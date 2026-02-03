Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 03

3 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2495.2369 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 2 February 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,322 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2470.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2515.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2495.2369

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,005,645. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,005,645. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2495.2369 10,322

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 82 2485.00 08:21:35 00078931453TRLO0 XLON 144 2475.00 08:23:10 00078931518TRLO0 XLON 165 2475.00 08:23:10 00078931519TRLO0 XLON 104 2475.00 08:23:10 00078931520TRLO0 XLON 64 2470.00 08:52:21 00078932439TRLO0 XLON 172 2470.00 08:52:21 00078932440TRLO0 XLON 339 2480.00 09:09:06 00078932901TRLO0 XLON 387 2480.00 09:09:06 00078932902TRLO0 XLON 365 2480.00 09:43:32 00078934226TRLO0 XLON 196 2490.00 10:15:00 00078935375TRLO0 XLON 53 2490.00 10:19:46 00078935553TRLO0 XLON 62 2490.00 10:19:46 00078935554TRLO0 XLON 388 2490.00 10:19:46 00078935555TRLO0 XLON 31 2490.00 10:19:46 00078935556TRLO0 XLON 75 2485.00 10:38:59 00078936129TRLO0 XLON 3 2485.00 10:38:59 00078936130TRLO0 XLON 16 2485.00 10:39:06 00078936132TRLO0 XLON 6 2485.00 10:39:06 00078936133TRLO0 XLON 133 2485.00 10:42:09 00078936172TRLO0 XLON 132 2485.00 10:42:09 00078936173TRLO0 XLON 46 2485.00 10:43:04 00078936185TRLO0 XLON 12 2485.00 10:43:04 00078936186TRLO0 XLON 18 2485.00 10:52:34 00078936374TRLO0 XLON 3 2485.00 10:52:53 00078936376TRLO0 XLON 66 2485.00 10:54:14 00078936391TRLO0 XLON 1 2485.00 10:59:48 00078936500TRLO0 XLON 14 2485.00 11:01:00 00078936535TRLO0 XLON 178 2485.00 11:01:02 00078936536TRLO0 XLON 48 2485.00 11:02:42 00078936574TRLO0 XLON 64 2485.00 11:02:42 00078936575TRLO0 XLON 45 2485.00 11:02:42 00078936578TRLO0 XLON 293 2485.00 11:02:42 00078936581TRLO0 XLON 59 2480.00 11:36:18 00078937242TRLO0 XLON 126 2495.00 12:24:22 00078938660TRLO0 XLON 342 2495.00 12:24:22 00078938661TRLO0 XLON 502 2495.00 12:24:22 00078938662TRLO0 XLON 117 2495.00 12:51:05 00078939286TRLO0 XLON 7 2495.00 12:51:05 00078939287TRLO0 XLON 73 2495.00 13:03:05 00078939583TRLO0 XLON 139 2495.00 13:03:05 00078939584TRLO0 XLON 206 2495.00 13:03:05 00078939585TRLO0 XLON 58 2495.00 13:03:05 00078939586TRLO0 XLON 39 2495.00 13:03:05 00078939587TRLO0 XLON 107 2495.00 13:03:05 00078939588TRLO0 XLON 117 2495.00 13:03:05 00078939589TRLO0 XLON 405 2490.00 13:35:08 00078940499TRLO0 XLON 409 2500.00 14:06:39 00078941870TRLO0 XLON 169 2500.00 14:17:03 00078942291TRLO0 XLON 401 2505.00 14:21:38 00078942671TRLO0 XLON 336 2505.00 14:21:38 00078942672TRLO0 XLON 411 2500.00 14:23:50 00078942726TRLO0 XLON 9 2505.00 14:32:14 00078942976TRLO0 XLON 340 2515.00 14:40:43 00078943271TRLO0 XLON 333 2515.00 14:40:43 00078943272TRLO0 XLON 352 2515.00 14:40:43 00078943273TRLO0 XLON 580 2510.00 14:40:45 00078943274TRLO0 XLON 340 2505.00 14:41:21 00078943292TRLO0 XLON 395 2500.00 14:47:48 00078943465TRLO0 XLON 245 2515.00 15:05:36 00078944290TRLO0 XLON

