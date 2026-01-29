Anzeige
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

29 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2530.2310 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

28 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2510.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2535.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2530.2310

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,037,271. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,037,271. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2530.2310

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

71

2530.00

08:13:16

00078863061TRLO0

XLON

11

2530.00

08:13:16

00078863062TRLO0

XLON

354

2535.00

10:15:35

00078866887TRLO0

XLON

330

2535.00

10:15:35

00078866888TRLO0

XLON

401

2535.00

10:15:35

00078866889TRLO0

XLON

389

2535.00

10:15:35

00078866890TRLO0

XLON

330

2535.00

10:15:35

00078866891TRLO0

XLON

366

2535.00

10:15:35

00078866892TRLO0

XLON

396

2535.00

10:15:35

00078866893TRLO0

XLON

311

2530.00

10:16:55

00078866946TRLO0

XLON

56

2530.00

10:16:55

00078866947TRLO0

XLON

396

2525.00

10:55:38

00078868190TRLO0

XLON

115

2530.00

12:12:24

00078870668TRLO0

XLON

193

2530.00

12:12:24

00078870669TRLO0

XLON

56

2530.00

12:16:35

00078870857TRLO0

XLON

17

2530.00

12:16:35

00078870858TRLO0

XLON

313

2530.00

12:16:35

00078870859TRLO0

XLON

155

2520.00

12:21:44

00078871040TRLO0

XLON

20

2520.00

12:22:02

00078871044TRLO0

XLON

3

2520.00

12:22:02

00078871045TRLO0

XLON

156

2520.00

12:22:17

00078871050TRLO0

XLON

404

2520.00

12:42:30

00078871688TRLO0

XLON

131

2530.00

14:01:26

00078874026TRLO0

XLON

234

2530.00

14:01:26

00078874027TRLO0

XLON

243

2530.00

14:17:06

00078874538TRLO0

XLON

129

2530.00

14:19:10

00078874591TRLO0

XLON

142

2530.00

14:19:10

00078874592TRLO0

XLON

113

2530.00

14:19:10

00078874593TRLO0

XLON

9

2530.00

14:19:10

00078874594TRLO0

XLON

82

2530.00

14:19:10

00078874595TRLO0

XLON

215

2530.00

14:30:36

00078875046TRLO0

XLON

153

2530.00

14:30:36

00078875047TRLO0

XLON

354

2525.00

14:34:03

00078875199TRLO0

XLON

343

2510.00

14:39:05

00078875458TRLO0

XLON

401

2530.00

15:04:04

00078876948TRLO0

XLON

382

2530.00

15:04:04

00078876949TRLO0

XLON

396

2530.00

15:19:11

00078878202TRLO0

XLON

260

2530.00

15:40:32

00078879072TRLO0

XLON

76

2530.00

15:40:32

00078879073TRLO0

XLON

205

2535.00

15:55:05

00078879708TRLO0

XLON

404

2535.00

15:55:05

00078879709TRLO0

XLON

203

2535.00

15:55:05

00078879710TRLO0

XLON

336

2535.00

16:07:24

00078880212TRLO0

XLON

346

2535.00

16:18:41

00078880654TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


