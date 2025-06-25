Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of several key individuals to leadership roles as the Company continues to advance its flagship Antino Gold Project ("Antino" or "Project") in Suriname, South America. These appointments strengthen Founders' capability to execute its accelerated exploration program while maintaining industry-leading standards of safety and stakeholder engagement.

Colin Padget, President & CEO commented: "On behalf of the Executive Team and Board, we are very pleased to welcome this group of exceptional leaders to the Founders team. Their combined depth of expertise significantly strengthens our ability to drive value at Antino. These new additions reflect Founders' continued focus on building a best-in-class team to support our commitment to technical excellence, transparent stakeholder engagement, and responsible mineral exploration."

New Leadership Appointments

Harp Gosal - Director of Investor Relations

Ms. Gosal brings over a decade of experience in investor relations, corporate development, and ESG strategy for publicly listed resource companies within the global mining and metals sector.

Most recently serving as Manager, Investor Relations & Brand at NexGen Energy Ltd., Ms. Gosal was instrumental in developing and executing a market-leading communications strategy that significantly enhanced NexGen's global profile. Her diverse professional background includes client relations at Deans Knight Capital Management, project management for TED Conferences, and strategic roles at WealthBar and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. In March 2025, Ms. Gosal was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal in recognition of her outstanding service and dedication to making a meaningful impact in her community.

Ms. Gosal holds the Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation and brings a unique blend of expertise spanning finance, technology, and nonprofit sectors to her investor relations practice. At Founders, she will focus on driving regular, transparent communication with shareholders to ensure the investment community stays informed of the Company's exploration progress and strategic developments at Antino.

Lizbeth Toscano - Director of Health & Safety

Ms. Toscano joins Founders with over 17 years of global experience developing and implementing comprehensive health and safety programs in the mining and metals industry.

A qualified medical professional with a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree and specialized certifications in occupational health and safety and environmental management, Ms. Toscano most recently served as Corporate Health, Safety and Environment Manager at IAMGOLD. In this role, she led health, safety, and environmental initiatives across multiple jurisdictions, ensuring compliance with local and international regulatory standards while promoting a strong, employee and community-focused safety culture.

Ms. Toscano's combination of experience in Suriname, technical expertise, and multilingual capabilities (Spanish, English, French, German and Portuguese) provide valuable support for Founders' international operations.

Brandon Anholt - Director of New Projects

The Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Anholt to Director of New Projects, recognizing his significant contributions to Founders since joining the technical team in 2024.

As a senior geologist, Mr. Anholt has played an integral role in many of the grassroot discoveries made at Antino. He brings over 8 years of comprehensive experience managing exploration projects across diverse commodities and deposit types at various development stages throughout the Americas, Australia, and Africa. Mr. Anholt holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology from the University of Alberta and maintains professional registration as a Professional Geoscientist in both Alberta and British Columbia.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project located in Suriname, South America, in the heart of the Guiana Shield. Antino is 20,000 hectares and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from historical surface and alluvial mining to date1. The Company is systematically advancing one of Suriname's most promising gold exploration and development opportunities with drill-confirmed, district-scale potential. Founders is committed to responsible exploration, community engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders through technical excellence and strategic growth in the Guiana Shield.

12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Per: "Colin Padget"

Colin Padget

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financings and the Company's prospects. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and reasonable assumptions but are subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: general business and economic uncertainties; exploration results; mining industry risks; and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All material information on Founders Metals can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256774

SOURCE: Founders Metals Inc.