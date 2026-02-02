Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

2 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2519.9460 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 30 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2505.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2525.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2519.9460

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,013,317. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,013,317. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2519.9460 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 336 2515.00 08:38:29 00078913996TRLO0 XLON 3 2515.00 08:51:29 00078914375TRLO0 XLON 3 2515.00 08:51:29 00078914376TRLO0 XLON 5 2515.00 08:59:50 00078914719TRLO0 XLON 333 2515.00 08:59:50 00078914720TRLO0 XLON 10 2515.00 08:59:50 00078914721TRLO0 XLON 318 2515.00 08:59:50 00078914722TRLO0 XLON 216 2515.00 08:59:50 00078914723TRLO0 XLON 2 2515.00 09:14:50 00078915088TRLO0 XLON 16 2515.00 09:14:50 00078915089TRLO0 XLON 150 2515.00 09:14:50 00078915090TRLO0 XLON 175 2515.00 09:14:50 00078915091TRLO0 XLON 41 2510.00 09:23:12 00078915347TRLO0 XLON 81 2510.00 09:23:12 00078915348TRLO0 XLON 53 2510.00 09:23:12 00078915349TRLO0 XLON 332 2515.00 09:38:08 00078915843TRLO0 XLON 3 2510.00 09:46:04 00078916105TRLO0 XLON 169 2510.00 09:46:04 00078916106TRLO0 XLON 355 2510.00 09:46:04 00078916107TRLO0 XLON 8 2525.00 11:20:15 00078918415TRLO0 XLON 59 2525.00 11:20:16 00078918416TRLO0 XLON 9 2525.00 11:20:16 00078918417TRLO0 XLON 240 2525.00 12:48:57 00078921366TRLO0 XLON 3 2525.00 13:05:19 00078921690TRLO0 XLON 362 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924966TRLO0 XLON 55 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924967TRLO0 XLON 345 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924968TRLO0 XLON 33 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924969TRLO0 XLON 352 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924970TRLO0 XLON 365 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924971TRLO0 XLON 402 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924972TRLO0 XLON 337 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924973TRLO0 XLON 349 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924974TRLO0 XLON 332 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924975TRLO0 XLON 177 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924976TRLO0 XLON 185 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924977TRLO0 XLON 408 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924978TRLO0 XLON 378 2525.00 15:04:48 00078924979TRLO0 XLON 548 2520.00 15:04:48 00078924981TRLO0 XLON 332 2505.00 15:11:04 00078925348TRLO0 XLON 389 2510.00 15:24:30 00078925910TRLO0 XLON 224 2510.00 15:42:50 00078927209TRLO0 XLON 59 2510.00 15:42:50 00078927210TRLO0 XLON 104 2510.00 15:42:50 00078927211TRLO0 XLON 34 2525.00 15:52:42 00078927627TRLO0 XLON 307 2525.00 15:53:09 00078927644TRLO0 XLON 200 2525.00 16:05:09 00078928374TRLO0 XLON 186 2525.00 16:05:10 00078928375TRLO0 XLON 337 2525.00 16:12:14 00078928776TRLO0 XLON 280 2525.00 16:15:14 00078928935TRLO0 XLON

