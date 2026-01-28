Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

28 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2513.5975 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 27 January 2026 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2505.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2535.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2513.5975

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,045,932. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,045,932. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2513.5975 12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 82 2530.00 08:15:31 00078842575TRLO0 XLON 397 2530.00 08:35:22 00078843248TRLO0 XLON 270 2535.00 08:35:22 00078843249TRLO0 XLON 26 2535.00 08:35:22 00078843250TRLO0 XLON 81 2535.00 08:35:22 00078843251TRLO0 XLON 72 2535.00 08:35:22 00078843252TRLO0 XLON 331 2525.00 08:36:19 00078843332TRLO0 XLON 369 2520.00 08:38:12 00078843416TRLO0 XLON 349 2505.00 09:07:44 00078844532TRLO0 XLON 396 2510.00 09:29:03 00078845198TRLO0 XLON 361 2505.00 09:32:11 00078845290TRLO0 XLON 11 2505.00 09:32:11 00078845291TRLO0 XLON 19 2505.00 09:32:11 00078845292TRLO0 XLON 8 2505.00 09:32:11 00078845293TRLO0 XLON 135 2505.00 09:33:01 00078845307TRLO0 XLON 10 2505.00 09:33:01 00078845308TRLO0 XLON 206 2505.00 09:34:21 00078845337TRLO0 XLON 5 2510.00 10:42:42 00078848081TRLO0 XLON 124 2510.00 10:42:42 00078848082TRLO0 XLON 157 2510.00 10:42:42 00078848083TRLO0 XLON 77 2510.00 10:42:42 00078848084TRLO0 XLON 82 2505.00 11:00:17 00078848590TRLO0 XLON 15 2505.00 11:06:32 00078848721TRLO0 XLON 148 2505.00 11:06:32 00078848722TRLO0 XLON 112 2505.00 11:28:59 00078849232TRLO0 XLON 396 2505.00 11:28:59 00078849233TRLO0 XLON 16 2505.00 12:05:01 00078850118TRLO0 XLON 42 2505.00 12:05:01 00078850119TRLO0 XLON 186 2505.00 12:07:16 00078850184TRLO0 XLON 137 2505.00 12:07:16 00078850185TRLO0 XLON 337 2505.00 12:07:16 00078850186TRLO0 XLON 194 2515.00 13:14:00 00078851865TRLO0 XLON 180 2515.00 13:14:00 00078851866TRLO0 XLON 167 2515.00 13:14:00 00078851867TRLO0 XLON 20 2515.00 13:14:00 00078851868TRLO0 XLON 194 2515.00 13:14:00 00078851869TRLO0 XLON 387 2510.00 13:37:28 00078852450TRLO0 XLON 80 2520.00 14:08:49 00078853632TRLO0 XLON 30 2515.00 14:16:33 00078854458TRLO0 XLON 316 2515.00 14:16:33 00078854459TRLO0 XLON 98 2515.00 14:16:33 00078854460TRLO0 XLON 273 2515.00 14:16:33 00078854461TRLO0 XLON 352 2510.00 14:16:33 00078854463TRLO0 XLON 70 2505.00 14:25:10 00078854770TRLO0 XLON 28 2505.00 14:25:29 00078854776TRLO0 XLON 304 2505.00 14:25:29 00078854777TRLO0 XLON 271 2520.00 15:06:43 00078857241TRLO0 XLON 169 2520.00 15:06:43 00078857243TRLO0 XLON 75 2520.00 15:06:43 00078857244TRLO0 XLON 150 2520.00 15:08:38 00078857312TRLO0 XLON 77 2520.00 15:08:38 00078857313TRLO0 XLON 68 2520.00 15:08:38 00078857314TRLO0 XLON 200 2520.00 15:08:38 00078857315TRLO0 XLON 32 2520.00 15:08:38 00078857316TRLO0 XLON 361 2520.00 15:12:18 00078857504TRLO0 XLON 386 2515.00 15:13:32 00078857584TRLO0 XLON 145 2505.00 15:25:48 00078858484TRLO0 XLON 135 2505.00 15:25:48 00078858485TRLO0 XLON 126 2505.00 15:33:48 00078859287TRLO0 XLON 76 2505.00 15:33:48 00078859288TRLO0 XLON 155 2505.00 15:33:48 00078859289TRLO0 XLON 397 2510.00 15:45:39 00078859968TRLO0 XLON 44 2515.00 15:58:12 00078860366TRLO0 XLON 71 2515.00 15:58:12 00078860367TRLO0 XLON 77 2515.00 15:58:12 00078860368TRLO0 XLON 96 2515.00 15:58:12 00078860369TRLO0 XLON 57 2515.00 15:58:12 00078860370TRLO0 XLON 26 2515.00 16:00:37 00078860456TRLO0 XLON 6 2515.00 16:00:37 00078860457TRLO0 XLON 7 2515.00 16:01:37 00078860496TRLO0 XLON 8 2515.00 16:01:58 00078860500TRLO0 XLON 78 2515.00 16:01:58 00078860501TRLO0 XLON 41 2515.00 16:02:58 00078860556TRLO0 XLON 32 2515.00 16:02:59 00078860558TRLO0 XLON 212 2515.00 16:03:09 00078860569TRLO0 XLON 275 2515.00 16:10:00 00078860789TRLO0 XLON 101 2515.00 16:10:00 00078860790TRLO0 XLON 396 2515.00 16:10:00 00078860791TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916