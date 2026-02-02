Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02
2 February 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2519.9460 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
30 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2505.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2525.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2519.9460
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,013,317. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,013,317. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2519.9460
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
336
2515.00
08:38:29
00078913996TRLO0
XLON
3
2515.00
08:51:29
00078914375TRLO0
XLON
3
2515.00
08:51:29
00078914376TRLO0
XLON
5
2515.00
08:59:50
00078914719TRLO0
XLON
333
2515.00
08:59:50
00078914720TRLO0
XLON
10
2515.00
08:59:50
00078914721TRLO0
XLON
318
2515.00
08:59:50
00078914722TRLO0
XLON
216
2515.00
08:59:50
00078914723TRLO0
XLON
2
2515.00
09:14:50
00078915088TRLO0
XLON
16
2515.00
09:14:50
00078915089TRLO0
XLON
150
2515.00
09:14:50
00078915090TRLO0
XLON
175
2515.00
09:14:50
00078915091TRLO0
XLON
41
2510.00
09:23:12
00078915347TRLO0
XLON
81
2510.00
09:23:12
00078915348TRLO0
XLON
53
2510.00
09:23:12
00078915349TRLO0
XLON
332
2515.00
09:38:08
00078915843TRLO0
XLON
3
2510.00
09:46:04
00078916105TRLO0
XLON
169
2510.00
09:46:04
00078916106TRLO0
XLON
355
2510.00
09:46:04
00078916107TRLO0
XLON
8
2525.00
11:20:15
00078918415TRLO0
XLON
59
2525.00
11:20:16
00078918416TRLO0
XLON
9
2525.00
11:20:16
00078918417TRLO0
XLON
240
2525.00
12:48:57
00078921366TRLO0
XLON
3
2525.00
13:05:19
00078921690TRLO0
XLON
362
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924966TRLO0
XLON
55
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924967TRLO0
XLON
345
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924968TRLO0
XLON
33
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924969TRLO0
XLON
352
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924970TRLO0
XLON
365
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924971TRLO0
XLON
402
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924972TRLO0
XLON
337
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924973TRLO0
XLON
349
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924974TRLO0
XLON
332
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924975TRLO0
XLON
177
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924976TRLO0
XLON
185
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924977TRLO0
XLON
408
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924978TRLO0
XLON
378
2525.00
15:04:48
00078924979TRLO0
XLON
548
2520.00
15:04:48
00078924981TRLO0
XLON
332
2505.00
15:11:04
00078925348TRLO0
XLON
389
2510.00
15:24:30
00078925910TRLO0
XLON
224
2510.00
15:42:50
00078927209TRLO0
XLON
59
2510.00
15:42:50
00078927210TRLO0
XLON
104
2510.00
15:42:50
00078927211TRLO0
XLON
34
2525.00
15:52:42
00078927627TRLO0
XLON
307
2525.00
15:53:09
00078927644TRLO0
XLON
200
2525.00
16:05:09
00078928374TRLO0
XLON
186
2525.00
16:05:10
00078928375TRLO0
XLON
337
2525.00
|
16:12:14
00078928776TRLO0
XLON
280
2525.00
16:15:14
00078928935TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916