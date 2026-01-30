Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 08:14
29,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,80029,60009:27
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

30 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2514.0118 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

29 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

13,954

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2495.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2545.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2514.0118

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,023,317. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,023,317. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2514.0118

13,954

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

82

2545.00

08:21:10

00078883195TRLO0

XLON

384

2540.00

08:34:40

00078883853TRLO0

XLON

107

2535.00

08:38:11

00078884084TRLO0

XLON

36

2535.00

08:38:11

00078884085TRLO0

XLON

246

2535.00

08:38:11

00078884086TRLO0

XLON

65

2530.00

08:55:50

00078885141TRLO0

XLON

55

2530.00

08:55:50

00078885142TRLO0

XLON

281

2530.00

08:55:50

00078885143TRLO0

XLON

9

2535.00

09:18:01

00078885979TRLO0

XLON

321

2535.00

09:39:32

00078886663TRLO0

XLON

379

2535.00

09:39:32

00078886664TRLO0

XLON

373

2530.00

09:51:37

00078887251TRLO0

XLON

7

2520.00

10:13:41

00078888513TRLO0

XLON

36

2520.00

10:15:06

00078888548TRLO0

XLON

285

2520.00

10:15:06

00078888549TRLO0

XLON

29

2510.00

10:47:47

00078889808TRLO0

XLON

112

2510.00

10:47:47

00078889809TRLO0

XLON

44

2510.00

10:47:47

00078889810TRLO0

XLON

15

2510.00

10:49:01

00078889833TRLO0

XLON

5

2510.00

10:49:01

00078889834TRLO0

XLON

78

2510.00

10:58:36

00078890297TRLO0

XLON

94

2510.00

10:58:36

00078890298TRLO0

XLON

25

2510.00

10:58:38

00078890300TRLO0

XLON

37

2510.00

11:00:52

00078890394TRLO0

XLON

300

2510.00

11:00:52

00078890395TRLO0

XLON

4

2510.00

11:26:30

00078891733TRLO0

XLON

171

2510.00

11:32:10

00078891948TRLO0

XLON

3

2510.00

11:40:49

00078892347TRLO0

XLON

6

2510.00

11:40:49

00078892348TRLO0

XLON

9

2510.00

11:40:49

00078892349TRLO0

XLON

9

2510.00

11:40:49

00078892350TRLO0

XLON

3

2510.00

11:40:49

00078892351TRLO0

XLON

138

2510.00

11:41:52

00078892397TRLO0

XLON

89

2510.00

11:41:52

00078892398TRLO0

XLON

117

2510.00

11:41:52

00078892399TRLO0

XLON

29

2510.00

11:43:00

00078892430TRLO0

XLON

9

2510.00

11:43:00

00078892431TRLO0

XLON

155

2510.00

12:02:55

00078893097TRLO0

XLON

4

2510.00

12:02:55

00078893098TRLO0

XLON

162

2510.00

12:10:41

00078893441TRLO0

XLON

3

2510.00

12:17:12

00078893921TRLO0

XLON

4

2510.00

12:17:12

00078893922TRLO0

XLON

3

2510.00

12:17:12

00078893923TRLO0

XLON

159

2510.00

12:20:10

00078894021TRLO0

XLON

45

2510.00

12:20:10

00078894022TRLO0

XLON

300

2510.00

12:40:21

00078894758TRLO0

XLON

38

2510.00

12:40:21

00078894759TRLO0

XLON

379

2510.00

12:40:21

00078894760TRLO0

XLON

17

2510.00

12:59:51

00078895517TRLO0

XLON

388

2510.00

13:07:35

00078895971TRLO0

XLON

333

2520.00

13:44:53

00078897461TRLO0

XLON

19

2525.00

14:15:12

00078899134TRLO0

XLON

67

2525.00

14:15:12

00078899135TRLO0

XLON

81

2525.00

14:15:12

00078899136TRLO0

XLON

79

2525.00

14:15:12

00078899137TRLO0

XLON

25

2525.00

14:15:12

00078899138TRLO0

XLON

135

2525.00

14:15:12

00078899139TRLO0

XLON

78

2525.00

14:15:12

00078899140TRLO0

XLON

396

2525.00

14:15:12

00078899141TRLO0

XLON

260

2520.00

14:23:01

00078899544TRLO0

XLON

72

2520.00

14:27:33

00078899790TRLO0

XLON

344

2520.00

14:27:33

00078899791TRLO0

XLON

340

2515.00

14:32:16

00078900108TRLO0

XLON

350

2515.00

14:35:36

00078900415TRLO0

XLON

31

2520.00

14:45:01

00078901161TRLO0

XLON

377

2520.00

14:45:01

00078901162TRLO0

XLON

398

2520.00

14:51:30

00078901726TRLO0

XLON

378

2515.00

14:59:56

00078902516TRLO0

XLON

114

2505.00

15:20:03

00078904550TRLO0

XLON

8

2505.00

15:20:03

00078904551TRLO0

XLON

76

2505.00

15:20:03

00078904552TRLO0

XLON

2

2505.00

15:20:03

00078904553TRLO0

XLON

6

2505.00

15:20:03

00078904554TRLO0

XLON

2

2505.00

15:20:03

00078904555TRLO0

XLON

357

2510.00

15:27:48

00078905391TRLO0

XLON

335

2505.00

15:29:28

00078905535TRLO0

XLON

332

2500.00

15:49:26

00078907507TRLO0

XLON

399

2500.00

15:49:26

00078907508TRLO0

XLON

324

2495.00

16:05:09

00078908777TRLO0

XLON

70

2495.00

16:05:09

00078908778TRLO0

XLON

139

2495.00

16:05:26

00078908792TRLO0

XLON

116

2495.00

16:05:26

00078908793TRLO0

XLON

139

2495.00

16:05:26

00078908794TRLO0

XLON

371

2500.00

16:11:56

00078909248TRLO0

XLON

4

2500.00

16:12:03

00078909256TRLO0

XLON

336

2500.00

16:12:04

00078909259TRLO0

XLON

1

2500.00

16:13:35

00078909396TRLO0

XLON

353

2505.00

16:14:34

00078909494TRLO0

XLON

56

2500.00

16:15:01

00078909524TRLO0

XLON

99

2500.00

16:18:04

00078909761TRLO0

XLON

87

2500.00

16:19:38

00078909859TRLO0

XLON

111

2500.00

16:19:38

00078909860TRLO0

XLON

258

2500.00

16:24:34

00078910414TRLO0

XLON

335

2500.00

16:24:34

00078910415TRLO0

XLON

112

2500.00

16:24:35

00078910417TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.