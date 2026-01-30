Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30
30 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2514.0118 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
29 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
13,954
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2495.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2545.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2514.0118
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,023,317. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,023,317. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2514.0118
13,954
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
82
2545.00
08:21:10
00078883195TRLO0
XLON
384
2540.00
08:34:40
00078883853TRLO0
XLON
107
2535.00
08:38:11
00078884084TRLO0
XLON
36
2535.00
08:38:11
00078884085TRLO0
XLON
246
2535.00
08:38:11
00078884086TRLO0
XLON
65
2530.00
08:55:50
00078885141TRLO0
XLON
55
2530.00
08:55:50
00078885142TRLO0
XLON
281
2530.00
08:55:50
00078885143TRLO0
XLON
9
2535.00
09:18:01
00078885979TRLO0
XLON
321
2535.00
09:39:32
00078886663TRLO0
XLON
379
2535.00
09:39:32
00078886664TRLO0
XLON
373
2530.00
09:51:37
00078887251TRLO0
XLON
7
2520.00
10:13:41
00078888513TRLO0
XLON
36
2520.00
10:15:06
00078888548TRLO0
XLON
285
2520.00
10:15:06
00078888549TRLO0
XLON
29
2510.00
10:47:47
00078889808TRLO0
XLON
112
2510.00
10:47:47
00078889809TRLO0
XLON
44
2510.00
10:47:47
00078889810TRLO0
XLON
15
2510.00
10:49:01
00078889833TRLO0
XLON
5
2510.00
10:49:01
00078889834TRLO0
XLON
78
2510.00
10:58:36
00078890297TRLO0
XLON
94
2510.00
10:58:36
00078890298TRLO0
XLON
25
2510.00
10:58:38
00078890300TRLO0
XLON
37
2510.00
11:00:52
00078890394TRLO0
XLON
300
2510.00
11:00:52
00078890395TRLO0
XLON
4
2510.00
11:26:30
00078891733TRLO0
XLON
171
2510.00
11:32:10
00078891948TRLO0
XLON
3
2510.00
11:40:49
00078892347TRLO0
XLON
6
2510.00
11:40:49
00078892348TRLO0
XLON
9
2510.00
11:40:49
00078892349TRLO0
XLON
9
2510.00
11:40:49
00078892350TRLO0
XLON
3
2510.00
11:40:49
00078892351TRLO0
XLON
138
2510.00
11:41:52
00078892397TRLO0
XLON
89
2510.00
11:41:52
00078892398TRLO0
XLON
117
2510.00
11:41:52
00078892399TRLO0
XLON
29
2510.00
11:43:00
00078892430TRLO0
XLON
9
2510.00
11:43:00
00078892431TRLO0
XLON
155
2510.00
12:02:55
00078893097TRLO0
XLON
4
2510.00
12:02:55
00078893098TRLO0
XLON
162
2510.00
12:10:41
00078893441TRLO0
XLON
3
2510.00
12:17:12
00078893921TRLO0
XLON
4
2510.00
12:17:12
00078893922TRLO0
XLON
3
2510.00
12:17:12
00078893923TRLO0
XLON
159
2510.00
12:20:10
00078894021TRLO0
XLON
45
2510.00
12:20:10
00078894022TRLO0
XLON
300
2510.00
12:40:21
00078894758TRLO0
XLON
38
2510.00
12:40:21
00078894759TRLO0
XLON
379
2510.00
12:40:21
00078894760TRLO0
XLON
17
2510.00
12:59:51
|
00078895517TRLO0
XLON
388
2510.00
13:07:35
00078895971TRLO0
XLON
333
2520.00
13:44:53
00078897461TRLO0
XLON
19
2525.00
14:15:12
00078899134TRLO0
XLON
67
2525.00
14:15:12
00078899135TRLO0
XLON
81
2525.00
14:15:12
00078899136TRLO0
XLON
79
2525.00
14:15:12
00078899137TRLO0
XLON
25
2525.00
14:15:12
00078899138TRLO0
XLON
135
2525.00
14:15:12
00078899139TRLO0
XLON
78
2525.00
14:15:12
00078899140TRLO0
XLON
396
2525.00
14:15:12
00078899141TRLO0
XLON
260
2520.00
14:23:01
00078899544TRLO0
XLON
72
2520.00
14:27:33
00078899790TRLO0
XLON
344
2520.00
14:27:33
00078899791TRLO0
XLON
340
2515.00
14:32:16
00078900108TRLO0
XLON
350
2515.00
14:35:36
00078900415TRLO0
XLON
31
2520.00
14:45:01
00078901161TRLO0
XLON
377
2520.00
14:45:01
00078901162TRLO0
XLON
398
2520.00
14:51:30
00078901726TRLO0
XLON
378
2515.00
14:59:56
00078902516TRLO0
XLON
114
2505.00
15:20:03
00078904550TRLO0
XLON
8
2505.00
15:20:03
00078904551TRLO0
XLON
76
2505.00
15:20:03
00078904552TRLO0
XLON
2
2505.00
15:20:03
00078904553TRLO0
XLON
6
2505.00
15:20:03
00078904554TRLO0
XLON
2
2505.00
15:20:03
00078904555TRLO0
XLON
357
2510.00
15:27:48
00078905391TRLO0
XLON
335
2505.00
15:29:28
00078905535TRLO0
XLON
332
2500.00
15:49:26
00078907507TRLO0
XLON
399
2500.00
15:49:26
00078907508TRLO0
XLON
324
2495.00
16:05:09
00078908777TRLO0
XLON
70
2495.00
16:05:09
00078908778TRLO0
XLON
139
2495.00
16:05:26
00078908792TRLO0
XLON
116
2495.00
16:05:26
00078908793TRLO0
XLON
139
2495.00
16:05:26
00078908794TRLO0
XLON
371
2500.00
16:11:56
00078909248TRLO0
XLON
4
2500.00
16:12:03
00078909256TRLO0
XLON
336
2500.00
16:12:04
00078909259TRLO0
XLON
1
2500.00
|
16:13:35
00078909396TRLO0
XLON
353
2505.00
16:14:34
00078909494TRLO0
XLON
56
2500.00
16:15:01
00078909524TRLO0
XLON
99
2500.00
16:18:04
00078909761TRLO0
XLON
87
2500.00
16:19:38
00078909859TRLO0
XLON
111
2500.00
16:19:38
00078909860TRLO0
XLON
258
2500.00
16:24:34
00078910414TRLO0
XLON
335
2500.00
16:24:34
00078910415TRLO0
XLON
112
2500.00
16:24:35
00078910417TRLO0
XLON
