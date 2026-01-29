Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29
29 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2530.2310 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
28 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2510.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2535.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2530.2310
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,037,271. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,037,271. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2530.2310
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
71
2530.00
08:13:16
00078863061TRLO0
XLON
11
2530.00
08:13:16
00078863062TRLO0
XLON
354
2535.00
10:15:35
00078866887TRLO0
XLON
330
2535.00
10:15:35
00078866888TRLO0
XLON
401
2535.00
10:15:35
00078866889TRLO0
XLON
389
2535.00
10:15:35
00078866890TRLO0
XLON
330
2535.00
10:15:35
00078866891TRLO0
XLON
366
2535.00
10:15:35
00078866892TRLO0
XLON
396
2535.00
10:15:35
00078866893TRLO0
XLON
311
2530.00
10:16:55
00078866946TRLO0
XLON
56
2530.00
10:16:55
00078866947TRLO0
XLON
396
2525.00
10:55:38
00078868190TRLO0
XLON
115
2530.00
12:12:24
00078870668TRLO0
XLON
193
2530.00
12:12:24
00078870669TRLO0
XLON
56
2530.00
12:16:35
00078870857TRLO0
XLON
17
2530.00
12:16:35
00078870858TRLO0
XLON
313
2530.00
12:16:35
00078870859TRLO0
XLON
155
2520.00
12:21:44
00078871040TRLO0
XLON
20
2520.00
12:22:02
00078871044TRLO0
XLON
3
2520.00
12:22:02
00078871045TRLO0
XLON
156
2520.00
12:22:17
00078871050TRLO0
XLON
404
2520.00
12:42:30
00078871688TRLO0
XLON
131
2530.00
14:01:26
00078874026TRLO0
XLON
234
2530.00
14:01:26
00078874027TRLO0
XLON
243
2530.00
14:17:06
00078874538TRLO0
XLON
129
2530.00
14:19:10
00078874591TRLO0
XLON
142
2530.00
14:19:10
00078874592TRLO0
XLON
113
2530.00
14:19:10
00078874593TRLO0
XLON
9
2530.00
14:19:10
00078874594TRLO0
XLON
82
2530.00
14:19:10
00078874595TRLO0
XLON
215
2530.00
14:30:36
00078875046TRLO0
XLON
153
2530.00
14:30:36
00078875047TRLO0
XLON
354
2525.00
14:34:03
00078875199TRLO0
XLON
343
2510.00
14:39:05
00078875458TRLO0
XLON
401
2530.00
15:04:04
00078876948TRLO0
XLON
382
2530.00
15:04:04
00078876949TRLO0
XLON
396
2530.00
15:19:11
00078878202TRLO0
XLON
260
2530.00
15:40:32
00078879072TRLO0
XLON
76
2530.00
15:40:32
00078879073TRLO0
XLON
205
2535.00
15:55:05
00078879708TRLO0
XLON
404
2535.00
15:55:05
00078879709TRLO0
XLON
203
2535.00
15:55:05
00078879710TRLO0
XLON
336
2535.00
16:07:24
00078880212TRLO0
XLON
346
2535.00
16:18:41
00078880654TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916