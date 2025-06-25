

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - After the operation to remove worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from sanctuary city Los Angeles, apprehensions and gotaways at the U.S. Southern border has plummeted by nearly 50 percent from May to June, according to the Department of Homeland Security.



'Sanctuary cities are no longer a safe haven, and we have made the message clear: We will hunt down criminal illegal aliens and remove them from our communities,' DHS said in a pess release.



On June 6, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) started an operation removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from Los Angeles. Despite the rhetoric from politicians, riots, and wide-scale assaults on enforcement officers, DHS is continuing to make Los Angeles and the Southern border more secure, DHS said.



According to the DHS data, between June 1 and 22, U.S. Border Patrol arrested 5,414 while in May, apprehensions totaled 9,577. Since the beginning of June, gotaways totaled only 986, compared to 2,123 in May. This is nearly a 50 percent decrease since operations started.



DHS compared the difference in these statistics during the Biden Administration and the Trump Administration.



From February 1 to June 22, apprehensions totaled only 37,518, while just one year ago nearly 600,000 apprehensions were made during the same time. Gotaways showed a similar decrease with 11,867 between February and June in 2025, compared to 94,007 during the same time in 2024.



