Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

30 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2514.0118 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 29 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,954 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2495.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2545.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2514.0118

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,023,317. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,023,317. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2514.0118 13,954

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 82 2545.00 08:21:10 00078883195TRLO0 XLON 384 2540.00 08:34:40 00078883853TRLO0 XLON 107 2535.00 08:38:11 00078884084TRLO0 XLON 36 2535.00 08:38:11 00078884085TRLO0 XLON 246 2535.00 08:38:11 00078884086TRLO0 XLON 65 2530.00 08:55:50 00078885141TRLO0 XLON 55 2530.00 08:55:50 00078885142TRLO0 XLON 281 2530.00 08:55:50 00078885143TRLO0 XLON 9 2535.00 09:18:01 00078885979TRLO0 XLON 321 2535.00 09:39:32 00078886663TRLO0 XLON 379 2535.00 09:39:32 00078886664TRLO0 XLON 373 2530.00 09:51:37 00078887251TRLO0 XLON 7 2520.00 10:13:41 00078888513TRLO0 XLON 36 2520.00 10:15:06 00078888548TRLO0 XLON 285 2520.00 10:15:06 00078888549TRLO0 XLON 29 2510.00 10:47:47 00078889808TRLO0 XLON 112 2510.00 10:47:47 00078889809TRLO0 XLON 44 2510.00 10:47:47 00078889810TRLO0 XLON 15 2510.00 10:49:01 00078889833TRLO0 XLON 5 2510.00 10:49:01 00078889834TRLO0 XLON 78 2510.00 10:58:36 00078890297TRLO0 XLON 94 2510.00 10:58:36 00078890298TRLO0 XLON 25 2510.00 10:58:38 00078890300TRLO0 XLON 37 2510.00 11:00:52 00078890394TRLO0 XLON 300 2510.00 11:00:52 00078890395TRLO0 XLON 4 2510.00 11:26:30 00078891733TRLO0 XLON 171 2510.00 11:32:10 00078891948TRLO0 XLON 3 2510.00 11:40:49 00078892347TRLO0 XLON 6 2510.00 11:40:49 00078892348TRLO0 XLON 9 2510.00 11:40:49 00078892349TRLO0 XLON 9 2510.00 11:40:49 00078892350TRLO0 XLON 3 2510.00 11:40:49 00078892351TRLO0 XLON 138 2510.00 11:41:52 00078892397TRLO0 XLON 89 2510.00 11:41:52 00078892398TRLO0 XLON 117 2510.00 11:41:52 00078892399TRLO0 XLON 29 2510.00 11:43:00 00078892430TRLO0 XLON 9 2510.00 11:43:00 00078892431TRLO0 XLON 155 2510.00 12:02:55 00078893097TRLO0 XLON 4 2510.00 12:02:55 00078893098TRLO0 XLON 162 2510.00 12:10:41 00078893441TRLO0 XLON 3 2510.00 12:17:12 00078893921TRLO0 XLON 4 2510.00 12:17:12 00078893922TRLO0 XLON 3 2510.00 12:17:12 00078893923TRLO0 XLON 159 2510.00 12:20:10 00078894021TRLO0 XLON 45 2510.00 12:20:10 00078894022TRLO0 XLON 300 2510.00 12:40:21 00078894758TRLO0 XLON 38 2510.00 12:40:21 00078894759TRLO0 XLON 379 2510.00 12:40:21 00078894760TRLO0 XLON 17 2510.00 12:59:51 00078895517TRLO0 XLON 388 2510.00 13:07:35 00078895971TRLO0 XLON 333 2520.00 13:44:53 00078897461TRLO0 XLON 19 2525.00 14:15:12 00078899134TRLO0 XLON 67 2525.00 14:15:12 00078899135TRLO0 XLON 81 2525.00 14:15:12 00078899136TRLO0 XLON 79 2525.00 14:15:12 00078899137TRLO0 XLON 25 2525.00 14:15:12 00078899138TRLO0 XLON 135 2525.00 14:15:12 00078899139TRLO0 XLON 78 2525.00 14:15:12 00078899140TRLO0 XLON 396 2525.00 14:15:12 00078899141TRLO0 XLON 260 2520.00 14:23:01 00078899544TRLO0 XLON 72 2520.00 14:27:33 00078899790TRLO0 XLON 344 2520.00 14:27:33 00078899791TRLO0 XLON 340 2515.00 14:32:16 00078900108TRLO0 XLON 350 2515.00 14:35:36 00078900415TRLO0 XLON 31 2520.00 14:45:01 00078901161TRLO0 XLON 377 2520.00 14:45:01 00078901162TRLO0 XLON 398 2520.00 14:51:30 00078901726TRLO0 XLON 378 2515.00 14:59:56 00078902516TRLO0 XLON 114 2505.00 15:20:03 00078904550TRLO0 XLON 8 2505.00 15:20:03 00078904551TRLO0 XLON 76 2505.00 15:20:03 00078904552TRLO0 XLON 2 2505.00 15:20:03 00078904553TRLO0 XLON 6 2505.00 15:20:03 00078904554TRLO0 XLON 2 2505.00 15:20:03 00078904555TRLO0 XLON 357 2510.00 15:27:48 00078905391TRLO0 XLON 335 2505.00 15:29:28 00078905535TRLO0 XLON 332 2500.00 15:49:26 00078907507TRLO0 XLON 399 2500.00 15:49:26 00078907508TRLO0 XLON 324 2495.00 16:05:09 00078908777TRLO0 XLON 70 2495.00 16:05:09 00078908778TRLO0 XLON 139 2495.00 16:05:26 00078908792TRLO0 XLON 116 2495.00 16:05:26 00078908793TRLO0 XLON 139 2495.00 16:05:26 00078908794TRLO0 XLON 371 2500.00 16:11:56 00078909248TRLO0 XLON 4 2500.00 16:12:03 00078909256TRLO0 XLON 336 2500.00 16:12:04 00078909259TRLO0 XLON 1 2500.00 16:13:35 00078909396TRLO0 XLON 353 2505.00 16:14:34 00078909494TRLO0 XLON 56 2500.00 16:15:01 00078909524TRLO0 XLON 99 2500.00 16:18:04 00078909761TRLO0 XLON 87 2500.00 16:19:38 00078909859TRLO0 XLON 111 2500.00 16:19:38 00078909860TRLO0 XLON 258 2500.00 16:24:34 00078910414TRLO0 XLON 335 2500.00 16:24:34 00078910415TRLO0 XLON 112 2500.00 16:24:35 00078910417TRLO0 XLON

