

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce at the NATO summit Wednesday that the UK will buy at least a dozen new F-35A fighter jets, which can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons.



Starmer will also announce UK's intention join NATO's dual capable aircraft nuclear mission in a major boost for national security, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.



The decision will support 20,000 jobs in the F35 program in the UK, with 15 percent of the global supply chain for the jet planes based in Britain, supporting highly skilled jobs and opportunities for working people and delivering a defense dividend across the country, it added.



The fleet of the new fast jets will be based at RAF Marham, one of the Royal Air Force's 'main operating bases'.



with the Government expected to procure 138 F35s over the lifetime of the program. The procurement of 12 F-35A rather than 12 F-35B as part of the next procurement package will deliver a saving of up to 25% per aircraft for the taxpayer.



The purchase represents the biggest strengthening of the UK's nuclear posture in a generation. It also reintroduces a nuclear role for the Royal Air Force for the first time since the UK retired its sovereign air-launched nuclear weapons following the end of the Cold War.



The UK will deploy the jets as part of NATO's nuclear Dual Capable Aircraft mission, strengthening NATO's nuclear deterrence posture.



