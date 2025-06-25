

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to nearly a 6-month low of 198.25 against the Pound and a 2-day low of 180.68 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 197.05 and 179.73, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the yen dropped to 168.97 and 144.61 from early highs of 170.00 and 149.00, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slid to a 2-day low of 94.64 and 87.72 from early highs of 94.02 and 87.07, respectively.



Moving away from an early near 2-week high of 105.37 against the Canadian dollar, the yen edged down to 106.12.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 20.00 against the pound, 182.00 against the franc, 170.00 against the euro, 149.00 against the greenback, 96.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 108.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News