRLO0

XLON

331

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009982TRLO0

XLON

395

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009983TRLO0

XLON

211

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009984TRLO0

XLON

152

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009985TRLO0

XLON

403

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009986TRLO0

XLON

336

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009987TRLO0

XLON

397

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009988TRLO0

XLON

373

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009989TRLO0

XLON

362

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009990TRLO0

XLON

384

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009991TRLO0

XLON

353

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009992TRLO0

XLON

399

2500.00

15:31:16

00079009993TRLO0

XLON

770

2495.00

15:37:45

00079010621TRLO0

XLON

402

2500.00

15:50:09

00079011590TRLO0

XLON

346

2500.00

16:01:13

00079012702TRLO0

XLON

389

2500.00

16:01:13

00079012703TRLO0

XLON

349

2500.00

16:01:13

00079012704TRLO0

XLON

201

2495.00

16:13:00

00079013990TRLO0

XLON

131

2495.00

16:13:00

00079013991TRLO0

XLON

108

2495.00

16:18:28

00079014355TRLO0

XLON

110

2495.00

16:18:28

00079014356TRLO0

XLON

17

2495.00

16:18:28

00079014357TRLO0

XLON

14

2495.00

16:18:28

00079014358TRLO0

XLON

330

2495.00

16:19:19

00079014452TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2026 PR Newswire
