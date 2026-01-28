Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
28.01.26 | 09:06
29,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,80030,00009:24
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

28 January 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2513.5975 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

27 January 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2505.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2535.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2513.5975

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,045,932. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,045,932. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2513.5975

12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

82

2530.00

08:15:31

00078842575TRLO0

XLON

397

2530.00

08:35:22

00078843248TRLO0

XLON

270

2535.00

08:35:22

00078843249TRLO0

XLON

26

2535.00

08:35:22

00078843250TRLO0

XLON

81

2535.00

08:35:22

00078843251TRLO0

XLON

72

2535.00

08:35:22

00078843252TRLO0

XLON

331

2525.00

08:36:19

00078843332TRLO0

XLON

369

2520.00

08:38:12

00078843416TRLO0

XLON

349

2505.00

09:07:44

00078844532TRLO0

XLON

396

2510.00

09:29:03

00078845198TRLO0

XLON

361

2505.00

09:32:11

00078845290TRLO0

XLON

11

2505.00

09:32:11

00078845291TRLO0

XLON

19

2505.00

09:32:11

00078845292TRLO0

XLON

8

2505.00

09:32:11

00078845293TRLO0

XLON

135

2505.00

09:33:01

00078845307TRLO0

XLON

10

2505.00

09:33:01

00078845308TRLO0

XLON

206

2505.00

09:34:21

00078845337TRLO0

XLON

5

2510.00

10:42:42

00078848081TRLO0

XLON

124

2510.00

10:42:42

00078848082TRLO0

XLON

157

2510.00

10:42:42

00078848083TRLO0

XLON

77

2510.00

10:42:42

00078848084TRLO0

XLON

82

2505.00

11:00:17

00078848590TRLO0

XLON

15

2505.00

11:06:32

00078848721TRLO0

XLON

148

2505.00

11:06:32

00078848722TRLO0

XLON

112

2505.00

11:28:59

00078849232TRLO0

XLON

396

2505.00

11:28:59

00078849233TRLO0

XLON

16

2505.00

12:05:01

00078850118TRLO0

XLON

42

2505.00

12:05:01

00078850119TRLO0

XLON

186

2505.00

12:07:16

00078850184TRLO0

XLON

137

2505.00

12:07:16

00078850185TRLO0

XLON

337

2505.00

12:07:16

00078850186TRLO0

XLON

194

2515.00

13:14:00

00078851865TRLO0

XLON

180

2515.00

13:14:00

00078851866TRLO0

XLON

167

2515.00

13:14:00

00078851867TRLO0

XLON

20

2515.00

13:14:00

00078851868TRLO0

XLON

194

2515.00

13:14:00

00078851869TRLO0

XLON

387

2510.00

13:37:28

00078852450TRLO0

XLON

80

2520.00

14:08:49

00078853632TRLO0

XLON

30

2515.00

14:16:33

00078854458TRLO0

XLON

316

2515.00

14:16:33

00078854459TRLO0

XLON

98

2515.00

14:16:33

00078854460TRLO0

XLON

273

2515.00

14:16:33

00078854461TRLO0

XLON

352

2510.00

14:16:33

00078854463TRLO0

XLON

70

2505.00

14:25:10

00078854770TRLO0

XLON

28

2505.00

14:25:29

00078854776TRLO0

XLON

304

2505.00

14:25:29

00078854777TRLO0

XLON

271

2520.00

15:06:43

00078857241TRLO0

XLON

169

2520.00

15:06:43

00078857243TRLO0

XLON

75

2520.00

15:06:43

00078857244TRLO0

XLON

150

2520.00

15:08:38

00078857312TRLO0

XLON

77

2520.00

15:08:38

00078857313TRLO0

XLON

68

2520.00

15:08:38

00078857314TRLO0

XLON

200

2520.00

15:08:38

00078857315TRLO0

XLON

32

2520.00

15:08:38

00078857316TRLO0

XLON

361

2520.00

15:12:18

00078857504TRLO0

XLON

386

2515.00

15:13:32

00078857584TRLO0

XLON

145

2505.00

15:25:48

00078858484TRLO0

XLON

135

2505.00

15:25:48

00078858485TRLO0

XLON

126

2505.00

15:33:48

00078859287TRLO0

XLON

76

2505.00

15:33:48

00078859288TRLO0

XLON

155

2505.00

15:33:48

00078859289TRLO0

XLON

397

2510.00

15:45:39

00078859968TRLO0

XLON

44

2515.00

15:58:12

00078860366TRLO0

XLON

71

2515.00

15:58:12

00078860367TRLO0

XLON

77

2515.00

15:58:12

00078860368TRLO0

XLON

96

2515.00

15:58:12

00078860369TRLO0

XLON

57

2515.00

15:58:12

00078860370TRLO0

XLON

26

2515.00

16:00:37

00078860456TRLO0

XLON

6

2515.00

16:00:37

00078860457TRLO0

XLON

7

2515.00

16:01:37

00078860496TRLO0

XLON

8

2515.00

16:01:58

00078860500TRLO0

XLON

78

2515.00

16:01:58

00078860501TRLO0

XLON

41

2515.00

16:02:58

00078860556TRLO0

XLON

32

2515.00

16:02:59

00078860558TRLO0

XLON

212

2515.00

16:03:09

00078860569TRLO0

XLON

275

2515.00

16:10:00

00078860789TRLO0

XLON

101

2515.00

16:10:00

00078860790TRLO0

XLON

396

2515.00

16:10:00

00078860791TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.