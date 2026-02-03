Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03
3 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2495.2369 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
2 February 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,322
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2470.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2515.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2495.2369
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,005,645. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,005,645. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2495.2369
10,322
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
82
2485.00
08:21:35
00078931453TRLO0
XLON
144
2475.00
08:23:10
00078931518TRLO0
XLON
165
2475.00
08:23:10
00078931519TRLO0
XLON
104
2475.00
08:23:10
00078931520TRLO0
XLON
64
2470.00
08:52:21
00078932439TRLO0
XLON
172
2470.00
08:52:21
00078932440TRLO0
XLON
339
2480.00
09:09:06
00078932901TRLO0
XLON
387
2480.00
09:09:06
00078932902TRLO0
XLON
365
2480.00
09:43:32
00078934226TRLO0
XLON
196
2490.00
10:15:00
00078935375TRLO0
XLON
53
2490.00
10:19:46
00078935553TRLO0
XLON
62
2490.00
10:19:46
00078935554TRLO0
XLON
388
2490.00
10:19:46
00078935555TRLO0
XLON
31
2490.00
10:19:46
00078935556TRLO0
XLON
75
2485.00
10:38:59
00078936129TRLO0
XLON
3
2485.00
10:38:59
00078936130TRLO0
XLON
16
2485.00
10:39:06
00078936132TRLO0
XLON
6
2485.00
10:39:06
00078936133TRLO0
XLON
133
2485.00
10:42:09
00078936172TRLO0
XLON
132
2485.00
10:42:09
00078936173TRLO0
XLON
46
2485.00
10:43:04
00078936185TRLO0
XLON
12
2485.00
10:43:04
00078936186TRLO0
XLON
18
2485.00
10:52:34
00078936374TRLO0
XLON
3
2485.00
10:52:53
00078936376TRLO0
XLON
66
2485.00
10:54:14
00078936391TRLO0
XLON
1
2485.00
10:59:48
00078936500TRLO0
XLON
14
2485.00
11:01:00
00078936535TRLO0
XLON
178
2485.00
11:01:02
00078936536TRLO0
XLON
48
2485.00
11:02:42
00078936574TRLO0
XLON
64
2485.00
11:02:42
00078936575TRLO0
XLON
45
2485.00
11:02:42
00078936578TRLO0
XLON
293
2485.00
11:02:42
00078936581TRLO0
XLON
59
2480.00
11:36:18
00078937242TRLO0
XLON
126
2495.00
12:24:22
00078938660TRLO0
XLON
342
2495.00
12:24:22
00078938661TRLO0
XLON
502
2495.00
12:24:22
00078938662TRLO0
XLON
117
2495.00
12:51:05
00078939286TRLO0
XLON
7
2495.00
12:51:05
00078939287TRLO0
XLON
73
2495.00
13:03:05
00078939583TRLO0
XLON
139
2495.00
13:03:05
00078939584TRLO0
XLON
206
2495.00
13:03:05
00078939585TRLO0
XLON
58
2495.00
13:03:05
00078939586TRLO0
XLON
39
2495.00
13:03:05
00078939587TRLO0
XLON
107
2495.00
13:03:05
00078939588TRLO0
XLON
117
2495.00
13:03:05
00078939589TRLO0
XLON
405
2490.00
13:35:08
00078940499TRLO0
XLON
409
2500.00
14:06:39
00078941870TRLO0
XLON
169
2500.00
14:17:03
00078942291TRLO0
XLON
401
2505.00
14:21:38
00078942671TRLO0
XLON
336
2505.00
14:21:38
00078942672TRLO0
XLON
411
2500.00
14:23:50
00078942726TRLO0
XLON
9
2505.00
14:32:14
00078942976TRLO0
XLON
340
2515.00
14:40:43
00078943271TRLO0
XLON
333
2515.00
14:40:43
00078943272TRLO0
XLON
352
2515.00
14:40:43
00078943273TRLO0
XLON
580
2510.00
14:40:45
00078943274TRLO0
XLON
340
2505.00
14:41:21
00078943292TRLO0
XLON
395
2500.00
14:47:48
00078943465TRLO0
XLON
245
2515.00
15:05:36
00078944290TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916