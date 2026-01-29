Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

29 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2530.2310 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 28 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2510.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2535.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2530.2310

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,037,271. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,037,271. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2530.2310 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 71 2530.00 08:13:16 00078863061TRLO0 XLON 11 2530.00 08:13:16 00078863062TRLO0 XLON 354 2535.00 10:15:35 00078866887TRLO0 XLON 330 2535.00 10:15:35 00078866888TRLO0 XLON 401 2535.00 10:15:35 00078866889TRLO0 XLON 389 2535.00 10:15:35 00078866890TRLO0 XLON 330 2535.00 10:15:35 00078866891TRLO0 XLON 366 2535.00 10:15:35 00078866892TRLO0 XLON 396 2535.00 10:15:35 00078866893TRLO0 XLON 311 2530.00 10:16:55 00078866946TRLO0 XLON 56 2530.00 10:16:55 00078866947TRLO0 XLON 396 2525.00 10:55:38 00078868190TRLO0 XLON 115 2530.00 12:12:24 00078870668TRLO0 XLON 193 2530.00 12:12:24 00078870669TRLO0 XLON 56 2530.00 12:16:35 00078870857TRLO0 XLON 17 2530.00 12:16:35 00078870858TRLO0 XLON 313 2530.00 12:16:35 00078870859TRLO0 XLON 155 2520.00 12:21:44 00078871040TRLO0 XLON 20 2520.00 12:22:02 00078871044TRLO0 XLON 3 2520.00 12:22:02 00078871045TRLO0 XLON 156 2520.00 12:22:17 00078871050TRLO0 XLON 404 2520.00 12:42:30 00078871688TRLO0 XLON 131 2530.00 14:01:26 00078874026TRLO0 XLON 234 2530.00 14:01:26 00078874027TRLO0 XLON 243 2530.00 14:17:06 00078874538TRLO0 XLON 129 2530.00 14:19:10 00078874591TRLO0 XLON 142 2530.00 14:19:10 00078874592TRLO0 XLON 113 2530.00 14:19:10 00078874593TRLO0 XLON 9 2530.00 14:19:10 00078874594TRLO0 XLON 82 2530.00 14:19:10 00078874595TRLO0 XLON 215 2530.00 14:30:36 00078875046TRLO0 XLON 153 2530.00 14:30:36 00078875047TRLO0 XLON 354 2525.00 14:34:03 00078875199TRLO0 XLON 343 2510.00 14:39:05 00078875458TRLO0 XLON 401 2530.00 15:04:04 00078876948TRLO0 XLON 382 2530.00 15:04:04 00078876949TRLO0 XLON 396 2530.00 15:19:11 00078878202TRLO0 XLON 260 2530.00 15:40:32 00078879072TRLO0 XLON 76 2530.00 15:40:32 00078879073TRLO0 XLON 205 2535.00 15:55:05 00078879708TRLO0 XLON 404 2535.00 15:55:05 00078879709TRLO0 XLON 203 2535.00 15:55:05 00078879710TRLO0 XLON 336 2535.00 16:07:24 00078880212TRLO0 XLON 346 2535.00 16:18:41 00078880654TRLO0 XLON

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916