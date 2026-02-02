Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 09:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

2 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2519.9460 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

30 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2505.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2525.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2519.9460

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,013,317. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,013,317. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2519.9460

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

336

2515.00

08:38:29

00078913996TRLO0

XLON

3

2515.00

08:51:29

00078914375TRLO0

XLON

3

2515.00

08:51:29

00078914376TRLO0

XLON

5

2515.00

08:59:50

00078914719TRLO0

XLON

333

2515.00

08:59:50

00078914720TRLO0

XLON

10

2515.00

08:59:50

00078914721TRLO0

XLON

318

2515.00

08:59:50

00078914722TRLO0

XLON

216

2515.00

08:59:50

00078914723TRLO0

XLON

2

2515.00

09:14:50

00078915088TRLO0

XLON

16

2515.00

09:14:50

00078915089TRLO0

XLON

150

2515.00

09:14:50

00078915090TRLO0

XLON

175

2515.00

09:14:50

00078915091TRLO0

XLON

41

2510.00

09:23:12

00078915347TRLO0

XLON

81

2510.00

09:23:12

00078915348TRLO0

XLON

53

2510.00

09:23:12

00078915349TRLO0

XLON

332

2515.00

09:38:08

00078915843TRLO0

XLON

3

2510.00

09:46:04

00078916105TRLO0

XLON

169

2510.00

09:46:04

00078916106TRLO0

XLON

355

2510.00

09:46:04

00078916107TRLO0

XLON

8

2525.00

11:20:15

00078918415TRLO0

XLON

59

2525.00

11:20:16

00078918416TRLO0

XLON

9

2525.00

11:20:16

00078918417TRLO0

XLON

240

2525.00

12:48:57

00078921366TRLO0

XLON

3

2525.00

13:05:19

00078921690TRLO0

XLON

362

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924966TRLO0

XLON

55

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924967TRLO0

XLON

345

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924968TRLO0

XLON

33

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924969TRLO0

XLON

352

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924970TRLO0

XLON

365

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924971TRLO0

XLON

402

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924972TRLO0

XLON

337

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924973TRLO0

XLON

349

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924974TRLO0

XLON

332

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924975TRLO0

XLON

177

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924976TRLO0

XLON

185

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924977TRLO0

XLON

408

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924978TRLO0

XLON

378

2525.00

15:04:48

00078924979TRLO0

XLON

548

2520.00

15:04:48

00078924981TRLO0

XLON

332

2505.00

15:11:04

00078925348TRLO0

XLON

389

2510.00

15:24:30

00078925910TRLO0

XLON

224

2510.00

15:42:50

00078927209TRLO0

XLON

59

2510.00

15:42:50

00078927210TRLO0

XLON

104

2510.00

15:42:50

00078927211TRLO0

XLON

34

2525.00

15:52:42

00078927627TRLO0

XLON

307

2525.00

15:53:09

00078927644TRLO0

XLON

200

2525.00

16:05:09

00078928374TRLO0

XLON

186

2525.00

16:05:10

00078928375TRLO0

XLON

337

2525.00

16:12:14

00078928776TRLO0

XLON

280

2525.00

16:15:14

00078928935TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


