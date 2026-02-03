Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Stuttgart
03.02.26 | 07:53
29,600 Euro
+0,68 % +0,200
03.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

3 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2495.2369 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

2 February 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,322

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2470.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2515.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2495.2369

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,005,645. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,005,645. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2495.2369

10,322

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

82

2485.00

08:21:35

00078931453TRLO0

XLON

144

2475.00

08:23:10

00078931518TRLO0

XLON

165

2475.00

08:23:10

00078931519TRLO0

XLON

104

2475.00

08:23:10

00078931520TRLO0

XLON

64

2470.00

08:52:21

00078932439TRLO0

XLON

172

2470.00

08:52:21

00078932440TRLO0

XLON

339

2480.00

09:09:06

00078932901TRLO0

XLON

387

2480.00

09:09:06

00078932902TRLO0

XLON

365

2480.00

09:43:32

00078934226TRLO0

XLON

196

2490.00

10:15:00

00078935375TRLO0

XLON

53

2490.00

10:19:46

00078935553TRLO0

XLON

62

2490.00

10:19:46

00078935554TRLO0

XLON

388

2490.00

10:19:46

00078935555TRLO0

XLON

31

2490.00

10:19:46

00078935556TRLO0

XLON

75

2485.00

10:38:59

00078936129TRLO0

XLON

3

2485.00

10:38:59

00078936130TRLO0

XLON

16

2485.00

10:39:06

00078936132TRLO0

XLON

6

2485.00

10:39:06

00078936133TRLO0

XLON

133

2485.00

10:42:09

00078936172TRLO0

XLON

132

2485.00

10:42:09

00078936173TRLO0

XLON

46

2485.00

10:43:04

00078936185TRLO0

XLON

12

2485.00

10:43:04

00078936186TRLO0

XLON

18

2485.00

10:52:34

00078936374TRLO0

XLON

3

2485.00

10:52:53

00078936376TRLO0

XLON

66

2485.00

10:54:14

00078936391TRLO0

XLON

1

2485.00

10:59:48

00078936500TRLO0

XLON

14

2485.00

11:01:00

00078936535TRLO0

XLON

178

2485.00

11:01:02

00078936536TRLO0

XLON

48

2485.00

11:02:42

00078936574TRLO0

XLON

64

2485.00

11:02:42

00078936575TRLO0

XLON

45

2485.00

11:02:42

00078936578TRLO0

XLON

293

2485.00

11:02:42

00078936581TRLO0

XLON

59

2480.00

11:36:18

00078937242TRLO0

XLON

126

2495.00

12:24:22

00078938660TRLO0

XLON

342

2495.00

12:24:22

00078938661TRLO0

XLON

502

2495.00

12:24:22

00078938662TRLO0

XLON

117

2495.00

12:51:05

00078939286TRLO0

XLON

7

2495.00

12:51:05

00078939287TRLO0

XLON

73

2495.00

13:03:05

00078939583TRLO0

XLON

139

2495.00

13:03:05

00078939584TRLO0

XLON

206

2495.00

13:03:05

00078939585TRLO0

XLON

58

2495.00

13:03:05

00078939586TRLO0

XLON

39

2495.00

13:03:05

00078939587TRLO0

XLON

107

2495.00

13:03:05

00078939588TRLO0

XLON

117

2495.00

13:03:05

00078939589TRLO0

XLON

405

2490.00

13:35:08

00078940499TRLO0

XLON

409

2500.00

14:06:39

00078941870TRLO0

XLON

169

2500.00

14:17:03

00078942291TRLO0

XLON

401

2505.00

14:21:38

00078942671TRLO0

XLON

336

2505.00

14:21:38

00078942672TRLO0

XLON

411

2500.00

14:23:50

00078942726TRLO0

XLON

9

2505.00

14:32:14

00078942976TRLO0

XLON

340

2515.00

14:40:43

00078943271TRLO0

XLON

333

2515.00

14:40:43

00078943272TRLO0

XLON

352

2515.00

14:40:43

00078943273TRLO0

XLON

580

2510.00

14:40:45

00078943274TRLO0

XLON

340

2505.00

14:41:21

00078943292TRLO0

XLON

395

2500.00

14:47:48

00078943465TRLO0

XLON

245

2515.00

15:05:36

00078944290TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


