Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28
28 January 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2513.5975 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
27 January 2026
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2505.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2535.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2513.5975
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,045,932. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,045,932. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2513.5975
12,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
82
2530.00
08:15:31
00078842575TRLO0
XLON
397
2530.00
08:35:22
00078843248TRLO0
XLON
270
2535.00
08:35:22
00078843249TRLO0
XLON
26
2535.00
08:35:22
00078843250TRLO0
XLON
81
2535.00
08:35:22
00078843251TRLO0
XLON
72
2535.00
08:35:22
00078843252TRLO0
XLON
331
2525.00
08:36:19
00078843332TRLO0
XLON
369
2520.00
08:38:12
00078843416TRLO0
XLON
349
2505.00
09:07:44
00078844532TRLO0
XLON
396
2510.00
09:29:03
00078845198TRLO0
XLON
361
2505.00
09:32:11
00078845290TRLO0
XLON
11
2505.00
09:32:11
00078845291TRLO0
XLON
19
2505.00
09:32:11
00078845292TRLO0
XLON
8
2505.00
09:32:11
00078845293TRLO0
XLON
135
2505.00
09:33:01
00078845307TRLO0
XLON
10
2505.00
09:33:01
00078845308TRLO0
XLON
206
2505.00
09:34:21
00078845337TRLO0
XLON
5
2510.00
10:42:42
00078848081TRLO0
XLON
124
2510.00
10:42:42
00078848082TRLO0
XLON
157
2510.00
10:42:42
00078848083TRLO0
XLON
77
2510.00
10:42:42
00078848084TRLO0
XLON
82
2505.00
11:00:17
00078848590TRLO0
XLON
15
2505.00
11:06:32
00078848721TRLO0
XLON
148
2505.00
11:06:32
00078848722TRLO0
XLON
112
2505.00
11:28:59
00078849232TRLO0
XLON
396
2505.00
11:28:59
00078849233TRLO0
XLON
16
2505.00
12:05:01
00078850118TRLO0
XLON
42
2505.00
12:05:01
00078850119TRLO0
XLON
186
2505.00
12:07:16
00078850184TRLO0
XLON
137
2505.00
12:07:16
00078850185TRLO0
XLON
337
2505.00
12:07:16
00078850186TRLO0
XLON
194
2515.00
13:14:00
00078851865TRLO0
XLON
180
2515.00
13:14:00
00078851866TRLO0
XLON
167
2515.00
13:14:00
00078851867TRLO0
XLON
20
2515.00
13:14:00
00078851868TRLO0
XLON
194
2515.00
13:14:00
00078851869TRLO0
XLON
387
2510.00
13:37:28
00078852450TRLO0
XLON
80
2520.00
14:08:49
00078853632TRLO0
XLON
30
2515.00
14:16:33
00078854458TRLO0
XLON
316
2515.00
14:16:33
00078854459TRLO0
XLON
98
2515.00
14:16:33
00078854460TRLO0
XLON
273
2515.00
14:16:33
00078854461TRLO0
XLON
352
2510.00
14:16:33
00078854463TRLO0
XLON
70
2505.00
14:25:10
00078854770TRLO0
XLON
28
2505.00
14:25:29
00078854776TRLO0
XLON
304
2505.00
14:25:29
00078854777TRLO0
XLON
271
2520.00
15:06:43
00078857241TRLO0
XLON
169
2520.00
15:06:43
00078857243TRLO0
XLON
75
2520.00
15:06:43
00078857244TRLO0
XLON
150
2520.00
15:08:38
00078857312TRLO0
XLON
77
2520.00
15:08:38
00078857313TRLO0
XLON
68
2520.00
15:08:38
00078857314TRLO0
XLON
200
2520.00
15:08:38
00078857315TRLO0
XLON
32
2520.00
15:08:38
00078857316TRLO0
XLON
361
2520.00
15:12:18
00078857504TRLO0
XLON
386
2515.00
15:13:32
00078857584TRLO0
XLON
145
2505.00
15:25:48
00078858484TRLO0
XLON
135
2505.00
15:25:48
00078858485TRLO0
XLON
126
2505.00
15:33:48
00078859287TRLO0
XLON
76
2505.00
15:33:48
00078859288TRLO0
XLON
155
2505.00
15:33:48
00078859289TRLO0
XLON
397
2510.00
15:45:39
00078859968TRLO0
XLON
44
2515.00
15:58:12
00078860366TRLO0
XLON
71
2515.00
15:58:12
00078860367TRLO0
XLON
77
2515.00
15:58:12
00078860368TRLO0
XLON
96
2515.00
15:58:12
00078860369TRLO0
XLON
57
2515.00
15:58:12
00078860370TRLO0
XLON
26
2515.00
16:00:37
00078860456TRLO0
XLON
6
2515.00
16:00:37
00078860457TRLO0
XLON
7
2515.00
16:01:37
00078860496TRLO0
XLON
8
2515.00
16:01:58
00078860500TRLO0
XLON
78
2515.00
16:01:58
00078860501TRLO0
XLON
41
2515.00
16:02:58
00078860556TRLO0
XLON
32
2515.00
16:02:59
00078860558TRLO0
XLON
212
2515.00
16:03:09
00078860569TRLO0
XLON
275
2515.00
16:10:00
00078860789TRLO0
XLON
101
2515.00
16:10:00
00078860790TRLO0
XLON
396
2515.00
16:10:00
00078860791TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916