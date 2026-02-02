Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 16:00 Uhr
107 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Total Voting Rights

Oxford Instruments Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

2 February 2026

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Voting rights and capital

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

On 30 January 2026 the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 56,015,817 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure (56,015,817) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

louise.meads@oxinst.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
