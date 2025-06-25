Sales Order Management & Collaboration from Elemica Achieves SAP Certified Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

WAYNE, Pa., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leader in network-based digital supply chain management and provider of the premier multi-enterprise digital supply chain network for all companies buying, selling and servicing the process manufacturing industry, today announced that its Sales Order Management & Collaboration solution has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. This integration helps organizations to more efficiently use Elemica's Sales Order Management & Collaboration solution before, during and after their SAP S/4HANA migration.

"SAP S/4HANA certification is another critical milestone in our mission to help global manufacturers digitize and orchestrate their customer fulfillment operations," said Cindi Hane, Chief Product Officer at Elemica. "It confirms that Elemica's Sales Order Management solution can accelerate integration timelines, ensure long-term maintainability, and deliver rapid business value within SAP S/4HANA environments. This certification confirms Elemica's alignment with SAP's standards for interoperability, clean core architecture, and best practice integration models."

The certification validates that Elemica's network-enabled solution seamlessly connects SAP S/4HANA environments with a broad ecosystem of trading partners for:

Secure and fully automated sales order processing, exception handling, and end to end order lifecycle visibility.

Digitization of structured and unstructured purchase orders, transformation of these into SAP sales orders via standard APIs, and real-time exception management across supported digital channels - EDI, email, portals, and more.

Full order lifecycle management such as order creation, updates, and deletions - all while maintaining master data fidelity, data privacy and compliance with regulatory and customer-defined business rules.



While Elemica's Sales Order Management & Collaboration solution supports multi-ERP environments, its robust support for SAP has been proven year over year. "We've processed hundreds of millions of order lines for SAP ECC customers, across all order types, including standard orders, rush orders, scheduling agreements, third party and consignment orders, as well orders driven by customer specific processes, delivery forecasts, delivery schedules, and VMI programs," said Phil Weir, Chief Commercial Officer at Elemica. "With the latest certification we believe we can surpass our order lines processing benchmark since SAP S/4HANA provides so many more opportunities for digital communication and faster processing."

Elemica continues to expand its library of SAP-certified integrations across its portfolio of network-enabled solutions, for the digital orchestration of buy, sell, and move processes that drive today's complex global supply chains.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for Elemica Sales Order Management & Collaboration solution integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

To learn more visit www.elemica.com and the SAP Certified Solutions Directory .

About Elemica

Elemica is a leading provider of Digital Supply Chain Management solutions and the premier multi-enterprise collaboration network for global process manufacturing industries. Its portfolio of SaaS-based, network-powered digitization, execution, and visibility solutions automates critical information flows, enable multi-channel data strategies, and improve end-to-end supply chain performance. Elemica solutions connect many of the world's largest manufacturers to their direct material suppliers, logistics service providers, and end customers, helping them realize the promise of, and return on, their investments in supply chain digitization.? www.elemica.com

SAP

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For Elemica

Jack Billante

elemica@scratchmm.com