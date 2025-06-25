

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces in the Middle East are laser-focused on warfighting, lethality and readiness, and they are performing superbly, said Navy Vice Adm. Charles B. Cooper II, deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, while testifying at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing for his nomination to admiral and Centcom commander.



'The Middle East is incredibly dynamic today. There are challenges, for sure, but also real strategic opportunities,' he said, noting that although Iran has been tactically degraded, it remains the leading source of instability in the region and the top sponsor of terror throughout the world.



Cooper also cited the continued threat posed by Islamic State in Iraq, Syria and the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, and said he hopes the new government in Syria can help suppress the militant organization.



'Everything we do in Syria will be diplomatically led, and I think we're heading in a good direction in that regard,' he said, adding, 'From a military perspective, our No. 1 priority is the safety of our men and women in uniform.'



Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, director for operations for the Joint Staff, also testified during the hearing for his nomination to general and commander of U.S. European Command and supreme allied commander Europe.



'Our adversaries are converging, and the risks of conflict with one or more of them grows each and every day. Accordingly, it is more essential than ever for us to focus on warfighting, readiness and lethality at all echelons,' Grynkewich said.



It is in America's interest to have a strong NATO, he added.



Grynkewich noted that while the Indo-Pacific region has risen in importance over the past two decades, European and American security remain as intertwined as their histories, cultures and economies.



Increased military spending by NATO members will ensure a strong alliance, he said, adding it's also important to spend the money in ways that complement essential capabilities.



The general said it's important for the U.S. to invest in munitions, drones and counter-drone technologies.



'We need to focus not just on traditional prime contractors but also expand the competitive space to new entrants to get as much production capacity as possible,' he said. Commands Nominees Testify on Growing Threats



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News